I will pray for Curtis,my grandson is 25 and is going through the same struggles, no matter what the family does to help he can't find peace within himself with his mental health he right now in jail and I pray pray God will touch the right people hearts to help him. May God bless Curtis for allowing the reporter to put his story out there.
I've been incarcerated for selling drugs and it my own choice to sell them so I didn't mind doing my time once I got caught, but I've seen so many drug users come and go just to return because prison didn't help them get the treatment they needed to get off of drugs...and most of them were caught with user quantity amounts as their only crime...I always said that they should've been sentenced to some kind of rehabilitation center instead of prison.
