Cleveland Browns lose to Cincinnati postgame Orange and Brown Talk: The Browns gave this season away

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of a Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
Longstanding Old Navy Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergSolon, OH
Related
Bengals OC Brian Callahan has used this Tom Brady docuseries to motivate his players
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Brian Callahan likes to spice up his player meetings. The Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive coordinator has used different clips of various films and documentaries to inspire the Bengals’ offense ahead of big games. There’s one documentary he presented last year though that he said comes to mind ahead of this weekend’s matchup against future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Can The Cleveland Browns Trade Denzel Ward?
When Denzel Ward was extended by the Cleveland Browns' front office with a deal worth $20.1m a year they likely expected to see him continue as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL for years to come. Instead, we have seen poor play at best in 2022. This has led to several people asking me; "Can they trade Ward this offseason and how does that work with the salary cap?" Let's have a look. It is important to remember Ward hasn't even started on the 'new years' in his deal yet, 2022 is just his 5th-year option.
What will a Joe Burrow vs. Tom Brady showdown look like? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Two worlds will collide in Tampa Bay on Sunday. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, considered the greatest at this position, will duel off against Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Although Burrow has a long way to go before catching up to Brady’s legendary accolades, Burrow seems poised to be on a successful trajectory.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady takes subtle dig at Bengals' 'fairly tough' defense ahead of Buccaneers' Week 15 matchup
Tom Brady echoed his former coach's famous phrase when mentioning the Buccaneers' upcoming opponent in Week 15. But unlike anything Bill Belichick would do, Brady gave his opponent some bulletin board material. Fresh off of a 35-7 blowout loss in San Francisco, Brady and his teammates will host the defending...
Guardians trade Owen Miller to Milwaukee; clear roster spot for Mike Zunino
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians traded Owen Miller to Milwaukee for a player to be named in order to create a roster spot for catcher Mike Zunino. They are expected to add Zunino to the roster on Thursday after he passes a physical. The Guardians came to terms with Zunino...
The Cleveland Browns aren't playing on Sunday or Monday. But they will play. What to know
Deshaun Watson will make his regular season home debut in Week 15 after going 1-1 in his first two weeks as the starting quarterback following his 11-game suspension. And the Baltimore Ravens will greet him in Cleveland. Watson was better against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 than he was...
What changes are on the table for the Browns after this season? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns lost to the Bengals on Sunday, a loss that doesn’t officially take them out of the playoff race but leaves them far outside the playoff picture with time running out. So why do the Browns keep getting a pass year after year when they...
Why the Browns could not get Nick Chubb going against the Bengals: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In the first meeting against the Bengals, the Browns controlled the line of scrimmage and cruised to a dominant 32-13 victory. Nick Chubb finished with 101 yards on 23 carries and the Browns finished with 172 total yards on the ground. Sunday was a different story,...
CFB world reacts to big Ohio State transfer portal news
As the Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing for their College Football Playoff appearance against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl later this month, it looks like the team will be doing it without one of their defensive backs as Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn appears to be transferring. After two years with the Buckeyes, Read more... The post CFB world reacts to big Ohio State transfer portal news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OC Alex Van Pelt: All the Browns assistants loved Kevin Stefanski’s 4th-and-1 call with Jacoby Brissett
BEREA, Ohio — Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt didn’t call the fourth-and-1 play during Sunday’s 23-10 loss in Cincinnati that everyone wants to run Kevin Stefanski out of town for -- but he would’ve. On the Browns’ opening drive, they marched to the Bengals 25-yard...
‘He is a complete player’ - Luka Doncic lauds Donovan Mitchell after Cavs’ win: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Life was tough for the Dallas Mavericks in the paint on Wednesday night. It’s supposed to be. The Cavaliers have two 7-footers in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley and a vicious defender in Lamar Stevens, who churned out his best game of the season. Dallas...
theScore
Guardians trade Owen Miller to Brewers
The Cleveland Guardians traded infielder Owen Miller to the Milwaukee Brewers for a player to be named later or cash considerations, both clubs announced Wednesday. The Brewers also designated catcher Mario Feliciano to make room for Miller on their 40-man roster. Miller slashed .243/.301/.351 with six homers and 51 RBIs...
Cavaliers at Mavericks: Live updates as Cleveland looks to correct road woes
DALLAS -- The Cavaliers will look to correct an abysmal stretch on the road on Wednesday night as they are hosted by the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. EST. The Cavs (17-11) have lost eight of their last nine road games, a sour stretch that dates back over a month to Nov. 7.
What is Kevin Stefanski’s status with Browns? Cory Kinnan, Tim Bielik, Ashley Bastock on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Cory Kinnan of Browns Wire and Tim...
Deshaun Watson or Baker Mayfield: Who is ranked higher in NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 14?
For an eight-day stretch, Browns fans have had quite an interesting whirlwind at the quarterback position. They have seen Deshaun Watson make his debut and struggle mightily in said debut in Houston back in Week 13. A week later, Watson looked much better in a 23-10 loss to Cincinnati but is still not at the level he was at when he played for the Texans back in 2020.
Donovan Mitchell ‘thankful’ for Dallas Mavericks’ role in him joining Cavaliers, becoming better player
DALLAS -- Donovan Mitchell stepped off the bus, strolled up the ramp and turned right, down the hallway, beyond the curtains and into the visitor’s locker room. Mitchell has made that same pregame walk countless times. But this one was different.
How Donovan Mitchell’s magic helped the Cavaliers shed road demons in Dallas: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Cavaliers finally came out firing on the road as they built an early double-digit lead behind a marvelous all-around performance from Donovan Mitchell. The result was a much-needed road victory over the Dallas Mavericks, 105-90, at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night and the shedding of some road demons as Cleveland entered the night having lost eight of its last nine road games.
Spurs praise Keldon Johnson for late block on Donovan Mitchell: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Trailing by one with time running out, Donovan Mitchell crossed over in front of Josh Richardson and looked like he was going to give Cleveland the lead with a running one-hander off the glass. But Spurs forward Keldon Johnson had other ideas.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0