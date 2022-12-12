Read full article on original website
Henry Cavill's Superman Exit Has Rahul Kohli Pitching a Warhammer Movie
Rahul Kohli is asking Henry Cavill if he's up for a Warhammer 40,000 movie after the news about Superman dropped. Last night, the Internet shook when DC Films head James Gunn and the DC Comics star shared news that Cavill's time as the Man of Steel had ended. Of course, that sent a lot of comic book movie fans into a tailspin. But, the Warhammer community saw their chance. Cavill is no longer making The Witcher on Netflix or tied to the DC Universe at this point. Could it finally be time for their favorite property to hit the big screen or a streaming service? Possibly, but the actor would have to seek it out. His love for the figures and hobby has been common knowledge for years at this point. Seemingly, it would be a perfect fit as there are plenty of other actors who would gladly join up with the Superman star for this one. Kohli in particular is a social media darling, and would work well as a compliment to the presence of Cavill. Check out his sales pitch down below!
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Calls Will Poulter's Adam Warlock a "Traditional Superhero"
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn described how Adam Warlock functions as a "traditional supehero." He sat down with EW to talk about everything with Marvel's rag-tag team. When the topic turned to Will Poulter's golden character, he said that he's more of a classically styled her than the chaotic guardians. However, Gunn did says that, "her might be pushing it." All of those wild cosmic powers make him more than a match for the Guardians, but the true purpose for his inclusion goes beyond just having him show up to battle the cast. The filmmaker says that his interaction with Star-Lord and crew are "an interesting juxtaposition with where we've been so far." Keep in mind, the Guardians of the Galaxy are coming off battling with a "traditional hero" in Thor: Love and Thunder, so they've seen this routine a bunch of times now. However, with a character so beloved by cosmic Marvel fans, it just seems like there's more for Poulter to do after this adventure ends.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Concept Art Reveals Surprising New Characters
Fans are getting a closer look at some of the new characters debuting in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse dropped its official trailer on Tuesday, bringing back the likes of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. The Spider-Verse has come calling again, and we already know The Spot will be the villain of Across the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. But the highlight of the Spider-Verse is all of the different Spider heroes that can appear, and the creators behind Across the Spider-Verse have provided some new looks at key characters.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: New Look at Star-Lord and Gamora Revealed
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is closing multiple trilogies next year. Following what might be multiple swan songs in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a threequel that promises to bring a definitive end to the fan-favorite team as audiences know them. While speculation has run wild regarding who is going to bite the dust in James Gunn's last (for the time being) directorial endeavor for Marvel Studios, an equal amount of theories have surfaced when it comes to how this squad comes together. Chris Pratt's Star-Lord and company worked as a cohesive unit in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder, but they were missing one key member: Zoe Saldana's Gamora.
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Villain Teases the MCU's New Lineup
Fans are expecting Kang the Conqueror to square off against a new generation of heroes in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty -- and it seems that Jonathan Majors, who plays the character, thinks that's coming, too. Whether he's just speculating or speaking from some knowledge, the actor rattled off a few names of characters that he expects to pop up in The Kang Dynasty, including Yelena Belova, Shuri, and Ironheart. This suggests that the idea of a "Young Avengers" movie that some folks are expecting is unlikely to happen right away, but that the young heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be joining the team when a cosmic threat comes along.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Avatar: The Way of Water's Stephen Lang Reveals How James Cameron Got Him Back as Miles Quaritch (Exclusive)
The eagerly anticipated sequel to James Cameron's Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, hits theaters this week and returning for the sequel are many of the first film's cast — including Stephen Lang. Lang played Colonel Miles Quartich, a character who dies at the hands of Zoe Saldana's Neytiri. With his character dead, fans may not have expected to see Lang in the sequel and now, Lang is opening up about how Cameron got him to return, and it turns out that the conversation started a long time ago, even before the first Avatar hit theaters.
Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
Night of the Living Dead Sequel Rights Secured by MGM, Aiming for Theatrical Release
The 1968 Night of the Living Dead from filmmaker George A. Romero is a seminal film for a number of reasons, and while the legacy of that film has been expanded in various ways over the decades, MGM is in final negotiations to distribute an upcoming sequel from Nanny director Nikyatu Jusu, per Deadline. The exciting element of this deal is that the plan is for the film to be released theatrically, as opposed to merely debuting on a streaming service. Given the number of follow-up installments, remakes, and reboots of the source material that have gone straight to home video, this new sequel could bring the dormant franchise back from the dead.
Kevin Smith Makes Bold Prediction for James Gunn's DC Studios Plan
Kevin Smith is making a bold prediction about the plans James Gunn and Peter Safran are cooking up for the DC Studios slate: Gunn's ultimate plan is to recreate the iconic "Challenge of the Superfriends" Image in a live-action franchise universe. It's a bold prediction to make, as headlines continue to pour out about the kinds of changes that Gunn and Safran are making to the DC franchise – as well as which actors and/or characters could be swapped in and out.
Godzilla Black Light Funko Pops Launch As Exclusives
It's an exciting time to be a Godzilla fan. There's a new MonsterVerse movie in the works , a new Toho movie coming out of Japan, a new series on Apple TV+, and some exciting new merch to collect. The latest addition is a wave of new Godzilla Funko Pop figure exclusives that glow under black light. The lineup includes Godzilla from the 2021 film Godzilla vs. King Kong and Mothra. Both of these Pop figures are Entertainment Earth exclusives that you can pre-order right here for $13.99 each. Note that US shipping is free using the code HOLIDAYFREE22 at checkout.
Black Superman Movie From J.J. Abrams, Ta-Nehisi Coates Reportedly Still Happening
The future of the DC Universe is continuing to evolve at a rapid pace, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped to run DC Studios. The duo will now be overseeing a number of movies, television shows, video games, and more inspired by DC's comics — and tonight, we got the first inkling of what that will entail, with Gunn himself penning a new reboot movie for Superman. The film, which will follow a younger Superman as he arrives in Metropolis, will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. According to subsequent reporting about Gunn's reboot, it looks like another project relating to the Man of Steel could still be happening.
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Show After 2 Seasons
Fan favorite series Warrior Nun has been cancelled by Netflix after just two seasons. On Tuesday, series showrunner Simon Barry took to social media to confirm that the streamer had opted not to renew the series, which had just released its second season on November 10th. In his announcement, Barry wrote of his appreciation for the fans of the series who had been campaigning for the last several weeks in hopes of seeing the show renewed and wrote that it was a privilege to be part of the series.
Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell's Spirited Coming Back to Theaters With New Version
It wouldn't be the holiday season without some new Christmas movies, especially new adaptations of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol. This year saw a pretty hilarious SNL sketch featuring Martin Short as Scrooge, and The Muppets have been celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Muppet Christmas Carol which starred Michael Caine in the main role. Last month also saw the release of Spirited, a musical based on A Christmas Carol starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. The movie has done fairly well with critics and audiences, and currently has a 69% critics score and 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. In case you haven't seen the film, or if you're ready for seconds, the comedy is coming back to theaters with a twist.
Alita 2: James Cameron & Robert Rodriguez Swear Blood Oath to Make Sequel
Alita: Battle Angel has long been a part of the anime industry, with the manga first appearing in 1990. The story of this futuristic cyberpunk happened to resonate with filmmaker James Cameron, who gave the franchise a live-action adaptation in 2019. While the news regarding a sequel to this movie has been sparse following the film's theatrical run, the recent press tour for Cameron's Avatar: Way of Water has revealed that Alita might be making a return thanks to a "blood oath" made by Cameron and director Robert Rodriguez.
Marvel Releases Red Goblin Trailer
The terrifying Red Goblin persona is back, as the offspring of the Carnage symbiote has finally chosen a new host. Writer Alex Paknadel and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua are the creative team on the new Red Goblin ongoing series, which was first announced at New York Comic Con during the publisher's Dark Web reveals. Instead of Norman Osborn donning the Red Goblin symbiote once again, his grandson Normie Osborn is Red Goblin's new host. Ahead of the release of Red Goblin #1, Marvel has unveiled a new trailer for the series, featuring some of the drama Normie and his menacing symbiote find themselves in.
Netflix Exec Calls Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender a 'Stunning Spectacle'
Netflix is hard at work on a slew of originals these days, and of course, one of those projects is none other than Avatar: The Last Airbender. Production got underway on the show earlier this year, and netizens are growing more eager by the day to see how it looks. As the new year approaches, those pleas are only getting louder, and now one Netflix executive is teasing fans with a glowing update on Avatar's status.
Alexi Hawley on How ‘The Recruit’ Fits Into a Netflix Ad-Tier World, Lessons From Broadcast and Future of eOne Overall Deal
“The Rookie” executive producer Alexi Hawley has mastered the art of the broadcast drama — but he’s a bit of a (pun intended) rookie in the streaming world. However, that’s about to change: Hawley is behind Netflix’s new CIA adventure “The Recruit,” which launches this Friday on the streamer. The young adult actioner, starring Noah Centineo, is one of three high-profile titles Netflix is debuting in December to close out 2022, along with “The Witcher” prequel “Blood Origin” and “Emily in Paris” Season 3. For Hawley, it’s his first significant foray into the world of streaming originals, as he’s...
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Gets New Release Window From PlayStation
PlayStation and developer Insomniac Games have officially confirmed the new release window for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Earlier this week, a new leak from one Insomniac developer suggested that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would be on track to land on PS5 at some point next fall. And while PlayStation didn't have anything to say at the time in response to this leak, the popular gaming company has today verified that this window was accurate.
The White Lotus Star Addresses a Major Season 2 Theory About Cameron and Daphne
The White Lotus fans are still reeling from the big twists, turns, and ultimate resolutions (or not) from the Season 2 finale. As the shock and awe slowly die down, the deeper dissection of the season is beginning to unfold in interviews and episode breakdowns with the cast and crew, who are now out in the press addressing some of the biggest questions White Lotus Season 2 left us with.
