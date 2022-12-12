ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut

“ Avatar: The Way of Water ” didn’t make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron’s big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend. The sequel earned $134 million from North American theaters and $300.5 million internationally for a $434.5 million global debut, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

