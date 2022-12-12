ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rypien overcomes pressure, rallies Broncos past Cards 24-15

DENVER — Backup quarterback Brett Rypien overcame relentless pressure from a J.J. Watt-led Arizona defense, Justin Simmons had two interceptions and the Denver Broncos held off the Cardinals 24-15 on Sunday. The game featured two backup QBs, but Arizona lost Colt McCoy to a concussion early in the third...
DENVER, CO
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
