Here's how Brock Purdy won over the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant and now has NFL asking 'what's up?' at his ceiling

Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s former team the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares he would love the opportunity to face his former team and warns them he’s going to show out. Tyreek said: “I still got love for all them boys but when we meet it’s showtime. They better have two people on me because the cheetah will be arriving!”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO