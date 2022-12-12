Read full article on original website
srqmagazine.com
New Views on Aging
NEW VIEWS ON AGING | Our team went behind-the-scenes of local senior residences, community centers and technology-helping to keep our region's seniors engaged, joyful and living their best lives. See where our editors visited and what these institutions offer for Sarasota's senior citizens. Read more through the link, on our...
srqmagazine.com
35 Under 35 Honoree - Jacquelyn O'Shaughnessy at HarborChase of Sarasota
Meet the region's 35 Under 35 Awards Honorees for the 2022 program produced by SRQ Magazine to recognize young professionals who are taking a leadership position at their company and in the community. Learn more about Jacquelyn O'Shaughnessy, Executive Director at HarborChase of Sarasota!. How did you make your start...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota considers permanent plan for parklet dining downtown
Dining al fresco in public parking spaces in downtown Sarasota won’t end as scheduled on Dec. 31, but unless the city implements a new program, it won’t extend beyond a newly rescheduled termination date of March 31, 2023. And according to City Attorney Robert Fournier, the city will...
srqmagazine.com
See Sarasota In Style!
Discover Sarasota Tours is a local tour company offering entertaining and informative sightseeing tours of Sarasota’s most interesting people, places, neighborhoods, and communities as well as two interactive theatrical shows. These guide-led tours are a perfect way for locals and visitors to learn more about Sarasota in a fun and engaging way. Our most popular year-round tours run daily or weekly and include City Sightseeing, Amish Experience, Circus Secrets, Psychic Sundays, Tiki Trolley Trivia, Haunted Sarasota and our newest theatrical musical, Murder Mystery Trolley, “Who Killed the Circus Queen?”
At Florida hot spring, developers get a warm reception
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida has a lot of dinosaurs these days. I don’t mean the folks lining up for the Early Bird Special at Red Lobster, I mean actual dinosaurs, or rather statues of them. They range from Sexy Rexy, the Beach Boulevard dinosaur in Jacksonville, to Dino, the gas station shaped like a dinosaur in Weeki Wachee […] The post At Florida hot spring, developers get a warm reception appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
srqmagazine.com
ODA Connects with Greater Community through Arts Outreach
The Out-of-Door Academy is proud to share two arts collaborations that add to the vibrance and connectivity of the Sarasota community. The school partnered with Artist Tim Gibson on his nationwide Ten Thousand Flower Project. Participants allocate spaces on walls, fences, and buildings for a mural, for which Tim provides an outline. ODA’s murals wind up two stairwells – one on each campus. Students and teachers enjoyed working together, painting small sections of each large installation.
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering Unconditional Surrender on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Art can inspire us or disturb us. The Suncoast’s tallest outdoor statue, Unconditional Surrender, has done both. But how was it made, and why?. Flashback to Aug. 15th, 1945. From Paris to Italy to Times Square, the world celebrated when Japan surrendered. Jubilant headlines and euphoric crowds as six years of warfare ended.
Urban sprawl: Rural residents in northeast Sarasota County sue over Lakewood Ranch expansion
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Two longtime residents of rural northeast Sarasota County have started legal action on behalf of their community over concerns about urban sprawl. The petitioners and their other neighbors are against changes made by the county commission that would allow further expansion of a Lakewood Ranch project they say has already encroached into the area.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Chamber Announces 2022-2023 Board of Directors
Long-time staff member Darren L. Gambrell has been promoted to associate director for the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus. Three Sarasota County teachers have been named finalists for the Sarasota County Teacher of the Year Award. They are Timothy Ferguson, Garden...
srqmagazine.com
Sam Rodgers Homes Unveils Three Luxury Model Homes in Gran Place at Wellen Park
Three designer-decorated model homes by luxury Sarasota builder Sam Rodgers Homes are now open in Gran Place, an intimate enclave in the Playmore District at Wellen Park,. one of the top-selling communities in the United States. The models highlight Gran Place’s six semi-custom single-family floor plans offering 2,222 to 3,127 square feet of air-conditioned living space, three and four bedrooms, up to three full bathrooms, and three-car garages. The models also showcase flexible options for poolside cabanas, additional bedrooms, dens, offices and retreats and an array of possibilities for enhanced alfresco living with outdoor kitchens, fireplaces, pools and spas. Gran Place features a choice of architectural styles, including coastal, Florida and West Indies elevations. Nestled within 63 acres of nature preserves, lakes and wildlife habitat, the gated neighborhood offers just 42 luxury homes built on 21 acres. Homes in Gran Place are priced from the $800,000s to over $1 million.
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 in Lakewood Ranch
A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. James Hondroulis and Marguerite Forte, of Cockeysville, Maryland, sold their home at 13662 Legends Walk Terrace to Jeffrey and Michelle Coppolo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.3 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,771 square feet of living area. It sold for $2 million in 2021.
mynews13.com
Affordable housing complex opens for seniors in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. — A new apartment complex opened Monday for affordable housing for seniors in Palmetto. Joy Kelley is unloading all of her belongings out of her car like the blanket her grandmother made her. "That is probably about 68 90-years-old stains and all it stays with me,” she...
Manatee County racing community fears new housing development will close historic racetracks
Ahead of a vote that could move the proposal forward this week, some community members are speaking out in opposition.
Redesigned Bobby Jones Golf Course could reopen by Fall 2023
SARASOTA, Fla. — Come Fall 2023, golf enthusiasts in Sarasota could be putting on the newly redesigned Bobby Jones Golf Club 18-hole course. There will also be a nine-hole golf course across the street. The redesigned course will feature an Eco-friendly infrastructure that stops storm water runoff from trickling...
This Is Florida's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
srqmagazine.com
Three Remarkable Sarasota County Schools Teachers Learn They Are Finalists "¯
Three Sarasota County teachers were surprised on Monday, December 12, when participants of a teacher tribute tour visited with exciting news: the teachers are finalists for the Sarasota County Teacher of the Year Award. This year’s finalists are: "¯Elementary: Timothy Ferguson, Garden Elementary School. Middle school: Joseph Conner, Venice Middle School. High school: Courtney Smith, Booker High School. Participants of the teacher tribute tour honored these teachers in person at their schools with flowers and enthusiastic celebration that each school’s leadership planned. The tribute tour and announcement of the finalists is part of the annual Ignite Education Teacher of the Year Award Celebration, which the Education Foundation of Sarasota County sponsors in partnership with Sarasota County Schools. Participants in this year’s teacher tribute tour included Vigne; Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brennan Asplen; Assistant Superintendent/Chief Academic Officer Chris Renouf; Elementary Education Executive Director Dr. Brandon Johnson; and Sarasota County School Board members Bridget Ziegler and Tom Edwards. In addition, principals Amy Archer, Tomas Dinverno, and Dr. Rachel Shelley, along with family members of the honorees, participated in their schools’ celebrations."¯"¯This year’s Ignite Education Teacher of the Year Award Celebration will be held on Wednesday, January 18, at the Venice Community Center. All 40 school-based Teacher of the Year finalists will be honored, and one of the three finalists will be named the Sarasota County Teacher of the Year. The district Teacher of the Year will represent Sarasota County Schools at the Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year Program and will serve as a spokesperson for and representative of the teaching profession at various events throughout 2023. This celebration is made possible because of generous sponsors. The Education Foundation is grateful for presenting sponsor Sunset Automotive Group as well as Publix Super Markets Charities and Suncoast Credit Union. For more information about the Ignite Education Teacher of the Year Awards Celebration, including ticket availability, visit EdFoundationSRQ.org/ignite.
Bradenton Riverwalk Holiday of the Arts – Finish Your Holiday Shopping in Style
If you are sick of shopping for the same gifts and finding nothing that hits the mark, head out to the Riverwalk in Bradenton this weekend for a sure-fire-inspiring gallery of fine art options. Held on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this wonderful outdoor showcase of wonderous talent is unlike any shopping experience you get elsewhere. Bringing talents in many mediums of fine arts together in the gorgeous setting in Manatee County, this is your last chance of 2022 to find that perfect piece for your office, home or gift-giving needs.
srqmagazine.com
Buttermilk is a Paradise for the Biscuit Lover
I don’t think I’ve met another human who doesn’t love biscuits, and the ones that Buttermilk Handcrafted Food offers are some of the best you’ll find in Sarasota. They’re crispy on the outside; fluffy, fresh and chewy on the inside. But when it comes to Buttermilk, it’s what happens in between the top and the bottom of the biscuit that makes it truly special.
Mysuncoast.com
Ian deductible assistance for eligible residents in City of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Applications are now being accepted for eligible Sarasota County homeowners who need help with their deductible following Hurricane Ian. The Sarasota Office of Housing and Community Development, a department jointly operated by Sarasota County and the City of Sarasota is implementing a program following Hurricane Ian, which may provide funds related to payment of insurance deductibles determined by the homeowner’s insurance company. Assistance will be awarded on a first-eligible, first-served basis, and payments will be made directly to contractors after FEMA and insurance payments have been utilized. Apply for assistance using the link below:
Bay News 9
State shuts down Cottages of Bradenton citing unsafe conditions
BRADENTON, Fla -- Residents and workers at the Cottages of Bradenton got a surprise early last week. The state shut down the assisted living facility. According to that emergency order, the state took action because of several findings, including outstanding bills and unsafe conditions for residents. “We will go ahead...
