Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.D. — South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks say chronic wasting disease was recently confirmed in a new area in southeastern South Dakota. Confirmation of the disease was obtained from a hunter-harvested adult male white-tailed deer in southern Union County along the Missouri River. South Dakota has...
siouxlandnews.com
USD extends in-state tuition rates to Illinois and Wisconsin
VERMILLION, S.D. — New freshman and new transfer students from Illinois and Wisconsin now qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of South Dakota. The South Dakota Advantage program currently applies to Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming. Illinois and Wisconsin were added due to their proximity to South Dakota and the level of demand for higher education.
siouxlandnews.com
Snow emergency declared for South Sioux City
A snow emergency was declared for South Sioux City as strong wind with 40 - 50 mph gusts is blowing snow around Siouxland. Updated details are available at siouxlandnews.com. Today will be much colder with highs in Iowa being felt before sunrise. We will be rising into the mid and upper 20s for afternoon hours.
siouxlandnews.com
Furniture Mart USA moving into old Younkers building
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's old Younkers building at the Southern Hills Mall is getting new tenants. Furniture Mart USA is renovating the two-story anchor building at the mall. The first floor will house Furniture Mart and the 2nd floor will be home to Ashley Furniture. The building...
siouxlandnews.com
Staying healthy when shoveling snow - how a necessary deed could lead to a hospital visit
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Winter weather is here to stay for the next several months and one local hospital wants to ensure you're prepared for the snow and icy conditions. While most people might just get a little cold and wet while shoveling snow, it can pose a health risk if you're not careful.
siouxlandnews.com
Northwestern begins championship preparations in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Siouxland is certainly no stranger to the NAIA football national championship game, this being the fifth straight year a team from the area has made an appearance. The Northwestern Red Raiders are back in the title game for the second time in the last three years...
siouxlandnews.com
Vermillion HS students receive award for 'Breath-Band" business pitch
VERMILLION, S.D. — Vermillion High School Business Students received an award for their business idea that helps people cope with their anxiety. Erin Bottesini and Payton Griese created the "Breath- Band". The band can help wearers manage their mental health by measuring breath patterns and heart rates. The band will then recommend new patterns of breathing to reduce levels of stress and anxiety.
siouxlandnews.com
Retired Sioux City Police K9 dies
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Police Department shares the news that one of their K9s has died. In a Facebook post, SCPD said retired Sioux City Police K9 Zeus passed away on December 12, 2022. Zeus was born in Europe on March 11, 2011, and when he was a year old, Zeus was sent to Castle K9 in Pennsylvania. The Sioux City Police Department welcomed Zeus to the family in April of 2012 and he began his training as a law enforcement dog. Zeus loved working with his handler, Officer Mike Sitzman, and was certified as a dual-purpose dog in September of 2012 then immediately went into service with the Sioux City Police Department’s K9 Unit.
siouxlandnews.com
An Iowa superintendent drives a school bus to help with bus driver shortage
REMSEN, Iowa — Management and leadership for certain organizations are stepping in to fill the gap in the labor market as staffing shortages take a toll - including schools. In Remsen, Iowa, the district superintendent drives school buses as the district tries to fill openings. Dan Barkel is in...
siouxlandnews.com
Bird flu found in Ida County commercial turkey flock
IDA COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture is confirming another case of bird flu in northwest Iowa. This latest case was found in a flock in Ida County in a commercial turkey flock. This is the first case confirmed in Ida County and the 14th in the...
siouxlandnews.com
Yankton domestic violence shelter receives state funds to help with expansion
YANKTON, S.D. — One southeast South Dakota county is getting assistance from the state to help end homelessness in the area. Yankton is getting just over $184,000 from the state of South Dakota for an expansion to the River City Domestic Violence Shelter. The Board of Commissioners approved $184,137...
siouxlandnews.com
Pierce Street businesses stepping in to help Ida Apartment residents after fire
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Nearly a week after a large fire destroyed an apartment building in downtown Sioux City and left dozens homeless, local businesses are stepping up to help them in time for Christmas. Pierce Street Laundry, Pierce Street Coffee Works and several other local businesses are collecting...
siouxlandnews.com
Briar Cliff Univ. says student played 'gunshot sounds' over loudspeaker prompting lockdown
Sioux City police and campus security are investigating an incident at Briar Cliff University over the weekend. Students were alerted Sunday to possible shots fired incident on campus. According to Sioux City Police and Campus Security, the gunshot sounds were played by a student over a loudspeaker in a residence...
siouxlandnews.com
FEATURED MVP: Kiah Davis
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — For the Sioux City West girl's basketball team, everything runs through Kiah Davis. Without hesitation, the junior steps up to any challenge on the court, including playing multiple positions for the Lady Wolverines. "She'll just do whatever we need her to do," said Sioux City...
siouxlandnews.com
Eight candidates up for vacant Woodbury Co. Supervisors seat
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — There are eight people vying for a soon-to-be-open seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. That vacancy comes as current supervisor Rocky De Witt heads to the Iowa State Senate. A committee made up of Treasurer Tina Bertrand, County Attorney James Loomis and County Auditor Pat Gill will meet in January to decide if they will appoint the seat or hold a special election.
siouxlandnews.com
A days long storm is impacting Siouxland
Overnight ice accumulations in NW Iowa are causing slippery roads Tuesday morning, beginning in Early, Iowa and extending through Storm Lake and northward. Freezing rain was falling in Yankton where a few power outages were reported. More than 1000 people were without power in Storm Lake, Iowa but crews are...
siouxlandnews.com
GoFundMe launched to help Ida apartments fire victims
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The owner of Pierce Street Laundry has launched a GoFundMe to help the victims of the Ida apartments fire. John Glaza the owner of Pierce Street Laundry created the page and says 100% of the proceeds will be given to the Ida Apartments residents. You...
siouxlandnews.com
Judge orders USD basketball player charged with rape to turn over passport
VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota men’s basketball player charged with rape made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday after a woman reported she’d been forcibly raped in his campus apartment. Tuesday the judge set his bond at...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Darrell Hall
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating his pre-trial release for sexual abuse. Darrell Hall is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating the conditions of his pre-trial release on charges of second-degree sexual abuse and drug crimes.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for drive by shooting
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City, Iowa man who fired at a home with people inside has been sentenced to six years in federal prison. A release from the US Attorney's Office says that 26-year-old Alvaro Vite, from Sioux City, received the prison term after an April guilty plea to being a drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Comments / 0