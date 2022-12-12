Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith: Dak Prescott is the Problem With the Dallas Cowboys
Stephen A. Smith with a Cowboys take.
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
NFL Fans Wonder If Joe Buck Was Drunk During Monday Night Football
Every now and then Joe Buck will say something that makes you go “huh?” Tonight it was enough to make... The post NFL Fans Wonder If Joe Buck Was Drunk During Monday Night Football appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Peyton Manning Nearly Walks Off ManningCast Set Over Poor Play
When Monday Night Football is bad, it helps to have Peyton and Eli Manning break it down and have some... The post WATCH: Peyton Manning Nearly Walks Off ManningCast Set Over Poor Play appeared first on Outsider.
Odell Beckham Jr. has seemingly been rejected by two of the three NFL teams that he tried to join
ODELL Beckham Jr. has seemingly missed out on the opportunity to join the Buffalo Bills after the AFC leaders signed Cole Beasley. Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys found a new receiver in T.Y. Hilton, likely taking another team Beckham had an interest in out of the OBJ sweepstakes. Beasley...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Fans Want To See This Player Benched Now
As the season continues, Bills Mafia learns more and more about its potential Super Bowl roaster. This player may be in their dog house. No matter what team you discuss, they all have issues every season. Some are because of talent. Others have coaching issues. Then there are situations like the Buffalo Bills have had with injuries. They have lost several key players throughout the year. Most notable on the defensive side of the ball is edge rusher Von Miller and Saftey Micah Hyde who are both lost for the season. Though, Hyde might be able to return for the playoffs.
TMZ.com
Terry Bradshaw's 'Bradshaw Bunch' Won't Return Due to 2nd Cancer Diagnosis
Terry Bradshaw's family show, "The Bradshaw Bunch," won't be returning for a 3rd season, TMZ has learned, and the reason has to do with Terry's health. Production sources tell TMZ ... the E! show was renewed for a third season and filming was supposed to begin last March, but around that time Terry informed producers he had a serious health condition, which demanded his full attention.
NFL Fans Lose It After Bill Clinton Apparently Falls Asleep During Giants-Eagles Game
Former United States President Bill Clinton was on hand for the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 48-22 victory over the New York Giants Sunday. Clinton watched from a suite inside MetLife Stadium, though he didn’t appear to be too enthused by the action taking place in front of him. Fans in the suite over filmed Clinton apparently taking a power nap while the league’s best team went to work.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Appears To Have Quit Team
This past week, the Atlanta Falcons named rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder as their starter heading into Week 15 — benching veteran signal caller Marcus Mariota. Mariota is currently away from the team and may not return. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith addressed Mariota's absence with an "illuminating" statement during...
RG3 Apologizes for On-Air Racial Slur: ’Not What I Meant to Say’
The clip of him on live television went viral Monday night.
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today
Stephen A. Smith had another hot take about the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. During a segment on Get Up, Smith was asked if quarterback Dak Prescott is the problem with the team and he was quick to answer with "yes." "Hell yeah," Smith said. "Listen, offensively, you got CeeDee Lamb,...
Fans Concerned About Terry Bradshaw After Noticing ‘Mistakes’ in NFL Sunday Halftime Show
Terry Bradshaw is an NFL legend both on the field and in the broadcast booth, but his latest showing on NFL Sunday has fans worried. The four-time Super Bowl champion has been part of FOX’s coverage of the league for years. Is it time for him to step aside?
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill calls out the Chiefs and wants to face them in the playoffs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s former team the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares he would love the opportunity to face his former team and warns them he’s going to show out. Tyreek said: “I still got love for all them boys but when we meet it’s showtime. They better have two people on me because the cheetah will be arriving!”
Pewter Report
Former Bucs WR Comes Out Of Retirement
It appears that Tom Brady isn’t the only Bucs player that can have an early retirement. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network has reported that former Bucs wide receiver Cole Beasley has come out of retirement and signed to the practice squad of his old team, the Buffalo Bills.
WATCH: Tom Brady’s Daughter Makes Heartwarming Appearance in New Video
Kicking off a Fall Sunday with some cuteness, Tom Brady’s daughter Vivi made a heartwarming appearance on her father’s latest Instagram post. While promoting the new Gummyknit from his brand, Tom Brady’s daughter asked a pretty important question. What is that? “Vivi, it’s my favorite new fabric that we developed at Brady,” the NFL legend stated. “Super cozy and ultra stretchy. We refer to it as the MVP around here of loungewear. It’s available now.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Rips Skip Bayless For Shannon Sharpe Diss
Jalen Rose has history with Skip Bayless. Jalen Rose has never been a big fan of Skip Bayless. Of course, the two got into a very infamous exchange on ESPN back in the day. Rose brought up the fact that Skip only averaged 1.4 points per game in high school. Additionally, Rose referred to Bayless as ‘Water Pistol Pete.”
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
Shannon Sharpe Unleashes on Skip Bayless Over Tom Brady Claim, Social Media Goes Wild
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless might need a holiday break. The stars of FS1’s Undisputed got into a heated argument over Tom Brady, which led to an epic outburst from the former NFL tight end and Hall of Famer on live television. For those who may not tune in...
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
