Round one LNI scores and highlights
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The 46th annual Lakota Nation Invitational tipped off with some exciting games on Wednesday. You can click here to catch all the scores and highlights.
Stevens boys gear up for home opener
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens boys basketball team opened the season by dropping a pair of games on the road to Pierre and Aberdeen Central. The Raiders look to bounce back when they host Mitchell and Huron on Friday and Saturday.
LNI going strong despite snowstorm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s the first full day of this year’s Lakota Nation Invitational in Rapid City. In spite of the wintry weather shutting down Interstate 90 all the competitors and vendors were able to make it to town safely. However, due to hazardous weather, the crowds weren’t as large as in previous years.
Spearfish Closed
Utah bound Ross looks to deliver big season for STM
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After winning last year’s Class “A” state championship the St. Thomas More girls basketball team is focused on repeating. The Cavaliers will count on senior Reese Ross to lead the way. After her high school days Ross will play college basketball at the division one level for the University of Utah.
Snow, wind force I-90 closure, Spearfish no travel allowed alert
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The constant wind whipping up drifts and continued snow in the Northern Hills causes roads to close again. Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line will close at 10 a.m. today (Thursday) according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The interstate is still closed from exit 67 to Mitchell.
I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming line now open
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90 from Rapid City (exit 67) to the Wyoming state line. Travelers should still be cautious due to slippery road conditions and areas of blowing snow. Snowplows will also be on the road and should be given room to work.
More accumulating snow for the northern Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers will continue overnight. They’ll be scattered across much of KOTA Territory with the most consistent snowfall continuing over the northern Black Hills. The highest snow totals are coming from the northern hills where two to three feet of snow, or higher, have...
Once again, someone donates a $2K gold coin to the Salvation Army
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the 26th straight year, an anonymous “Santa Claus” dropped a gold coin into a Salvation Army Red Kettle. This time it was in Spearfish. As is the tradition, the gold coin was wrapped in $100 bill which was then wrapped in a Peanuts cartoon. The note on the cartoon was “26 years and counting!! Thanks for all you do!!!”
I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming state line to close
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Earlier Tuesday, the interstate from Rapid City to Chamberlain was shut down. This means I-90 will be closed from Chamberlain (exit 265) to the Wyoming state line. The South...
I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain closes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 from Rapid City Exit 67 to Chamberlain Exit 265 closes effective 9 a.m. Tuesday. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the freezing rain, heavy snow and high winds make the road too dangerous to keep open. DOT also says they expect to...
Spearfish now in a no travel advised alert
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Spearfish travel alert has been downgraded to no travel advised. It was no travel allowed early this morning. Wednesday morning, the City of Spearfish had to issue a no travel allowed alert due to the continuing battering of the snowstorm. This means all roads are closed.
Cornerstone Rescue Mission braces for the snowstorm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is a place where the homeless can stay while they work to restart their lives. And with the winter storm looming, Cornerstone’s executive director Lysa Allison says preparations are under way to ensure they have plenty of food, coffee, cots, and staff coverage.
Participants in the Lakota Nation Invitational get the red carpet treatment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 45th Lakota Nation Invitational kicked off Tuesday with the annual tradition of rolling out the red carpet at The Monument for those participating. The red carpet was open for students, coaches, as well as representatives from Visit Rapid City and the LNII Board of...
Cold, snowy, windy conditions continue into this afternoon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Much of the area is under a no travel advisory, while I-90 in some locations will continue to remain closed until further notice. You can head over to South Dakota 511 for current road conditions. As of this morning The Rapid City area, Hermosa Foothills, Central...
Medicine shortage reaches the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With a shortage of medications around the United States, it was only a matter of time before it also hit the Rushmore State. In recent weeks, some areas of the US have found it tough to get over-the-counter-fever-and pain-reducing medications. According to the Washington Post, this shortage is the outcome of the “tridemic,” a combination of RSV, Influenza, and COVID. This combination, according to them, is leading some parents across the country to create “isolated shortages,” here in the hills while the shortage of Tamiflu and Motril isn’t a big concern, but when it comes to Amoxicillin, it’s a different story.
Northern Hills prioritized cleaning main routes as the first snowflake hit the ground
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - The Northern Hills have been seeing their fair share of snow with the snowstorm that started early Tuesday morning. According to the city of Spearfish, they sprang into action as soon as they could to begin clearing roads that are main hubs for both residents and people passing by.
Forest Service on the hunt to fill fire jobs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service is hiring for 100 fire positions across the area, including the Black Hills National Forest. The jobs are a mix of permanent and career seasonal positions: fire managers, program specialists, aviation, prevention, dispatch, engine, hotshot, helitack, handcrew, and fuels related jobs. Jobs range from GS-03 to the GS-12 level.
Perry Fogg sentenced for killing on Rosebud reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 24-year-old Rapid City man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for killing another man on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation. Perry Joseph Fogg, according to a Department of Justice release, killed a man in July 2021 by driving a pickup truck into him.
I Caught you Caring: Meet Ted Hayward
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When thinking of things the homeless community needs, food, water, and clothing come to mind. But what about a shower?. Access to a shower is something not many people think twice about having. Yet, for the homeless population not many places offer them the opportunity to get clean. Ted Hayward’s ‘Showered with Hope’ project is working to change that.
