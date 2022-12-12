ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Curious Seal Snatches Hood From Scuba Diver

We get excited whenever we get a video of seals interacting with us humans. In this new Twitter video, we were in awe as a playful seal had a funny moment with a diver. As the video shows, the curious creature is oddly fascinated with the diver’s hood. For nearly a minute, the spotted seal bits at the aquatic adventurer’s hood, seemingly thinking the gear was a snack. Check out the viral clip below.
HAWAII STATE
Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy