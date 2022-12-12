Read full article on original website
Caddo commissioner announces run for Louisiana House of Representatives
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Dist. 2 Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson announced Tuesday that he will for Louisiana House of Representatives Dist. 4. The House seat is currently held by former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover, who took office in 2016. He has no term limit. Johnson has...
Keithville tornado victims might not qualify for federal disaster aid
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Despite the destruction caused by Tuesday’s tornadoes, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is warning that there might not be any federal disaster assistance available to help victims recover. Edwards signed a state of emergency declaration Wednesday in the wake of the severe weather...
Caddo commissioner announces bid for House District 4 seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Commissioner Lyndon Johnson says he has his eyes on Baton Rouge. He announced Tuesday that he plans to run for the state House District 4 seat. That seat currently is held by state Rep. and former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover. Johnson said he did not...
3 Shreveport men convicted of weapons, domestic violence crimes
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three Shreveport men were convicted in separate proceedings this week in Caddo District Court. A Shreveport man with a felony criminal history found in possession of a weapon and drugs was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday. The eight-woman, four-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell...
New La. constitutional amendment requires Senate confirmation to governor appointees
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leading up to the Dec. 10 election, the governor was able to appoint whoever he wanted to both the Civil Service Commission and the Louisiana State Police Commission without any vetting process from the state legislature but more than 70% of citizens who voted decided that was no longer appropriate.
Man sentenced for battering partner with fists
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man pleaded guilty to domestic abuse battery and has been sentenced to serve five years in prison. This was Alonzo Na’jee Thomas’s, 35, third domestic abuse offense in the last few years. On Monday, Dec. 12, Thomas, 35, was sentenced to serve...
Mayor-elect Arceneaux announces transition team
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTLA/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux announced his transition team and administrative priorities for segments of the transition team in a media release Wednesday morning. According to the release, the Arceneaux transition team will serve at the pleasure of the mayor-elect and is tasked with providing him...
Behind the Key Decision That Left Many Poor Homeowners Without Enough Money to Rebuild after Katrina
National politics spawned a Hurricane Katrina rebuilding program based on pre-storm home values, leading to disparities between rich and poor.
Who is on Arceneaux’s Team as He Becomes Mayor of Shreveport?
Shreveport Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux has named the members of his transition team. Former City Attorney William C. Bradford, Jr. and former Chief Administrative Officer Tom Dark have been named as co-chair of this team. This group of folks will work on transitioning into office and putting together a plan to...
St. Charles Parish Woman Third Reported Tornado Fatality In Louisiana
The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed a death in St. Charles Parish Wednesday was due to severe weather. The St. Charles Parish coroner reported a 56-year-old woman was killed after a tornado struck her home in the Killona area. A tornado is also blamed for the deaths of a 30-year-old...
Gov. Edwards tours storm damage in North Louisiana
Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a State of Emergency and will travel to North Louisiana Wednesday afternoon to tour damage in Caddo Parish and Union Parish from powerful storms that spawned a deadly tornado Tuesday in Keithville.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards visiting areas impacted by deadly storm
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will be traveling to areas impacted by a deadly storm that swept over Ark-La-Tex. On Dec. 14, at 3 p.m., Gov. Edwards will be holding a news conference in Caddo Parish after declaring a state of emergency. The governor is expected to begin visiting the areas impacted by the deadly tornadic storm on Dec. 13. The traveling is following a Unified Command Group meeting with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).
In Louisiana, an electoral upset could mean a breakthrough for renewables
In every state across the country, there's a small government body that oversees the private utilities responsible for providing basic services like electricity, water, and telecommunications. These public servants are rarely paid much attention — most people likely have no idea who they are or what they do. But they got a rare moment in the spotlight in Louisiana last weekend when Davante Lewis, a Democrat and first-time political candidate, won a seat on the state's Public Service Commission in a highly anticipated runoff election.
Gunfire in Bossier City sends 3 juveniles to hospital
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire in Bossier City sent three people to the hospital. It was about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 when police received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Traffic at Berry streets, spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said. That’s where officers found one person with...
3 killed in Louisiana as tornadoes tear across South
Three people were killed in Louisiana this week when a coast-to-coast storm system led to a severe weather outbreak in the South and produced several strong tornadoes.
2 Mississippi police officers killed in shooting
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said two Bay St. Louis police officers were killed during an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14 at the Motel 6 on Highway 90. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the officers responded to the scene after receiving a call […]
Louisiana legislators look to hold back $50 million from sewer and water projects
Lawmakers on Louisiana’s Water Sector Commission recommended the state hold off on allocating the entire $450 million set aside for local water and sewer upgrades this year, citing concerns the money wouldn’t be spent evenly across the state. The legislators disagreed with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration over...
Bossier Man Wanted for Smashing Window at Local Business
On 11-25-22, Bossier City Police responded to 407 Barksdale, boot barn in reference to property damage. A customer came into the business and wanted to sell his used boots. The owner of the business told him he was not interested in the boots and did not want to purchase them from him. The customer got mad and walked out of the store, once outside the store the customer bumped a statue, knocking it over, breaking the window in the store front. The customer, his wife, and child just walked off.
Here’s how the Louisiana Constitution will change after Dec. 10 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana voters have amended the state constitution in the Dec. 10 runoff election. Three proposed amendments were on the ballot, one requiring U.S. citizenship to register to vote in Louisiana, and the other two requiring Senate approval of specific appointments by the governor. Voters approved all three. Voters approved the […]
Louisiana's first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married; an inside look at 'magical' ceremony
After dating for seven years, Louisiana first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married her longtime beau, Christopher Bates on Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge with an indoor/outdoor reception following at the Governor's Mansion. As things turned out, the governor and his daughter ended up keeping her groom,...
