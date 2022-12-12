ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

ccahsnews.com

How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa

Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
MASON CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor

The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82

Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Iowa football transfer portal tracker

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from Nov. 29. This tracker will be updated with new information as it's released. The NCAA transfer portal is in full effect, with new rules that enable student-athletes to transfer schools with immediate eligibility for the following season. Since...
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

21-year-old named Davenport West’s new softball coach

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At just 21 years old, Erica Ralfs is the new head coach of the Davenport West softball team. “I learned so much from the West program, and I’m really looking forward to giving back to that,” Ralfs said. Ralfs is currently a senior on...
DAVENPORT, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Kerchoo! The Quad-Cities battles trifecta of illnesses

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Get out the tissues. The flu, COVID and RSV, a type of respiratory infection, are on the rise in the Quad-Cities. It’s typical to see one illness or the other increasing this time of year, but doctors say the combination of all three is putting a strain on area hospitals and schools.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Genesis CEO announces plans to step down

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Genesis Health System President and CEO has announced plans to leave to take a full-time leadership role with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Doug Cropper made the announcement on Mon., Dec. 12. According to a news release, he plans to step down...
DAVENPORT, IA
104.5 KDAT

A Linn County Neighborhood Has Over 100,000 Christmas Lights

For over a decade, a neighborhood over in Walker, Iowa has been blowing people away with their impressive holiday lights. Blue Creek Christmas, located at 4942 Blue Creek Court, is the perfect example of a community coming together to spread Christmas cheer AND raise money for a deserving cause!. Aaron...
WALKER, IA
97X

Listen for Nally’s Kitchen! It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year!

All week long, I am going to ask you to send me a message on our 97X App. So, make sure you have your notifications turned on. Here's a link in case you don't have it yet... I'll send out an alert this week in the afternoon to have you send in your name & address. I'll put you in the running for a shot at free food from Nally's Kitchen in Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Part of Harrison Street fully closed

Harrison Street in Davenport will be fully closed at Pleasant later this afternoon/early evening for approximately four hours for valve repairs by Iowa American Water Company, according to Davenport Police. One lane will re-open following the closure for up to an additional day, leaving only one lane open for travel,...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

3 Davenport elementary schools to close at the end of school year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a nearly unanimous vote, the Davenport Community School Board elected to close three elementary schools across the city, on Monday. This sets in motion phase one of the district’s long-range facility plans. At the end of this school year, Buchanan, Monroe and Washington Elementary...
DAVENPORT, IA

