Police ask public help identifying suspect in shooting outside Allston restaurant

Police are asking for public help identifying a suspect in a shooting in Allston that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 128 Brighton Ave. around 2:30 a.m.

The shooting took place near a chicken restaurant.

According to BPD, arriving officers located one adult male victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police believe that some sort of confrontation took place before the shooting and are asking anyone who has information about the incident to come forward.

Community members wishing to assist the investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

