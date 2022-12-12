ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KQED

Cellski’s Big Mafi Burgers Come With a Side of SF Rap History

¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. A group of true San Franciscans is easy to spot in the Bay Area wild. Usually, they’re wearing some OG Frisco gear — like an all-gold satin 49ers jacket and Giants fitted brim — and have someone rolling a blunt in the passenger seat of a nearby Buick or Chevy, doors open and music blaring onto the street.
HAYWARD, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-13-22 A billionaire just hosted a truly odd event in the middle of SF

Jim Irsay, the 63-year-old goateed owner of the Indianapolis Colts, recently held court at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, where he sang Bruce Springsteen and showed off his favorite things.  "There’s no possible way to succinctly describe the range of artifacts on show," writes SFGATE's Alex Shultz, who witnessed the 'Jim Irsay Collection tour' in person. "It’s a free-of-charge fever dream combining Irsay’s expensive taste in sports memorabilia, musical relics, timeless American literature and concerningly indispensable historical pieces (the only signed copy of the Atlantic Charter!), followed by a totally separate hour-and-a-half concert featuring Irsay on the vocals... "Some of the items, like Jack Kerouac’s 'On the Road' scroll, are visually impressive. Others... were hilariously out of place."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations

(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 12-14-22 Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park

More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public.  The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences.  Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public.  The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

King Tides coming to Bay Area Christmas weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King Tides are hitting the Bay Area soon, the Port of San Francisco announced on Twitter. The tides are expected to be extra-high in the City by the Bay on Dec. 23 and 24. The tides are an annual event that happens when the moon, Earth and sun align so the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Two shot at Empire’s SF recording studio

Two men were shot in a barrage of gunfire at Empire Distribution’s SoMa recording studio on Monday night, after at least one shooter fired into the Bryant Street building around 9:30 p.m. The two victims were estimated by responding officers to be in their 30s, and one was facing...
STUDIO CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Inside the Windowless Room Where SF Stashes Troubled Cops: ‘It’s Toxic’

In a drab building flanked by police vans in Potrero Hill, there’s a windowless room where a handful of officers sit among empty desks and computer screens. A wall of televisions play the news. Military flags hang from the ceiling. Phone numbers are scrawled on a whiteboard. Without stepping outside, it’s hard to tell if it’s day or night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Five Shootings in One Night of Violence on Streets of San Francisco

San Francisco police are investigating five shootings in one night of violence. The Monday night and early Tuesday morning shootings are unrelated, and none of the victims have died, police said. Shooting one happened at 8:13 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Grafton Avenue in Ingleside. The suspect shot...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinmagazine.com

Marin’s First Movie Star: The Mt. Tamalpais Scenic Railway

In January 1898, a crew dispatched from Edison Studios in New Jersey arrived in Mill Valley to film what is generally understood as the first commercial motion picture made in Marin County. They were drawn to the base of Mt. Tamalpais to capture and hopefully delight faraway audiences with footage of a rising star that would have the eyes of the world for nearly a quarter of a century. The star, affectionately dubbed the Crookedest Railroad in the World, had rapidly transformed Mill Valley into a travel destination.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland

A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
SAN JOSE, CA

