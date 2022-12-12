If you have any debt, your bills are going up again. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates for the seventh time this year — rates are now at their highest level in 15 years. And that means you’ll continue to pay more for all sorts of consumer loans, from credit cards to auto loans and certain mortgages. The Fed increased rates on Wednesday by a 0.5% point — less aggressive than previous hikes but also said it expects to continue raising rates through next year.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO