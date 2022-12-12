VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It doesn’t take long to take one important thing away from Aimee Adams time with the Coyote volleyball program. “More than anything she is such a great teammate. She might be one of the most unselfish people that we have ever had go through this program. She just 100 percent wants to see the team have success. She obviously wants to be good but it is so much more about the team than it ever is her.” USD Head Coach Leanne Williamson says.

VERMILLION, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO