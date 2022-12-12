Unsatisfied with beating and molesting them on the streets, Iran has started executing its young citizens over their desperate human rights protests. Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, was only the latest to be hanged this week for what the theocrats declared was his "enmity against God." Reports suggest that his family was not even forewarned of the execution, instead being told matter-of-factly, "We have killed your son and buried his body in Behesht-e Reza cemetery" — this from a regime that pretends it serves God with humility and honor.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO