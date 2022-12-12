ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Advocates urge state to ensure schools address students with disabilities who missed services during pandemic

By Jessie Gomez
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 3 days ago
NJ Spotlight

17.2%

Eligible New Jerseyans who have received the updated bivalent booster. While many New Jerseyans believe the COVID-19 pandemic is over, hospitalizations continue to rise. With the rate of transmission at the highest it has been in almost a year, officials are urging residents to get the latest booster. While a majority of people have received the primary series of the vaccine, only 17.2% of those eligible in New Jersey have received the updated bivalent booster.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Population drop in NJ’s juvenile detention centers

Since 2019, New Jersey has been participating in the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative, or JDAI. The goal of the statewide initiative is to reduce the population of juveniles in detention and change the face of youth justice. And, according to the JDAI 2021 Annual Data Report, it’s been successful. Compared to the year before the program was implemented, the average daily juvenile detention population decreased by 74%.
NJ Spotlight

Amid COVID-19 rise, worries grow over booster rates

With coronavirus rates on the rise again and growing pressure on the health care system from influenza and other infectious diseases, experts are concerned that not enough people have received the new COVID-19 booster shot. Just over 17% of eligible New Jersey residents have received the bivalent booster designed to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ Spotlight

Op-Ed: It’s important to fully understand what the turnpike toll increase means

The toll is the one tax that gives New Jerseyans a great return on their investment. Let’s face it: No one likes the automatic toll increases that will go into effect on the New Jersey Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway and the Atlantic City Expressway on Jan. 1. But what commuters like less is bad traffic, closed bridges and potholed roads. And what taxpayers like less is overpaying interest on our state debt.
NJ Spotlight

Would presidential primary changes put paid to possible Murphy run?

An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
NJ Spotlight

New measure is aimed at drawing more workers to health care industry

State lawmakers are advancing a bill that would require the state labor department to create a program aimed at bringing new workers into New Jersey’s health care industry. The measure (A-4617) also dedicates $250,000 for training programs. The push comes as the chronically understaffed sector faces drastic labor shortages coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ is short on psychiatrists. Lawmakers take steps to get more

The legislative focus is now on funding and expanding in-state medical programs. In response to a shortage of psychiatrists and other mental health practitioners in the state, New Jersey lawmakers are taking steps to try to bolster the field and address a growing mental health crisis. The Assembly Higher Education...
NJ Spotlight

Audit of general election gives vote of confidence to NJ’s electoral process

Few discrepancies found typically result from paper jams, voters not filling in circles completely. State-mandated audits of general election results in each New Jersey county this year found very few discrepancies in vote totals and none that changed the winner of any contest. Election officials checked individual ballots against vote...
NJ.com

Murphy’s sabotage of covid recovery in schools is ‘madness’ | Editorial

Pull the fire alarm at Phil Murphy’s Department of Education: Kids are falling behind in New Jersey, and we still don’t have the data to help them. The Department of Education is still failing to release statewide test scores that we need to help kids recover from the steep learning loss they experienced during the pandemic. After four presentations to the State Board of Education since September, we still don’t know which districts are making progress, and why. That, as one education advocate rightly put it, is “madness.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
njbmagazine.com

NJ Manufacturing Voucher Program Pre-Qualification Process Opens Thursday

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) today announced it will begin accepting pre-qualification applications for the New Jersey Manufacturing Voucher Program (MVP) on Thursday, December 15 at 10:00 a.m. Funded at $20 million, the New Jersey MVP will provide grants to support the purchase of equipment to help manufacturers improve their operations.
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

