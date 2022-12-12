Read full article on original website
KQED
Cellski’s Big Mafi Burgers Come With a Side of SF Rap History
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. A group of true San Franciscans is easy to spot in the Bay Area wild. Usually, they’re wearing some OG Frisco gear — like an all-gold satin 49ers jacket and Giants fitted brim — and have someone rolling a blunt in the passenger seat of a nearby Buick or Chevy, doors open and music blaring onto the street.
San Francisco-based diner Mel's Drive-In celebrates 75 years with 75% off
The famed diner chain is slashing prices to celebrate its 75th anniversary.
The Daily 12-13-22 A billionaire just hosted a truly odd event in the middle of SF
Jim Irsay, the 63-year-old goateed owner of the Indianapolis Colts, recently held court at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, where he sang Bruce Springsteen and showed off his favorite things. "There’s no possible way to succinctly describe the range of artifacts on show," writes SFGATE's Alex Shultz, who witnessed the 'Jim Irsay Collection tour' in person. "It’s a free-of-charge fever dream combining Irsay’s expensive taste in sports memorabilia, musical relics, timeless American literature and concerningly indispensable historical pieces (the only signed copy of the Atlantic Charter!), followed by a totally separate hour-and-a-half concert featuring Irsay on the vocals... "Some of the items, like Jack Kerouac’s 'On the Road' scroll, are visually impressive. Others... were hilariously out of place."
SFist
Too $hort Movie Shooting In Oakland, But Businesses Blow the Whistle Over Disruption, Lack of Notice
There is no shortage of frustration over Too $hort’s Freaky Tales filming in Oakland, where business owners say film crews blocking their storefronts have cost them tens of thousands of dollars — and they were not given much notice that all this would be happening. Hoodline had a...
San Francisco home to the cheapest luxury hotel in California, study says
Many Californians would love to stay in a luxury hotel during a trip, but not everyone can afford it. Luckily, CashNetUSA compiled a list of the cheapest luxury hotels in each state that are perfect for anyone’s next vacation. Researchers were able to identify the cheapest luxury hotel one-night stay rates by searching Hotel.com. The […]
sfstandard.com
Asian American With Hollywood Fame and SF Roots To Lead Chinese New Year Parade
An Asian American actor will lead San Francisco’s upcoming Chinese New Year parade ushering in the Year of the Rabbit. A year after Daniel Wu served as the grand marshal, the title for 2023 goes to Rich Ting, who spent some of his youth in San Francisco and went on to become an Asian American Hollywood celebrity.
Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
KTVU FOX 2
Family of motorcyclist killed in San Francisco has message for motorists
SAN FRANCISCO - The wife and parents of the motorcyclist killed on his way to work in San Francisco shared their story in hopes of saving lives. They warned motorists to be extra cautious. They said they don't want other families to experience the pain they're coping with right now.
Chef-owner behind San Francisco restaurant Dear Inga dies at 41
The chef-owner died last month after complications with cancer.
TravelSkills 12-14-22 Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public. The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences. Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public. The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
How San Francisco’s legendary It’s-It ice cream was almost lost to history
"People are going to know what you're talking about: cookies, ice cream and chocolate."
King Tides coming to Bay Area Christmas weekend
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King Tides are hitting the Bay Area soon, the Port of San Francisco announced on Twitter. The tides are expected to be extra-high in the City by the Bay on Dec. 23 and 24. The tides are an annual event that happens when the moon, Earth and sun align so the […]
Two shot at Empire’s SF recording studio
Two men were shot in a barrage of gunfire at Empire Distribution’s SoMa recording studio on Monday night, after at least one shooter fired into the Bryant Street building around 9:30 p.m. The two victims were estimated by responding officers to be in their 30s, and one was facing...
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
sfstandard.com
Cirque du Soleil Will Return to Bay Area for the First Time in Three Years
Next August, the famed troupe Cirque du Soleil returns to the Bay Area for the first time in three years with the production of Corteo, a carnival-like show that centers a clown imagining their own funeral in a space between heaven and earth. The largest contemporary circus company in the...
SFist
San Mateo Appoints Amourence Lee As Mayor, Yet She Is Now Making Corruption Allegations
San Mateo’s week-long mayor-less nightmare is over, as Amourence Lee was appointed the city’s first Asian American mayor Monday night, but she still described the proceedings as an attempted "insurrection." The city of San Mateo, like a few other jurisdictions on the Peninsula, elects its mayor a little...
sfstandard.com
Inside the Windowless Room Where SF Stashes Troubled Cops: ‘It’s Toxic’
In a drab building flanked by police vans in Potrero Hill, there’s a windowless room where a handful of officers sit among empty desks and computer screens. A wall of televisions play the news. Military flags hang from the ceiling. Phone numbers are scrawled on a whiteboard. Without stepping outside, it’s hard to tell if it’s day or night.
sfstandard.com
Five Shootings in One Night of Violence on Streets of San Francisco
San Francisco police are investigating five shootings in one night of violence. The Monday night and early Tuesday morning shootings are unrelated, and none of the victims have died, police said. Shooting one happened at 8:13 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Grafton Avenue in Ingleside. The suspect shot...
marinmagazine.com
Marin’s First Movie Star: The Mt. Tamalpais Scenic Railway
In January 1898, a crew dispatched from Edison Studios in New Jersey arrived in Mill Valley to film what is generally understood as the first commercial motion picture made in Marin County. They were drawn to the base of Mt. Tamalpais to capture and hopefully delight faraway audiences with footage of a rising star that would have the eyes of the world for nearly a quarter of a century. The star, affectionately dubbed the Crookedest Railroad in the World, had rapidly transformed Mill Valley into a travel destination.
NBC Bay Area
Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland
A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
