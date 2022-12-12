Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Driver crashes into fire hydrant in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire officials and California Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash in Santa Maria Wednesday.
Santa Barbara Independent
60-Year-Old Cyclist Survives Nearly 80-Foot Plummet off Carpinteria Bluffs
Paramedics rescued a 60-year-old cyclist who plummeted 70-80 feet off the Carpinteria Bluffs north of Rincon Beach on Sunday, December 11, according to a statement from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. The man, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly riding his bike along the trail near the railroad...
Coastal View
Exit, entrance closures continue along Highway 101
Closures along the north and southbound sides of Highway 101 continue as construction crews progress on the multipurpose bike path project. On the northbound side, one lane between Santa Claus Lane and Sheffield Drive will be closed Mondays through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., as well as Sundays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The off-ramp at Evans and Lillie Avenue will remain closed until Jan. 26, 2023, and the on-ramp at Ortega Hill Road until Feb. 14, 2023.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Fire and Collision Near Lake Cachuma Entrance
Two vehicles collided and caught fire on Highway 154 near the entrance of Lake Cachuma early Sunday morning. At 12:53 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene, one mile east of the entrance. One vehicle caught fire after the collision. Bystanders assisted the two occupants inside that vehicle...
Lane closures in Goleta and the Los Olivos area to begin this week
The public will encounter lane and shoulder closures on Highways 101, 154, and State Route 217 in the Goleta and Los Olivos area for tree trimming and brush clearing work beginning on Friday, Dec. 16.
Noozhawk
Moving From High Fire Season to Winter Preparedness Level Alters Permit Burning Status
On Dec. 19, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions from a High Fire Season to a Winter Preparedness Level. With that change, the ban on permit burning within State Responsibility Areas (SRA) and Local Responsibility Areas (LRA) within the jurisdiction of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be lifted.
Noozhawk
Some Carpinterians Learn to Sniff Pot for Science in Odor Control Study
Cannabis critics had a chance this year to lend their noses to a controlled odor study at one of the many greenhouse grows that ring the seaside town of Carpinteria. Last August, Coastal Blooms Inc., a group of cannabis greenhouse operators, commissioned a 48-hour controlled study at Roadside Blooms, a 4-acre operation at 3684 Via Real.
Noozhawk
2435 Castillo St, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105
First time offered in 45 years! Circa 1930 California Craftsman home on a large corner lot, with a detached 2 car garage and one bedroom, one bathroom apartment above the garage. Just 1 block to Cottage Hospital, close to Oak Park and shopping. Main house offers a living room with fireplace, separate dining room with the original built-in buffet & china cabinet. Original kitchen sink and cabinets. 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a separate laundry room. The detached apartment is currently rented and has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen and living room. 2 car garage with alley access. O-M Zoning. Occupied, shown by appointment only to buyers with proof of funds or pre-approval from a local lender. Mixed zoning offers many possibilities. 2 water meters, 2 gas meters and 2 electric meters.
All lanes reopen after rockslide closed Highway 154 lanes near San Antonio Creek Rd
Caltrans District 5 said all lanes have reopened after a rockslide caused a road closure on westbound Highway 154 lanes and a partial closure on eastbound lanes at San Antonio Creek Rd Tuesday afternoon. The post All lanes reopen after rockslide closed Highway 154 lanes near San Antonio Creek Rd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Goleta Man Charged with Manslaughter for Crash that Killed 2 Lompoc Women
A pair of vehicular manslaughter charges have been filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court against a Goleta man for allegedly causing a crash that killed two Lompoc women in October, days after he pleaded guilty in a different case. Kyle Nelson, 22, has been charged with two counts of...
Noozhawk
$80 Million Approved for Pedestrian, Bicycle, Safe Routes to School Projects
The California Transportation Commission approved $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, in Santa Barbara County, and Caltrans District 5 at its Dec. 7 meeting in Riverside. A historic number of critical active transportation projects were funded locally...
visitventuraca.com
New Businesses You Have to Check Out in Ventura | December 2022
In Ventura, there seems to always be something new going on. Whether it is a new event coming to town or a new store, Ventura is the perfect place for adventurers looking for an unexpected and new path to follow. And to no one’s surprise, we love to keep you up to date on what’s new in Ventura. This December, we welcome five new businesses in town. Read on to learn more about our new neighbors!
Lanes reopen after rollover crash slows traffic on Highway 101 south of Gaviota Tunnel
California Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that blocked a northbound Highway 101 lane and caused traffic back-up just south of the Gaviota Tunnel according to the CHP incident report page. The post Lanes reopen after rollover crash slows traffic on Highway 101 south of Gaviota Tunnel appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Rolls Past Ventura in Water Polo, 15-2
San Marcos girls water polo celebrated senior day with a 15-2 win over Ventura in a battle of CIF-ranked teams on Wednesday. San Marcos is ranked fifth in CIF-SS Division 1 and Ventura is second in Division 2. Senior Sophia Panossian and freshman Charlotte Raisin each scored four goals and...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Sunrise
Noozhawk
Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting
A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
A wet December is encouraging in drought dry Santa Barbara County
Montecito area creeks began flowing again during this past rain storm after a dry spell. No major problems were reported. The post A wet December is encouraging in drought dry Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Police search for young shooting suspects near San Pascual St. on Santa Barbara’s west side
More than 20 officers and other law enforcement searched the west side of Santa Barbara with K-9 and air support for potential shooting suspects on Monday evening, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post Police search for young shooting suspects near San Pascual St. on Santa Barbara’s west side appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
‘Unsubstantiated’ Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation of Santa Barbara Middle School
Santa Barbara Middle School was evacuated Tuesday morning after authorities received a phone call warning that there was a bomb on the campus, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. Following its own safety protocol, the Middle School took all its students and staff away from the campus at 1321...
Noozhawk
Boat Parade of Lights Dazzles Santa Barbara
Featuring a fleet of brightly lit vessels of all shapes and sizes, the Santa Barbara Harbor Parade of Lights capped a day of holiday beachside activities Sunday evening. There was festive Christmas music at the Santa Barbara Harbor and a tree-lighting on the waterfront. At dusk, about 30 decorated and...
