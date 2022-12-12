SportsZone Football Player of the Year Nominee #7: Remsen St. Mary’s Cael Ortmann

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – We’ve eclipsed the halfway point of the ountdown for our SportsZone Football Player of the Year award, bringing us to the seventh nominee in our candidacy pool. A do-it-all signal-caller who aided his team towards an undefeated season and their second Class 8-man State title in three years, being a part of a senior class who never had lost a game outside of the UNI dome.

Remsen St. Mary’s senior quarterback/linebacker Cael Ortmann fits that description. The Kirkwood baseball commit spearheaded a Hawk offense that averaged 57 points per game this season, totaling 1,902 yards in the air with only three interceptions for 33 passing touchdowns, a top 3 mark in all of Class 8-man. If that wasn’t enough, Ortmann flexed his dual-threat talent with 803 rush yards for 49 total offensive TD’s, a top four ranking in all Classes. Ortmann holds the top mark in the state in passing quarterback rating, displaying a constant efficiency he’d carry from the season opener towards the very end in hoisting the State championship hardware in Cedar Falls.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.