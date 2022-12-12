ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown Deer, WI

denver7.com

ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'

WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘The Conners’ marching band joke angers Waukesha County residents

WAUKESHA — A primetime network television show is facing local backlash after a joke was made about a person running over a marching band in Wisconsin. On a recent episode of ABC’s “The Conners,” characters Dan and Louise Conner are talking to Louise’s mom, who just drove from Wisconsin. Doris Goldufski tells her daughter her night vision is not great. Dan asks about pedestrians and bicyclists and asks if she noticed any “bump bumps” on the way. Doris replies, “I could drive over a marching band and not feel a thing,” Doris said.
WAUKESHA, WI
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Friends celebrate the life of late Brookfield businessman

Back in October, some 500 people rose to their feet to cheer the winner of Dancing with the Chamber, Chris Borzym, who stood in the spotlight, stunned by the honor, clutching his trophy. About an hour earlier, he’d arrived at the high school, gaunt and weak from treatment for the...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Culver's, Best Buy robberies; FBI offers $10K reward

MILWAUKEE - The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of a man suspected of robbing multiple Culver's and a Best Buy. The robberies took place from late September through early December. In each incident, the FBI said, the suspect is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide suspect police lost track of arrested in Texas

MILWAUKEE - Vincent King, 30, was arrested in Texas, held in the Fort Bend County Jail outside of Houston, where US Marshals arrested him Tuesday, Dec. 13. King is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather on Aug. 12 near Fond du Lac and Congress in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 60th and Fond du Lac, another arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 29, was shot near 60th and Fond du Lac Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, and a second man was arrested. Police said the crime happened around 6 p.m. and may have been burglary related. Officers arrested a 29-year-old Milwaukee man who is expected to face charges.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Bingo is back: What to expect as the old favorite returns to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- Bingo lovers are ready for the return of the game at Potowatomi Hotel & Casino after an over two-year pause due to the pandemic. "We were driving to Madison to Oneida just to play bingo," Milwaukee resident Herman Bruce said. "It was really like a night out for us. We really enjoyed it. It was like a family thing, every week, we were here, every Saturday night."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 8, police arrest 2

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating at least seven different shootings that happened Tuesday, Dec. 13. Eight people were wounded in the shootings, and police said two people were arrested. 27th and Meinecke. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries after being shot...
MILWAUKEE, WI
discoverwisconsin.com

The Wisconsin Bourbon Trail

Did you know that Wisconsin is quickly becoming known for Wisconsin-born bourbon? The rumors are true! Communities across the state are promoting locally hand-crafted spirits that are mostly made from fresh, Wisconsin grains produced at farms in the surrounding areas. Buckle up and get ready to hit the Wisconsin Bourbon Trail for an unforgettable tour highlighting local distilleries and their own unique spirits and stories!
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee burglary suspects sought; stole property from church

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 3 near Howard and Clement. It happened at approximately 4:43 p.m. Suspect #1 is described as a white male wearing sunglasses, a black knit hat, a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police shooting, 2 officers hurt, female shooter dead

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Waukesha officers were hurt in a police shooting near Oakdale and Sunset Wednesday evening, Dec. 14 that happened as the officers searched a home with a landlord experiencing "erratic behavior" from a tenant. Police said officers responded around 3:35 p.m. for a well-being check/landlord needing assistance...
WAUKESHA, WI

