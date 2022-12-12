ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

ktalnews.com

Keithville tornado victims might not qualify for federal disaster aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Despite the destruction caused by Tuesday’s tornadoes, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is warning that there might not be any federal disaster assistance available to help victims recover. Edwards signed a state of emergency declaration Wednesday in the wake of the severe weather...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Caddo commissioner announces bid for House District 4 seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Commissioner Lyndon Johnson says he has his eyes on Baton Rouge. He announced Tuesday that he plans to run for the state House District 4 seat. That seat currently is held by state Rep. and former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover. Johnson said he did not...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

3 Shreveport men convicted of weapons, domestic violence crimes

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three Shreveport men were convicted in separate proceedings this week in Caddo District Court. A Shreveport man with a felony criminal history found in possession of a weapon and drugs was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday. The eight-woman, four-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man sentenced for battering partner with fists

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man pleaded guilty to domestic abuse battery and has been sentenced to serve five years in prison. This was Alonzo Na’jee Thomas’s, 35, third domestic abuse offense in the last few years. On Monday, Dec. 12, Thomas, 35, was sentenced to serve...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Mayor-elect Arceneaux announces transition team

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTLA/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux announced his transition team and administrative priorities for segments of the transition team in a media release Wednesday morning. According to the release, the Arceneaux transition team will serve at the pleasure of the mayor-elect and is tasked with providing him...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards visiting areas impacted by deadly storm

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will be traveling to areas impacted by a deadly storm that swept over Ark-La-Tex. On Dec. 14, at 3 p.m., Gov. Edwards will be holding a news conference in Caddo Parish after declaring a state of emergency. The governor is expected to begin visiting the areas impacted by the deadly tornadic storm on Dec. 13. The traveling is following a Unified Command Group meeting with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).
LOUISIANA STATE
Salon

In Louisiana, an electoral upset could mean a breakthrough for renewables

In every state across the country, there's a small government body that oversees the private utilities responsible for providing basic services like electricity, water, and telecommunications. These public servants are rarely paid much attention — most people likely have no idea who they are or what they do. But they got a rare moment in the spotlight in Louisiana last weekend when Davante Lewis, a Democrat and first-time political candidate, won a seat on the state's Public Service Commission in a highly anticipated runoff election.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Gunfire in Bossier City sends 3 juveniles to hospital

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire in Bossier City sent three people to the hospital. It was about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 when police received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Traffic at Berry streets, spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said. That’s where officers found one person with...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
MyArkLaMiss

2 Mississippi police officers killed in shooting

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said two Bay St. Louis police officers were killed during an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14 at the Motel 6 on Highway 90. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the officers responded to the scene after receiving a call […]
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
KEEL Radio

Bossier Man Wanted for Smashing Window at Local Business

On 11-25-22, Bossier City Police responded to 407 Barksdale, boot barn in reference to property damage. A customer came into the business and wanted to sell his used boots. The owner of the business told him he was not interested in the boots and did not want to purchase them from him. The customer got mad and walked out of the store, once outside the store the customer bumped a statue, knocking it over, breaking the window in the store front. The customer, his wife, and child just walked off.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

