Both Kansas Basketball teams are ranked in both polls.
For the first time since 2013, the Jayhawks are ranked in both that AP and Coaches Poll on both the men's and women's sides.
Nickerson’s Ava Jones signs T-shirt deal
NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Ava Jones, a Kansas basketball player who was critically injured alongside her family six months ago, has signed a T-shirt deal with a sports apparel brand. Ava’s story is one of perseverance. The Nickerson High School senior and her family were plowed over by a car on a Louisville sidewalk six […]
🏀 Shockers rout MVSU; Break 38-year-old school record
WICHITA, Kan. -- Wichita State toppled Mississippi Valley State, 71-48, Tuesday evening at Charles Koch Arena and broke a 38-year-old school record for turnover margin. The Shockers (6-4) forced 23 Delta Devil turnovers while committing just three to finish at +20. It's the largest margin this season in a game involving two NCAA Division I schools.
KAKE TV
Group plans to open Whataburger locations in Wichita, Lawrence in 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - A franchise group confirmed it's opening a Whataburger location in Lawrence in 2024 and that it also hopes to open the first of many Wichita locations the same year. KMO Burger's website says the address of the Lawrence location is to be announced, but it's...
WIBW
Archery Tournament to remain in Hutchinson for at least five years
PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - A statewide archery tournament for Kansas students will remain in Hutchinson for at least five years. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Monday, Dec. 12, that it announced alongside the Kansas State Fairgrounds and Visit Hutch that the Kansas “National Archery in the Schools Program” State Tournament will remain in Hutchinson for at least five more years.
WIBW
KU to hold celebration of life for football legend John Hadl
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas will host a celebration of life for Lawrence native and football legend John Hadl. The University of Kansas Athletics Department says at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, it will host a celebration of life for football legend John Hadl at the Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Dr.
🏀 Salthawks sweep Salina South Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutch High Salthawk basketball teams overcame slow starts to win over Salina South Tuesday night at the Salthawk Activity Center. In the girls contest, Hutchinson trailed 10-1 after one quarter before bouncing back to lead 21-16 at the break 36-24 after three and win 44-28.
Indiana basketball vs. Kansas: Who wins in an all-time historical matchup?
On Saturday, No. 14 Indiana basketball takes on No. 8 Kansas in a battle of two of the best college basketball programs of all time. Who will come out on top this weekend?. Putting together these two college basketball rosters and dwindling both of them down to a starting five and a sixth man off the bench is a task that is nearly impossible without some sort of ridiculous compromise and hurt fans of each respective school.
Wichita high school basketball prospect Andrell Burton scores 40 points in Campus win
Find scores from Tuesday’s high school basketball games in the Wichita area.
rockchalktalk.com
KU Transfer Portal Departure Watch
The transfer portal opened about a week ago and I thought this would be a good time to look at the initial crop of players leaving the Jayhawk program. The portal will remain open for non-graduate transfers and players at schools not changing head coaches until January 18. Once the portal closes, players will have to wait for the spring entry window, April 15-30, which coincides with most schools’ spring practices ending. I will update this list as new players enter the portal, but as of now a relatively low number of six players have declared their intent to leave.
Wichita North High School reveals new mascot
Wichita North High School revealed its new mascot as the "Rehawks" on Wednesday afternoon.
eyrieonline.org
KU Basketball After the Championship
KU fans are excited for this time of the year because the start of basketball season has come and the Jayhawks are off to an impressive start. Fans have high hopes for this season and hopefully, another championship lies ahead. Last season, the team defeated Duke in the championship game...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested for kidnapping in Belize headed back to Nebraska
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka man accused of kidnapping an Omaha mother who was arrested in Belize may soon be back in Nebraska. Nebraska authorities issued a warrant for Aldrick Scott, 47, of Topeka, in November which alleged he kidnapped Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha. He is suspected of her disappearance.
WIBW
Boys and Girls Club of Topeka celebrates Youth of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Boys and Girls Club of Topeka welcomed a special guest for their big event Tuesday night. Country star and Kansas native Chely Wright headlined the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka’s Youth of the Year event. Dakota, Joseph and Julyssa were the finalists, all three speaking to the audience. The organization’s honor this year goes to Dakota!
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
WATCH: Car crashes into east Wichita business
A driver whose brakes failed in her car on Wednesday crashed into a business in east Wichita on Tuesday.
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman’s 2022-2023 Kansas winter weather outlook
The official start of winter is days away, and the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team continues to monitor our chances of moisture.
WIBW
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Adisyn Caryl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Adisyn Caryl of Topeka High School. Caryl plays Softball, Tennis and Softball for the Trojans. She’s a part of American Field Service, NEHS, MU Alpha Theta, Spirit Club and Interact Club. She...
KWCH.com
Snow chances return to Kansas Monday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we will see a busy evening into Tuesday morning as rain, storms, and even snow chances return to the state tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds to 60 mph and hail to quarter size being the main concerns from storms. However, a tornado or two as storms are first firing up in western Kansas will be possible.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Houses to Drive-by with Christmas Light Displays
There are so many Holiday light display at individual residences this Christmas season in and around Wichita. The best part is they are completely free to go see but all do appreciate donations. All you have to do is load up in your car and dive to one or more of these over-the-top houses that provide Holiday light displays for our community. Many of these houses ask you to turn your radio to a certain radio station (usually posted outside the house) so you can listen to the music as their lights are synchronized to the music. Sit back and enjoy the lights dancing to the music all in the comfort of your car.
