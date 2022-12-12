Gadget Holiday gift guide

This year’s gift guide not only features exceptional products, but some exceptional deals that are sure to be appreciated this year.

Cooking gadgets

MEATER wireless smart thermometer, $99.95-$277.95: This excellent wireless thermometer is available in many different versions, with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity options in both single and multiple thermometer packages. It pairs with your phone to make perfect meat cooking a snap. meater.com

Panasonic HomeChef 4-in-1 Multi-oven, $549.99: This high-end 1000-watt microwave also incorporates an air fryer, flash broiler and convection oven, bringing lots of cooking capability while saving counter space. shop.panasonic.com

Bosch Compact Mixer, $139: If you need a high performance stand mixer but are tight for space, this excellent product from Bosch combines top-notch mixing performance with light weight and small size. It’s the darling of many cooks in-the-know and despite the small footprint, the mixing bowl is a generous 4.5 quarts and the motor is very powerful. It is currently available in a package with the blender attachment for only $139, reduced from $269 at boschmixers.com.

Personal care

Panasonic Multishape modular personal care system, $90-$170: This innovative product combines a cordless, rechargeable base with interchangeable attachments to handle personal grooming duties including shaving, brushing teeth, personal trimming and beard trimming. Multiple packages are available and not only is it a traveler’s dream, the grooming performance of the attachments is impeccable as well. panasonicmultishape.com

WarmDerm RF skin tightening machine, $369.99: One of my favorite products of the past few years, the WarmDerm uses RF energy to penetrate and heat underneath the outer skin, stimulating the production of collagen to smooth over wrinkles and lift sagging skin on the face. It also has a body attachment for removing stretch marks on the body. Sold exclusively on Amazon, where it is often available for $339.99 after checkbox coupon.

TV and home theater

Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player, $499.99: If you have a big movie disc collection or simply want the best picture possible, this is the player for you. It is sometimes available for sale prices under $400. shop.panasonic.com

TCL 6-Series television, $699.99-$1,999.99: Available in sizes from 55-inch to 85-inch, this exceptional television brings high-end picture quality to the masses and is one of the best values I have seen in over 20 years of writing about electronics. It matches or exceeds the picture quality of many televisions selling for several times its price, with inky, deep blacks, gorgeous colors and extreme sharpness. Thoughtful, seamless modern design and high quality materials throughout makes you feel like you spent a lot more than you did. tcl.com

Nebula Cosmos projectors, $559-$1,559: Nebula smart projectors bring a true home theater experience to your home with a single component — just add a white wall or a screen and go! My favorite is the Cosmos Laser 4K, which lists for $2,199 but is currently on sale for $1,599. seenebula.com

ZVOX AccuVoice AV120 TV Speaker, $129.99: this small speaker improves television sound and makes dialogue much clearer and easier to understand. These small speakers from ZVOX are one of the most popular items among readers of my weekly newspaper column. zvox.com

Polk Audio Signa S2D and Signa S4 soundbars, $229-$399: The Signa S2 is an excellent basic soundbar for TV fans looking for something simple, and the Signa S4 brings big theater sound to your home with Dolby Atmos. Both include a wireless subwoofer, and the S2D has been on sale for $129 this season. polkaudio.com

Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV, $1449.99-$1,799.99: The Samsung S95B OLED comes in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, with some of the best picture quality you can buy. For only $250 more it is worth it to get the 65-inch model if you have room for it. samsung.com

Audio and music

Fluance RT81 turntable, $249.99: This is the nicest entry-level turntable selling for under $250 and Fluance has admirably held the price despite inflation. Beautiful wood base makes it look more expensive than it is, and the sound is pleasant and satisfying. fluance.com

Goldring E3 phono cartridge, $189: The outstanding phono cartridge from British manufacturer Goldring has lively, dynamic and warm sound and will match well with most any turntable. It is a great upgrade for the Fluance RT81. List price is $189 but it is occasionally on sale for $149. goldringusa.com

Hifiman HE400se wired over-ear headphones, $149: Experience the beautiful, natural sound of planar magnetic open-back headphones with these award-winning headphones. They are an excellent value at $149, but they are available for only $109 with a 365-day return period from headphones.com.

Soundcore Sleep A10 earphones, $179.99: These noise-blocking earphones can be used for audio listening during the day and to help you sleep at night. The Sleep A10 blocks noise to encourage better sleep, and the app monitors your sleep health and habits and provides a personal alarm clock. soundcore.com

Mojawa Mojo2 bone conduction headphones, $109.99: These top-rated open-ear headphones allow you to enjoy music and other audio programming while still hearing the world around you. Regularly $149.99 on Amazon, a $40 checkbox coupon brings the price down to $109.99.

Tribit StormBox Blast speaker, $149.99: This sleeper hit looks like a boombox and calls itself a party speaker, but it delivers room-filling hi-fi sound competitive with expensive high-end portable sound systems. The $199.99 price is reduced to only $149.99 with the coupon code BTS50FF at tribit.com.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ earphones, $49.95: These high-end British earphones have great sound and a great price for the holidays, reduced from $139.95 for the white version. cambridgeaudio.com

Soundcore Flare Mini and Flare 2, $42.99-$109: Soundcore Flare is my favorite portable speaker line, with clear and natural sound that is involving and never fatiguing. They play quite loudly for their size and can fill a large area with music. soundcore.com

LinearFlux HyperSonic 360 earphones, $139.99: This innovative product snaps to your smartphone to charge both the phone and the included earphones. linearflux.myshopify.com

Q Acoustics M20 HD wireless bookshelf speakers, $699: These award-winning wireless speakers bring hi-fi system sound to your home without a receiver or amplifier. They are great for use with televisions and computers, and also for gaming. qacoustics.com

Onkyo TX-8020 stereo receiver, $249: This stereo receiver makes a fine hub for an entry-level component sound system. Just add speakers and your choice of source components (CD player, turntable, etc.) and enjoy the sound and flexibility that only a component system can offer. It also has built-in Bluetooth. onkyousa.com

Photo and video

SJCAM SJ4000 Action Camera, $79: This perennial favorite is a GoPro competitor that shoots excellent 1080P video with stereo sound and includes tons of accessories, including a waterproof housing. Available for $59 from bhphotovideo.com.

Watches

Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch, $260: This mashup between Omega and corporate parent Swatch has been one of the biggest hits in the history of horology. The MoonSwatch brings classic Omega Speedmaster styling to the Swatch brand, mimicking the famous watch that was the official choice of NASA for the Apollo missions. There are 11 different styles offered, each featuring a different body in the Solar System (nine planets including Pluto, and the Sun and the Moon.) Finding one is the biggest challenge when buying this gift. The MoonSwatch is only found in select Swatch stores and this superstar smash hit sells out the moment the watches arrive in stores, with lines frequently forming outside the store before the day’s shipment drops. See the MoonSwatch line and find a retailer at swatch.com

Bulova Lunar Pilot, $378: While it does not have the marketing mojo of the MoonSwatch, this fine timepiece is a much better buy. Like the Omega Speedmaster, the Bulova Lunar Pilot watch was also worn on the moon and is the only other watch ever worn there. This modern version from the Bulova Archive Series combines the classic design with a sapphire crystal, a high-tech quartz movement accurate to 15 seconds per year and exceptionally fine workmanship. With a black NATO strap and the vintage Bulova branding it lists for $625. It is worth every penny of that $625, but is often available for $378 or less on Amazon. It is definitely $120 more watch than the MoonSwatch, and I myself am a proud owner of this excellent timepiece. bulova.com

Accessories

Austere V Series Clean & Protect, $29.99: The class act among cleaning products, Clean & Protect will safely clean all your screens and sensitive electronics. Packaged with a special cleaning cloth, the latest formulation disinfects as well, which is important with items that are frequently touched. austere.com

Austere V Series Power 4-Outlet, $99.99: Another winner from Austere, maker of some of the highest quality power distribution devices you can buy and with some of the best coverage guarantees as well. This four-outlet protector also has USB and USB-C charging and illuminated shields that show the protection status of the device, including when it can no longer protect from surges. austere.com

SVS SoundPath cables and accessories: This high quality line of speaker cables, connection cables and other hi-fi accessories features extremely well-made products and reasonable prices. svsound.com

Smashed Banana Album Picture Frames, $49.99/4-pack: These great aluminum picture frames will make your vinyl album covers into wall art perfect for decorating a media room. Available on Amazon.