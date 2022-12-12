Read full article on original website
Maine gets Winter Storm Warning with heavy snow expected Friday into Saturday
MAINE — Our first heavy snow event is upon us. A nor'easter will move up the coast Friday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for our mountain and foothill communities. While there may be some light snow during the pre-dawn hours, the bigger event starts around midday Friday. Roads will start to get slick by the afternoon.
Nor'easter on the way to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — You know the words ..."I'm dreaming of a white Christmas. Just like the ones I used to know." It's looking like Bing Crosby's words will ring true, just in time for the holiday season. Low pressure from the Midwest will transfer energy to the coast, birthing...
Maine Snowfall Totals Map Released Ahead of Friday/Saturday Nor’easter
As Maine prepares for its first winter-weather nor'easter of the year, many people have been asking the question, 'how much snow are we going to get?'. Well, until this morning, that question was fairly hard to answer, at least according to Maine meteorologists, because of the storm's potential to shift its track.
Nor'easter to bring snow to Maine in end of week storm: What to expect
MAINE — New trends are showing snow pulling farther toward the coast as Friday's storm continues to approach. Maine's Total Weather team is tracking what could be Maine's first big snowfall of the season. The latest trends call for more snow, and less rain at the coast, as the...
Light Snow & Windy Into Wednesday. Stronger Storm Late-Week
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to back into New Brunswick this evening. Clouds will continue to increase across the region overnight and lows will drop into the teens. The low will bring the chance for snow showers mostly north and east of Bangor from midnight through the first half of Wednesday. A few snow squalls will also be possible which could result in periods of difficult travel and low visibility. Winds will increase overnight as the pressure gradient tightens with the approaching low. Northwest winds will gust up to 35 mph overnight and could create areas of blowing snow and will also drive wind chill values into the single digits above and below zero.
The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It
There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
First Significant Snow Storm of Winter Expected
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon (Dec. 16-18), as a winter storm is expected to cross the region. Over 6″ of snow is possible south of the mountains, and over 8″ north of the mountains. Rain may also mix intermittently.
A White or Green Friday for the Seacoast? And What About Christmas?
Friday's nor'easter is not the storm for Seacoast snow lovers, as it's expected to be a mostly rain event. A low pressure will develop along the mid-Atlantic coast Thursday and then move northeast towards the New England coast Friday into Saturday, according to National Weather Service Jon Palmer in Gray, Maine.
Winter Storm Warnings Issued As Late Week Storm Moves In
A winter storm with substantial snow and rain are on the way to New England before the weekend is out. This is a very dynamic setup for this storm. It has already brought blizzard conditions across the across the northern high plains, and severe weather across the south; unfortunately claiming the lives of two people in Louisiana.
12 Central Maine Roads You Want To Avoid During A Snowstorm
For the most part, we have had a very mild fall, but don't be fooled, we will see piles and snow and sheets of ice before too long. One of the worst parts about Maine, and the rest of New England, during the winter is having to travel during our winter storms. Sure, the pandemic has taught us all how to work remotely when we need to... But, sometimes, you still need to get to the office, the store, or wherever.
Maine Can Expect A Whopper Of A Winter Winter Storm On Friday
So far, we have had a really mild fall. We started off November with a heatwave, after all. It definitely looks like that is changing, though. We had shocking cold over the weekend and some parts of Maine had snow on Monday morning. Now, it is looking like we are...
Discover the Coldest Place in Maine (-50°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Maine (-50°F!) Maine is a state located in the northeastern United States, known for its rugged coastline and beautiful forests. It is also home to some of the coldest temperatures in the country, with its northern regions experiencing frigid winters and sub-zero temperatures. If you’ve ever been to (or lived in) Maine during the winter, you know just how freezing it can get. The state has quite the reputation for the cold and snow, making it the unsurprising record-holder of some of the country’s coldest temperatures. Today, we are going to learn about these freezing temps and discover the coldest place in Maine! Let’s get started.
This Tourist Town Named the Most Family-Friendly in Maine, but Would Mainers Agree?
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to its family-friendly community and attractions. Popular website Travel Pulse released its list of the most family friendly cities in each state. The venerable Bar Harbor got the nod for Maine. This is a little of what Travel Pulse...
Which Maine Specialty License Plate Is the Most Popular? Here’s How They Rank By Sales
In 1994, Maine began offering specialty license plates for an extra charge beyond registration, with a portion of the extra fees going to a cause depicted on the plates. Currently there are nine specialty plates available in Maine. The Bangor Daily News gathered the data of sales from specialty plates...
Influenza by the numbers in Maine
More than 2,000 cases were reported this week, and more than 200 people hospitalized. Nearly 20 people have died.
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
First Nor’easter of the Season Likely to Hit Maine This Weekend
Suddenly, those 70 degree days in November seem like they were a lifetime ago. If you've stepped outside any time in the last few days, the winter chill has been in the air. While the temperatures have locked in the winter cold, there's been very little snow in the forecast. In fact, most key towns and cities in Maine are well past the average date when they receive their first snowfall. That is highly likely to change soon, as a nor'easter is brewing and should cover most of Maine with snow by the end of this weekend.
Maine Things To Do | Pets Picture with Santa, Snowmobile Hill Climb, Drive-Thru Christmas
Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of Dec. 13 through Dec. 19.
75 years of history along the Maine Turnpike
PORTLAND, Maine — It was only the country’s second superhighway when it was built, and on Dec. 13 the Maine Turnpike turns 75 years old. Hundreds of Mainers worked to cut down trees, design, and build a highway system from Kittery to Portland, then later to Augusta. Thousands more have spent careers maintaining it and collecting the tolls that keep it running.
A Trip To This Maine Hidden Gem Needs To Be On Your Bucket List
Let's be honest, most Maine adventures take place from Central Maine south and / or east. That's where many of the state's attractions are - malls, amusement parks, concert venues, etc. Because of the fact we put so much focus on Southern Maine and Coastal Maine, it often feels like...
