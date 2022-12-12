Read full article on original website
Related
Rate Counsel suggests NJ slow down the pace of offshore wind development
Offshore wind farmNew Jersey should consider scaling back how much new offshore wind capacity is approved next year because economic and financial uncertainties could lead to higher prices, according to the Division of Rate Counsel. Rate Counsel Director Brian Lipman suggested slowing down the pace of offshore wind development as...
Op-Ed: The next big step in fighting NJ’s ‘forever chemical’ problem
The Legislature is moving ahead on several fronts to overcome the state’s extensive heritage of PFAS pollution. The New Jersey Legislature is poised to be a national leader in addressing the toxic legacy of so-called forever chemicals that threaten the health and safety of families across our state. It’s time for our lawmakers to take action.
These grocery items have seen the biggest price increases in New Jersey
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
Boiler ban ditched, but power plant rules coming
Rule would have mandated buildings replace gas boilers with electric ones to cut greenhouse gases. New Jersey still plans to adopt new rules to reduce global warming caused by pollution from power plants but has backed off from a highly contentious provision to require thousands of schools and apartment buildings to eventually replace their heating systems with electric boilers.
NJ is closer to allowing public cannabis consumption areas, as local startups hope for bigger opportunities
Dispensary owners and cannabis activists urge state to ensure local players aren’t stymied by high cost of entry to lucrative green market. New Jersey is close to establishing regulations that would allow cannabis retailers and medical cannabis facilities to create public consumption areas. The state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC)...
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
Op-Ed: It’s important to fully understand what the turnpike toll increase means
The toll is the one tax that gives New Jerseyans a great return on their investment. Let’s face it: No one likes the automatic toll increases that will go into effect on the New Jersey Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway and the Atlantic City Expressway on Jan. 1. But what commuters like less is bad traffic, closed bridges and potholed roads. And what taxpayers like less is overpaying interest on our state debt.
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
Gov. Murphy forms task force to address New Jersey’s teacher shortage problem
Districts all over the state have been dealing with this issue over the last few years.
This is what Gov. Murphy said about a new mask mandate in NJ
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising again in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says he does not "foresee any mandates," but he reserves the right to change his mind. New Jersey's rate of transmission (r/t) is 1.12, indicating an active spread of coronavirus. The state reported another 1,199 new confirmed cases on Monday.
Gov. Murphy and Rep. Sherrill announce plan for a more bike-friendly NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy and Rep. Mikie Sherrill on Monday announced new funding to make New Jersey more bike-friendly.
New measure is aimed at drawing more workers to health care industry
State lawmakers are advancing a bill that would require the state labor department to create a program aimed at bringing new workers into New Jersey’s health care industry. The measure (A-4617) also dedicates $250,000 for training programs. The push comes as the chronically understaffed sector faces drastic labor shortages coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Jersey Globe
It’s Election Day in New Jersey, again
Good morning, New Jersey. It’s Election Day in New Jersey for the 14th time in 2022. Voters in fourteen New Jersey municipalities go to the polls today for non-partisan council runoffs in Trenton, Perth Amboy and Manchester, where no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in November, and for special school referendums in Berlin, Dover, East Hanover, Florham Park, Folsom, Hanover, Little Falls, Saddle Brook, Stanhope, Wall and Watchung.
Long-haul COVID-19 claims thousands, experts recommend bivalent booster
Gov. Phil Murphy and the state Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli are urging the public and parents of young children to get the new bivalent booster, which offers stronger protections from omicron and its subvariants. Still, just over 17% of eligible New Jersey residents have received the bivalent booster, which better targets the evolving virus.
Would presidential primary changes put paid to possible Murphy run?
An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
Warning! Fruit Recall In New Jersey Could Cause Live Failure
You know the saying, “one bad apple spoils the bunch” well, now it's all about bad berries. The FDA is putting out a warning to people that a particular fruit brand is being recalled because their raspberries are infected with Hepatitis A. Before you drink that smoothie make...
N.J. Latino group slams ‘outrageous’ discrimination in town’s municipal court
The leader of a state Latino advocacy group says the organization will file civil rights complaints over “outrageous” allegations made by a municipal court judge in a South Jersey town that Latinos are being discriminated against. Millville Municipal Court Judge Jason Witcher alleged last week that Latino defendants...
Business Report: Interest rates increase, Horizon reorganization lawsuit, new FTX CEO
If you have any debt, your bills are going up again. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates for the seventh time this year — rates are now at their highest level in 15 years. And that means you’ll continue to pay more for all sorts of consumer loans, from credit cards to auto loans and certain mortgages. The Fed increased rates on Wednesday by a 0.5% point — less aggressive than previous hikes but also said it expects to continue raising rates through next year.
Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase
TRENTON, NJ – In his effort to outgreen the rest of the world, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wanted to mandate the replacement of all commercial and public heating systems from gas and oil to electric. That plan short-circuited this week after the NJDEP shelved the proposal. According to Senator Bucco, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has shelved a controversial and expensive mandate proposed by Governor Murphy that would have mandated the electrification of large commercial boilers by 2025. “Governor Murphy’s plan to force the replacement of efficient, clean, and cost-effective gas boilers with electric versions short-circuited The post Phil Murphy’s electric boiler plan goes haywire as New Jersey dodges shocking heating increase appeared first on Shore News Network.
Midterm contest in 7th Congressional District was most expensive ever in NJ
Outgoing Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-7th) is ending his stint in Congress much like he started. He held a town hall — billed as a farewell event — in Springfield on Saturday, with about 350 constituents to discuss issues in Washington and take questions from the audience. Malinowski has held about 140 town halls, either in person or virtually during his four years in office. He lost his reelection bid in November by 3% points in a rematch with Republican Tom Kean Jr.
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0