Report: Ohio 1st in plastics manufacturing employment

The findings of a trade association report that ranked Ohio the top state for plastics employment came as no surprise to state economic development officials who cited an alignment of economic and societal forces to support manufacturing onshoring here in the Buckeye State. “The (Plastics Industry Association) report comes at...
Governor DeWine announces $25 million for Gorge Dam Removal Project

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA) Director Laurie Stevenson announced recently that the state will contribute $25 million to support the highly-anticipated Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam Removal Project. This project will remove an estimated 900,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment, restore fish and wildlife habitat,...
NOTICE OF ACCOUNTS FOR HEARING

Whereas Accounts & Vouchers have been filed in the office of said Court of the Administrators of the Estates and/or the Executors of the Will of the following deceased persons, to-wit:. 2011EST1184 Rajner, Albert P. 2017EST0872 Koechley, James P. 2018EST2443 Weathers, Lula Mae. 2019EST1136 Sulaica, Joseph. 2020EST1716 Stepleton, Donald A.
