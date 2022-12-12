Read full article on original website
Related
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
WATCH: Curious Seal Snatches Hood From Scuba Diver
We get excited whenever we get a video of seals interacting with us humans. In this new Twitter video, we were in awe as a playful seal had a funny moment with a diver. As the video shows, the curious creature is oddly fascinated with the diver’s hood. For nearly a minute, the spotted seal bits at the aquatic adventurer’s hood, seemingly thinking the gear was a snack. Check out the viral clip below.
Your ability to successfully book an AirBnB has a lot to do with what race people think you are, according to a new study from the company
There is a "meaningful difference" between Black and white people's success in booking on Airbnb.
People Are Sharing The Most Absurd Display Of Wealth They've Ever Witnessed, And Suddenly "The White Lotus" Looks Tame
"When the pandemic first started, the parents literally bought an entire extra house so their two kids would have somewhere private to continue their fencing lessons when all the gyms were closed."
Grunge
6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!https://www.grunge.com/
Comments / 0