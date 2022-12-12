SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Police Department shares the news that one of their K9s has died. In a Facebook post, SCPD said retired Sioux City Police K9 Zeus passed away on December 12, 2022. Zeus was born in Europe on March 11, 2011, and when he was a year old, Zeus was sent to Castle K9 in Pennsylvania. The Sioux City Police Department welcomed Zeus to the family in April of 2012 and he began his training as a law enforcement dog. Zeus loved working with his handler, Officer Mike Sitzman, and was certified as a dual-purpose dog in September of 2012 then immediately went into service with the Sioux City Police Department’s K9 Unit.

