ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remsen, IA

SportsZone Football Player of the Year Nominee #7: Remsen St. Mary’s Cael Ortmann

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ToIc_0jfKgY9f00

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – We’ve eclipsed the halfway point of the ountdown for our SportsZone Football Player of the Year award, bringing us to the seventh nominee in our candidacy pool. A do-it-all signal-caller who aided his team towards an undefeated season and their second Class 8-man State title in three years, being a part of a senior class who never had lost a game outside of the UNI dome.

Remsen St. Mary’s senior quarterback/linebacker Cael Ortmann fits that description. The Kirkwood baseball commit spearheaded a Hawk offense that averaged 57 points per game this season, totaling 1,902 yards in the air with only three interceptions for 33 passing touchdowns, a top 3 mark in all of Class 8-man. If that wasn’t enough, Ortmann flexed his dual-threat talent with 803 rush yards for 49 total offensive TD’s, a top four ranking in all Classes. Ortmann holds the top mark in the state in passing quarterback rating, displaying a constant efficiency he’d carry from the season opener towards the very end in hoisting the State championship hardware in Cedar Falls.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

Northwestern football team touches down in Durham

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Northwestern Red Raiders football team landed in Durham, N.C. ahead of their NAIA National Championship game on Saturday. Stay tuned and follow along with us here at KCAU 9 for updates throughout the week as well as all of the action from the game.
DURHAM, NC
kicdam.com

Nebraska Man Injured In O’Brien County Crash Dies From Injuries

Sheldon, IA (KICD)– An Omaha man seriously injured in a crash last week near Sheldon has died from his injuries. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says 48-year-old Brian Williams was southbound on Nettle Avenue when his semi crossed the center line and struck the rear axle of a semi around one o’clock Tuesday afternoon.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Shed roof blown onto Sioux County road

SIOUX CENTER–High winds destroyed a machine shed in rural Sioux County on Tuesday afternoon, with the torn roof flipped onto Fig Avenue, temporarily blocking it off. No one was injured from the incident, according to Sioux County sheriff Jamie Van Voorst. The machine shed was on a farm owned...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Fire Calls In Hartley’s District Monday

Hartley, Iowa– The Hartley Fire Department responded to not one but two calls on Monday, December 12, 2022. And they were just barely done with one call when the other one came in. According to Hartley Fire Chief Brad Meendering, just before 9:30 p.m., the Hartley Fire Department was...
HARTLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Ireton teen hurt in crash by Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—A 16-year-old Ireton resident was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on 390th Street, three miles west of Sioux Center. Mia Kraai was driving west when she lost control of her 1999 Ford F-250 pickup, which entered the southwest ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Tuesday, December 13

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors this morning heard the recommendations of the county compensation board, and set salaries for elected officials for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Bruce Brock, chair of the compensation board, said the salaries were adjusted for inflation, cost of living, and job demands. The recommendation heard...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Driver and Passenger Avoid Injury in Single Vehicle Rollover in O’Brien County

Primghar, IA (KICD) — A driver and his passenger managed to avoid injuries in a crash near Paullina on Sunday. According to the crash report from the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Jamison Jenness was headed North on Silver Avenue around midnight in heavy fog conditions when he reportedly missed the stop sign at the T intersection at 470th Street while talking to a passenger.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy