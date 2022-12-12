Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Northwestern begins championship preparations in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Siouxland is certainly no stranger to the NAIA football national championship game, this being the fifth straight year a team from the area has made an appearance. The Northwestern Red Raiders are back in the title game for the second time in the last three years...
siouxlandnews.com
FEATURED MVP: Kiah Davis
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — For the Sioux City West girl's basketball team, everything runs through Kiah Davis. Without hesitation, the junior steps up to any challenge on the court, including playing multiple positions for the Lady Wolverines. "She'll just do whatever we need her to do," said Sioux City...
siouxlandnews.com
Furniture Mart USA moving into old Younkers building
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's old Younkers building at the Southern Hills Mall is getting new tenants. Furniture Mart USA is renovating the two-story anchor building at the mall. The first floor will house Furniture Mart and the 2nd floor will be home to Ashley Furniture. The building...
siouxlandnews.com
Snow emergency declared for South Sioux City
A snow emergency was declared for South Sioux City as strong wind with 40 - 50 mph gusts is blowing snow around Siouxland. Updated details are available at siouxlandnews.com. Today will be much colder with highs in Iowa being felt before sunrise. We will be rising into the mid and upper 20s for afternoon hours.
dakotanewsnow.com
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longtime local pub and grill will be going through a couple of transitions over the next few years, according to SiouxFalls.Business. The BB’s Pub N Grill’s final day at its location near The Empire Mall will be Dec. 31 before moving to its temporary northwest Sioux Falls location, which will serve under a different name while its brand new building is built. BB’s is expected to settle into its new permanent location in 2024.
Ashley Homestore, Furniture Mart coming to Siouxland mall
Furniture Mart and an Ashley Homestore will occupy both floors of the former Younker's store in the mall. The
KELOLAND TV
Supporting Torgerson family after train crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers are on high alert this week as road conditions across KELOLAND remain treacherous. A fatal collision near Harrisburg last week shows just how suddenly life can change from a crash. Today family, friends and strangers are working to support Phil Torgerson who survived...
siouxlandnews.com
USD extends in-state tuition rates to Illinois and Wisconsin
VERMILLION, S.D. — New freshman and new transfer students from Illinois and Wisconsin now qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of South Dakota. The South Dakota Advantage program currently applies to Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming. Illinois and Wisconsin were added due to their proximity to South Dakota and the level of demand for higher education.
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm causing power outages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
siouxlandnews.com
Judge orders USD basketball player charged with rape to turn over passport
VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota men’s basketball player charged with rape made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday after a woman reported she’d been forcibly raped in his campus apartment. Tuesday the judge set his bond at...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
Chronic wasting disease detected in deer along Missouri River in Union Co., SD
South Dakota wildlife officials have detected chronic wasting disease (CWD) out of Union County.
siouxlandnews.com
Toys For Tots drive ending Friday, Dec. 16
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — There are just a few days left to donate to the Siouxland News Toys for Tots drive this holiday season. Donation boxes are at dozens of locations across Siouxland, collecting toys for kids in the tri-state who otherwise might not have presents under the tree on Christmas morning.
siouxlandnews.com
Staying healthy when shoveling snow - how a necessary deed could lead to a hospital visit
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Winter weather is here to stay for the next several months and one local hospital wants to ensure you're prepared for the snow and icy conditions. While most people might just get a little cold and wet while shoveling snow, it can pose a health risk if you're not careful.
siouxlandnews.com
A days long storm is impacting Siouxland
Overnight ice accumulations in NW Iowa are causing slippery roads Tuesday morning, beginning in Early, Iowa and extending through Storm Lake and northward. Freezing rain was falling in Yankton where a few power outages were reported. More than 1000 people were without power in Storm Lake, Iowa but crews are...
KELOLAND TV
Major winter storm to strike KELOLAND this week
Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. New today are the counties in northeast SD and SW MN. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.
Siouxlanders return to Nora, SD for holiday tradition
The Nora Store started as a general store back in 1907. Now Siouxlanders gather here every year to celebrate Christmas.
nwestiowa.com
Ireton teen hurt in crash by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—A 16-year-old Ireton resident was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on 390th Street, three miles west of Sioux Center. Mia Kraai was driving west when she lost control of her 1999 Ford F-250 pickup, which entered the southwest ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman who strangled a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
Comments / 0