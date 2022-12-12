Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
USD Women edged by UT-Martin after leading at half
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -UT Martin freshman Sharnecce Currie-Jelks scored a game-high 23 points and Paige Pipkin scored 11 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter to help the Skyhawks close out South Dakota 67-61 Wednesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. UT Martin has won two of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Coyote men edged by Coastal Carolina 87-86 despite 5 from deep by Plitzuweit
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Coastal Carolina forward Essam Mostafa scored a game-high 25 points including the go-ahead free throws with 8.1 seconds remaining in an 87-86 win against South Dakota Wednesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It was a rematch of a 66-59 Coastal Carolina win in South...
dakotanewsnow.com
December 14th Plays of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We start with Play #5... Welcome home to Justin Hohn who was a star for Tea Area before heading to Cal-Irvine. This steal and hoop helped his team to a win at Vermillion over the Coyotes. Play #4...Augustana’s Jennifer Aadland beat the buzzer from...
406mtsports.com
Three Griz, one Bobcat make Associated Press FCS All-America teams
MISSOULA — Another version of FCS All-America teams has been released, and this time it's courtesy of the Associated Press. These honorees are chosen by a panel of media members with coordination from the College Sports Information Directors of America. This year's voters chose three Montana Grizzlies and one...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
dakotanewsnow.com
In Coyote volleyball or nursing Aimee Adams is the ultimate team player
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It doesn’t take long to take one important thing away from Aimee Adams time with the Coyote volleyball program. “More than anything she is such a great teammate. She might be one of the most unselfish people that we have ever had go through this program. She just 100 percent wants to see the team have success. She obviously wants to be good but it is so much more about the team than it ever is her.” USD Head Coach Leanne Williamson says.
Yardbarker
Huskies Offer Young Edge Rusher from DeBoer's Alma Mater
While Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington football coaches leave no recruiting rock unturned, uncovering this particular player wasn't all that complicated. On Monday, the Huskies offered Zach Durfee, a promising 6-foot-6, 255-pound redshirt freshman edge rusher from the University of Sioux Falls — where DeBoer was a record-breaking wide receiver and won three national championships as coach.
mtpr.org
Get ready for a week of bone-chilling temperatures
After widespread snowfall in Montana this week, forecasters expect an Arctic cold front to envelop the nation, bringing cold that hasn’t been felt in Montana in several years. The coldest temperatures of the season are expected in the northern Rockies on Monday — single digit daytime highs are likely as are sub-zero overnight lows.
dakotanewsnow.com
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Harrisburg vs. Lincoln basketball game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg basketball team will take on Lincoln, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live. The livestream is available in the video player below and begins at 6:45 p.m. Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer...
dakotanewsnow.com
Northwestern hungry to win first national title in nearly 40 years
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Over the last couple of years the Northwestern Red Raiders have been knocking on the door of winning their first NAIA National Championship since 1983. On Saturday they’ve got a chance to break that door down. The Red Raiders met with the...
mitchellnow.com
Mount Vernon/Plankinton standout Reed Rus announces commitment to USD
Mount Vernon, SD — Mount Vernon/Plankinton standout senior athlete Reed Rus took to Twitter today to announce his commitment to University of South Dakota Football. Rus’s uncle and former NFL linebacker Chad Greenway responded to Rus’ announcement. Rus was most recently named All-State for Class 11B, while...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has rescheduled their mobile food distributions this week due to the severe weather. Cancelled distributions include those planned for Tuesday night in Sioux Falls at Laura B Anderson School and King of Glory Church. The new dates for food distributions...
dakotanewsnow.com
Majority of SD highways under ‘no travel advisory’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SD511.Org map shows that most South Dakota highways are under a “No Travel Advisory.”. The South Dakota Department of Transportation puts out advisories to warn drivers of dangerous driving conditions that could lead to accidents. On Wednesday morning, a deadly crash occurred south of Parkston on HWY 37, killing three people in their early 20s and injuring two more.
dakotanewsnow.com
Wet roads reported in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Reporter Beth Warden says roads in Sioux Falls are wet, and the commute Wednesday morning has been easier than the last few days. Reporter Beth Warden says wet roads were reported on all the surrounding highways from Montrose to Hartford, north from Brookings to Flandreau, and into Sioux Falls, which could get icy as temperatures drop. Beth says the city is working to avoid icy roads, as trucks and plows are out in the streets, “putting down the hot stuff” to melt everything that is frozen, especially in the intersections.
mtpr.org
Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith
My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm causing power outages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
dakotanewsnow.com
First responders come together in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With Sioux Falls expanding rapidly it’s become more important for first responders to work together in the city. This including Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Patient Care EMS Solutions, and more. Both saying team work has been key in keeping up with accidents. “We’re...
Looking For Small-Town Charm? Check Out These 3 Montana Gems.
Over the last few years, the world has become a different place. Long gone are the days when you would walk up and down the main street in town and folks would know your name and ask how you and the family are doing. You know what I'm talking about; the kind of place where if you wanted to know what was happening in town, you would make a stop at the local hardware store, or the barbershop.
dakotanewsnow.com
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longtime local pub and grill will be going through a couple of transitions over the next few years, according to SiouxFalls.Business. The BB’s Pub N Grill’s final day at its location near The Empire Mall will be Dec. 31 before moving to its temporary northwest Sioux Falls location, which will serve under a different name while its brand new building is built. BB’s is expected to settle into its new permanent location in 2024.
Comments / 0