Gabby Miller-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The New Underwood girls basketball team opened the season by splitting a pair of games last weekend. Gabby Miller is focused on delivering a big season for the Tigers. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.
LNI going strong despite snowstorm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the first full day of this year’s Lakota Nation Invitational in Rapid City. In spite of the wintry weather shutting down Interstate 90 all the competitors and vendors were able to make it to town safely. However, due to hazardous weather, the crowds weren’t as large as in previous years.
Utah bound Ross looks to deliver big season for STM
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After winning last year’s Class “A” state championship the St. Thomas More girls basketball team is focused on repeating. The Cavaliers will count on senior Reese Ross to lead the way. After her high school days Ross will play college basketball at the division one level for the University of Utah.
Snow, wind force I-90 closure, Spearfish no travel allowed alert
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The constant wind whipping up drifts and continued snow in the Northern Hills causes roads to close again. Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line will close at 10 a.m. today (Thursday) according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The interstate is still closed from exit 67 to Mitchell.
I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming state line to close
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Earlier Tuesday, the interstate from Rapid City to Chamberlain was shut down. This means I-90 will be closed from Chamberlain (exit 265) to the Wyoming state line. The South...
Once again, someone donates a $2K gold coin to the Salvation Army
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the 26th straight year, an anonymous “Santa Claus” dropped a gold coin into a Salvation Army Red Kettle. This time it was in Spearfish. As is the tradition, the gold coin was wrapped in $100 bill which was then wrapped in a Peanuts cartoon. The note on the cartoon was “26 years and counting!! Thanks for all you do!!!”
Participants in the Lakota Nation Invitational get the red carpet treatment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 45th Lakota Nation Invitational kicked off Tuesday with the annual tradition of rolling out the red carpet at The Monument for those participating. The red carpet was open for students, coaches, as well as representatives from Visit Rapid City and the LNII Board of...
Cold, snowy, windy conditions continue into this afternoon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Much of the area is under a no travel advisory, while I-90 in some locations will continue to remain closed until further notice. You can head over to South Dakota 511 for current road conditions. As of this morning The Rapid City area, Hermosa Foothills, Central...
Forest Service on the hunt to fill fire jobs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service is hiring for 100 fire positions across the area, including the Black Hills National Forest. The jobs are a mix of permanent and career seasonal positions: fire managers, program specialists, aviation, prevention, dispatch, engine, hotshot, helitack, handcrew, and fuels related jobs. Jobs range from GS-03 to the GS-12 level.
Heavy snow still to come for some
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For some areas, the snow is just getting started. Much of the Black Hills, including Rapid City, will see moderate to heavy snow throughout the evening and overnight. Snow will then continue for Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Black Hills throughout the day tomorrow. Lingering snow showers are also possible for the northern hills Thursday and Friday as well. Lead, Deadwood, and Spearfish could still see up to 2 feet still to come. Rapid City could see an additional 4-8 inches tonight. For road conditions, right now our entire area is dealing with high impacts. I-90 is closed from Wyoming all the way east to Chamberlain. No travel is advised for the northern hills and the plains from Philip down south to Martin and then also west to Pine Ridge. Windy weather will also continue the next few days. It won’t be quite as bad as it is today the rest of the week, but we will still see wind gusts up to 45 mph. Temperatures are going to remain very cold. Lows tonight will be in the teens and single digits with highs tomorrow only reaching the lower 20s. Wind chill values will likely remain below zero over the next several days as well. Temperatures could actually get worse towards the end of the week, but the coldest weather won’t come until next week. Next Monday and Tuesday we could see high temperatures in the single digits with lows well below zero.
Perry Fogg sentenced for killing on Rosebud reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 24-year-old Rapid City man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for killing another man on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation. Perry Joseph Fogg, according to a Department of Justice release, killed a man in July 2021 by driving a pickup truck into him.
Heavy snow the next few days
Various small businesses in Rapid City participated in this year's marketplace pop-up, allowing consumers to interact with them if they don't usually have a storefront. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Saturday. Weather Balloon Launch. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:48 PM MST. The late evening news...
AG Vargo set to return to Pennington County
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo is nearing the end of his run as South Dakota Attorney General. Vargo was appointed to the job in June after the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. Marty Jackley, who was elected to the position in November, takes over on January 7th.
I Caught you Caring: Meet Ted Hayward
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When thinking of things the homeless community needs, food, water, and clothing come to mind. But what about a shower?. Access to a shower is something not many people think twice about having. Yet, for the homeless population not many places offer them the opportunity to get clean. Ted Hayward’s ‘Showered with Hope’ project is working to change that.
Trio of hamsters take this week’s spot in: Pet of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week’s fur ball, or should we say fur balls are perfect for the night owls. The trio of hamsters are nocturnal animals, meaning they are most active at night. They do not have names, so it is a free game on what you want to call them; plus you can take all or just one. These hamsters know a fun game too, it is called hide-and-cheek, and they sure keep their cheeks full of food.
Black Hills Federal Credit Union aids KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The KOTA Care and Share Food Drive received a $1,000 donation from the Black Hills Federal Credit Union. “We’re thankful that KOTA brings businesses and individuals in the community together to support Church Response,” said Holli Edwards, Vice President Marketing, in a release from BHFU. “We especially enjoy the community comradery and pooling of resources and skills that make this drive possible year after year.”
Regardless of weather conditions, frontline heath care workers and first responders are required to go to work
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With icy roads and snow falling, many businesses and schools were closed today. However, frontline heath care workers and first responders are required to go to work, regardless of the weather. If the roads become unsafe to travel, most workers at Monument Health are asked to...
Rapid City councilman shares why he’s running for mayor
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this year, Ward 1 Councilman Ron Weifenbach announced his plans to run for mayor of Rapid City in 2023. While on the council, Weifenbach says he helped secure water rights from Pactola and Rapid Creek, built a new water treatment plant, and voted for various Vision Fund projects that still have an impact today.
