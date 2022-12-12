ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Santa Barbara Independent

60-Year-Old Cyclist Survives Nearly 80-Foot Plummet off Carpinteria Bluffs

Paramedics rescued a 60-year-old cyclist who plummeted 70-80 feet off the Carpinteria Bluffs north of Rincon Beach on Sunday, December 11, according to a statement from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. The man, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly riding his bike along the trail near the railroad...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

Exit, entrance closures continue along Highway 101

Closures along the north and southbound sides of Highway 101 continue as construction crews progress on the multipurpose bike path project. On the northbound side, one lane between Santa Claus Lane and Sheffield Drive will be closed Mondays through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., as well as Sundays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The off-ramp at Evans and Lillie Avenue will remain closed until Jan. 26, 2023, and the on-ramp at Ortega Hill Road until Feb. 14, 2023.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Fire and Collision Near Lake Cachuma Entrance

Two vehicles collided and caught fire on Highway 154 near the entrance of Lake Cachuma early Sunday morning. At 12:53 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene, one mile east of the entrance. One vehicle caught fire after the collision. Bystanders assisted the two occupants inside that vehicle...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Some Carpinterians Learn to Sniff Pot for Science in Odor Control Study

Cannabis critics had a chance this year to lend their noses to a controlled odor study at one of the many greenhouse grows that ring the seaside town of Carpinteria. Last August, Coastal Blooms Inc., a group of cannabis greenhouse operators, commissioned a 48-hour controlled study at Roadside Blooms, a 4-acre operation at 3684 Via Real.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

2435 Castillo St, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105

First time offered in 45 years! Circa 1930 California Craftsman home on a large corner lot, with a detached 2 car garage and one bedroom, one bathroom apartment above the garage. Just 1 block to Cottage Hospital, close to Oak Park and shopping. Main house offers a living room with fireplace, separate dining room with the original built-in buffet & china cabinet. Original kitchen sink and cabinets. 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a separate laundry room. The detached apartment is currently rented and has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen and living room. 2 car garage with alley access. O-M Zoning. Occupied, shown by appointment only to buyers with proof of funds or pre-approval from a local lender. Mixed zoning offers many possibilities. 2 water meters, 2 gas meters and 2 electric meters.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
visitventuraca.com

New Businesses You Have to Check Out in Ventura | December 2022

In Ventura, there seems to always be something new going on. Whether it is a new event coming to town or a new store, Ventura is the perfect place for adventurers looking for an unexpected and new path to follow. And to no one’s surprise, we love to keep you up to date on what’s new in Ventura. This December, we welcome five new businesses in town. Read on to learn more about our new neighbors!
VENTURA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Rolls Past Ventura in Water Polo, 15-2

San Marcos girls water polo celebrated senior day with a 15-2 win over Ventura in a battle of CIF-ranked teams on Wednesday. San Marcos is ranked fifth in CIF-SS Division 1 and Ventura is second in Division 2. Senior Sophia Panossian and freshman Charlotte Raisin each scored four goals and...
VENTURA, CA
Noozhawk

SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting

A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

Police search for young shooting suspects near San Pascual St. on Santa Barbara’s west side

More than 20 officers and other law enforcement searched the west side of Santa Barbara with K-9 and air support for potential shooting suspects on Monday evening, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post Police search for young shooting suspects near San Pascual St. on Santa Barbara’s west side appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Boat Parade of Lights Dazzles Santa Barbara

Featuring a fleet of brightly lit vessels of all shapes and sizes, the Santa Barbara Harbor Parade of Lights capped a day of holiday beachside activities Sunday evening. There was festive Christmas music at the Santa Barbara Harbor and a tree-lighting on the waterfront. At dusk, about 30 decorated and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

