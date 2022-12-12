Here's how Brock Purdy won over the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant and now has NFL asking 'what's up?' at his ceiling

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline Today: Apply Now to Receive $1,200 Each MonthR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Ex-Walmart CEO Marc Lore plans to build a $400B “utopian smart city" the size of San Francisco. Could Arizona host it?Jalyn SmootArizona State
Deadline for guaranteed $1200/month: San Francisco Mayor London Breed giving away millionsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Related
Rob Gronkowski on Bucs' struggles, reunion with Tom Brady: 'I could definitely help out'
Only four weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, but some Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans still haven’t given up hope that Rob Gronkowski could come out of retirement yet again to reunite with Tom Brady for another potential Super Bowl run. Gronkowski recently spoke with USA TODAY Sports’...
Stephen A. Smith: Dak Prescott is the Problem With the Dallas Cowboys
Stephen A. Smith with a Cowboys take.
Why Brock Purdy Won't Be Overwhelmed in "Hostile" Seattle Environment
Plenty of quarterbacks have quivered when facing the Seahawks in their "hostile" environment. Brock Purdy won't be one of them.
NFL Fans Lose It After Bill Clinton Apparently Falls Asleep During Giants-Eagles Game
Former United States President Bill Clinton was on hand for the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 48-22 victory over the New York Giants Sunday. Clinton watched from a suite inside MetLife Stadium, though he didn’t appear to be too enthused by the action taking place in front of him. Fans in the suite over filmed Clinton apparently taking a power nap while the league’s best team went to work.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Model Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline: From a Set Up to a Cross-Country Romance
No. 1 fan! Like many who came before her, model Olivia Culpo fell in love with a football player after meeting boyfriend Christian McCaffrey — and their romance is one for the record books. The Rhode Island native dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was […]
Odell Beckham Jr. has seemingly been rejected by two of the three NFL teams that he tried to join
ODELL Beckham Jr. has seemingly missed out on the opportunity to join the Buffalo Bills after the AFC leaders signed Cole Beasley. Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys found a new receiver in T.Y. Hilton, likely taking another team Beckham had an interest in out of the OBJ sweepstakes. Beasley...
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacted to the viral Skip and Shannon clip
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill calls out the Chiefs and wants to face them in the playoffs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s former team the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares he would love the opportunity to face his former team and warns them he’s going to show out. Tyreek said: “I still got love for all them boys but when we meet it’s showtime. They better have two people on me because the cheetah will be arriving!”
Why Brock Purdy Isn't Another Nick Mullens for the 49ers
Brock Purdy isn't the first rookie quarterback to go off in their starting debut for the 49ers. Nick Mullens did it in 2018 against the Raiders, but Purdy has a better case to sustain it.
Sean Payton Sends Clear Message On The Tua Tagovailoa, Drew Brees Comparison
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton knows Drew Brees well. He also knows Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn't the second coming of Brees. On Monday, Payton joined Colin Cowherd on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" to talk about the quarterback comparisons. "People can say Drew and ...
San Francisco 49ers Veteran Suffered Season-Ending Injury During Sunday's Game
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson tore his ACL in Sunday's 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday. Johnson went down on special teams late in the second quarter. He managed to walk to the locker room before being ruled out with a knee ...
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
NFL Fans Wonder If Joe Buck Was Drunk During Monday Night Football
Every now and then Joe Buck will say something that makes you go “huh?” Tonight it was enough to make... The post NFL Fans Wonder If Joe Buck Was Drunk During Monday Night Football appeared first on Outsider.
RG3 Apologizes for On-Air Racial Slur: ’Not What I Meant to Say’
The clip of him on live television went viral Monday night.
WATCH: Peyton Manning Nearly Walks Off ManningCast Set Over Poor Play
When Monday Night Football is bad, it helps to have Peyton and Eli Manning break it down and have some... The post WATCH: Peyton Manning Nearly Walks Off ManningCast Set Over Poor Play appeared first on Outsider.
Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
iheart.com
Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing
The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
Comments / 0