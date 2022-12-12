TRENTON, NJ – Two teens have been arrested and charged for a shooting that sent one male victim to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds last Monday. Trenton Police Department officers responded to 1010 Liberty Street on Monday at approximately 8:00 pm after being alerted to 10 gunshots by the city’s Shot Spotter gunfire alert system. Detectives reported that the victim suffered several gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. As a result of the investigation, SRT detectives were able to identify two juvenile offenders as the suspects. Arrest warrants were issued for the juvenile offenders for Criminal Attempt Homicide and The post Two teens arrested for Trenton shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO