WVNews
L.A. Clippers 99, Minnesota 88
MINNESOTA (88) Anderson 5-10 3-6 13, McDaniels 3-11 0-0 6, Gobert 3-5 5-7 11, Edwards 6-14 5-7 19, Rivers 1-7 2-2 5, Minott 1-1 2-2 4, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0, Reid 3-5 3-4 9, Knight 2-2 0-0 4, Garza 0-1 0-0 0, Forbes 0-1 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 1-1 2-2 4, Nowell 6-16 0-0 13. Totals 31-74 22-30 88.
WVNews
Louisville 94, W. Kentucky 83
W. KENTUCKY (8-2) Hamilton 7-13 3-4 20, Sharp 3-3 0-0 6, Akot 5-13 1-2 12, Frampton 3-10 0-0 9, McKnight 11-22 3-3 25, Lander 3-7 0-0 8, Rawls 0-1 1-2 1, Diagne 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-70 8-11 83.
WVNews
Miami 110, Oklahoma City 108
MIAMI (110) Martin 1-6 0-0 3, Strus 4-11 0-0 10, Adebayo 5-13 5-6 15, Herro 12-23 2-2 35, Lowry 5-10 0-0 14, D.Robinson 4-8 2-2 14, Highsmith 0-2 0-0 0, Dedmon 2-5 1-2 7, Oladipo 4-8 2-3 12. Totals 37-86 12-15 110.
WVNews
Cleveland 105, Dallas 90
CLEVELAND (105) E.Mobley 5-9 4-4 14, Stevens 8-15 1-2 18, Allen 6-7 2-2 14, Garland 4-11 3-3 12, Mitchell 13-20 2-2 34, I.Mobley 0-0 0-0 0, Love 0-4 0-0 0, Okoro 1-2 0-0 2, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, LeVert 4-10 3-6 11, Neto 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-78 15-19 105.
WVNews
Cole Arnold of Frankfort formulates his next move against his East Hardy opponent.
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) – Frankfort wrestling head coach Jason Armentrout declares this s…
WVNews
Alex Smith of Frankfort has his East Hardy opponent right where he wants him.
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) – Frankfort wrestling head coach Jason Armentrout declares this s…
WVNews
Moorefield and Keyser players battle for the ball in action at KHS on Tuesday.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – Four up and four down. With victories over Bishop Walsh (42-26), N…
