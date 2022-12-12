Read full article on original website
Damian Lillard pulls off stunning scoring feat that’s hard to believe no one has done before in NBA history
Damian Lillard is still scorching hot, and the might remain that way forever. Of course, he won’t but NBA fans have to appreciate the scoring binge the Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard is having while it lasts. Lillard went off yet again Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs,...
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 12/15/2022
Squaring off for the second consecutive game against one another, the New Orleans Pelicans will attempt to get back on track as they take on the Utah Jazz in the Salt Lake City. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Pelicans-Jazz prediction and pick will be revealed. After...
Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on current state of Warriors
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are arguably the most confounding team in the West this season. They have games where they look the part of the defending champions, like when they dismantled the Boston Celtics early last week. Then they have stinkers like the one they had on Tuesday against the previous season’s champion, the Milwaukee Bucks.
1 Lakers player who must be traded soon
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make moves before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 8. In the interim, unofficial trade season begins Thursday, when a crop of last summer’s free agent signings become eligible to be dealt (the next wave hits on Jan. 15). The Lakers...
RUMOR: 3 other Pistons in trade talks not named Bojan Bogdanovic
It’s no secret that the Detroit Pistons, at 8-22, are looking to sell off some veteran pieces, most notably Bojan Bogdanovic, to add to their treasure chest of draft picks and young assets. While some Pistons are definitely untouchable in a potential trade (Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and maybe even Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart), it seems as if Detroit is willing to sell off some solid pieces for the right price.
RUMOR: Russell Westbrook trade looking more and more unlikely
Russell Westbrook has received plenty of criticism during his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, whether warranted or unwarranted. After all, the Los Angeles Lakers gave up solid role players for a past-his-prime superstar who isn’t the best fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, it seems as...
Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers
Jayson Tatum got the better of LeBron James on Tuesday. The Boston Celtics came out victorious in an absolutely wild clash with the Los Angeles Lakers that saw both teams pull off improbably comebacks. But Tatum’s respect for James hasn’t diminished one bit. The Celtics star was asked about the matchup with LeBron that saw […] The post Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat guard Tyler Herro sounds off on nailing second game-winner of season to sink Thunder sans Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo had already urged the Miami Heat to treat their next three games like any other despite going up against the three worst teams in the Western Conference. But with the Heat’s main man Jimmy Butler out due to injury, the Oklahoma City Thunder gave the Heat everything they could handle. But Tyler Herro, Miami’s $130 million man, stood his ground and powered the Heat through what could have been a trap game.
LeBron James passes Wilt Chamberlain for scoring record only Michael Jordan ever beat
The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t exactly have a night to remember on Tuesday as they lost what looked like an upset in hand against the Boston Celtics. LeBron James can at least revel in the fact that he garnered another piece of NBA history as a consolation prize. With...
Nets way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Brooklyn Nets endured maybe the rockiest start to the 2022-23 season of any team in the league. They fired their head coach Steve Nash after just seven games, suspended star guard Kyrie Irving for eight games after he promoted an antisemitic film on social media and refused to apologize, and have dealt with concerns […] The post Nets way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wild F Ryan Reaves’ savage response to bone-crunching hit on Red Wings’ Filip Hronek
The Minnesota Wild recently acquired enforcer Ryan Reaves in a trade with the New York Rangers, and he’s quickly acclimating to life in the Twin Cities. During a clash against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night, Reaves delivered arguably the hit of the season onto an unsuspecting Filip Hronek. After the game, Reaves defended the open-ice leveler, dropping a warning to opposing players and Hroken in the process, via Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Rumor: Eric Gordon a hot name on trade market
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon has seen his name in trade rumors for years, even before the team dealt James Harden and entered a total rebuild. Considering Gordon’s prolific shooting ability, it’s easy to see why rival NBA teams have long been interested in him. And a recent report indicates that the Rockets might be […] The post Rumor: Eric Gordon a hot name on trade market appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Kiermaier makes bold promise to Blue Jays fans after signing
Kevin Kiermaier is officially a Blue Jay, and the three-time Gold Glove winning outfielder seems to be as amped with the move as Jays’ fans will be to welcome him to Toronto. Kiermaier took to Twitter to express his excitement to join the franchise on Thursday. “I’m glad I don’t have to contain my excitement […] The post Kevin Kiermaier makes bold promise to Blue Jays fans after signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bol Bol will make Magic fans forget Victor Wembanyama with sick move on Trae Young
There’s a certain 7-footer pulling off insane highlights that look unfair for someone of that size – and his name is much easier to pronounce than Victor Wembanyama. Orlando Magic big man Bol Bol set social media ablaze once again with a viral coast-to-coast slam that just doesn’t seem fair. Check out Bol Bol grab […] The post Bol Bol will make Magic fans forget Victor Wembanyama with sick move on Trae Young appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Was Luka Doncic’s insane behind-the-back assist the greatest ever?
The NBA has seen its fair share of great passes over the years. On Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, though, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic added another entry to that. Doncic has always been known for his elite passes, but what he did against the Cavs could well be one of his best ever. In […] The post Was Luka Doncic’s insane behind-the-back assist the greatest ever? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers’ 1 Russell Westbrook fear amid trade chatter, revealed
Russell Westbrook may be thriving with the Los Angeles Lakers, but apparently, the team still has concerns about keeping him. While there have been less trade talks involving Westbrook as he embraced and found success in his bench role with the Lakers, there remains a chance that the Purple and Gold move him if the […] The post RUMOR: Lakers’ 1 Russell Westbrook fear amid trade chatter, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson detonates on Jazz rookie for brutal ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment
21-year-old rookie Walker Kessler has been making quite a name for himself with the Utah Jazz in his first season in the NBA. Well, the No. 22 overall pick of the 2022 Draft is about to become somewhat of a household name after being put on a poster by none other than Zion Williamson.
2 wings Sixers must target in trade talks
The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim. With no first-round picks to trade within the...
NHL Odds: Maple Leafs vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 12/15/2022
A premier Eastern Conference tilt will have the attention of the hockey world on Thursday night as the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the New York Rangers in the Big Apple. Let’s check out our NHL odds series where our Maple Leafs-Rangers prediction and pick will be unveiled. Fresh...
Lou Williams, Jamal Crawford salty over John Havlicek getting nod for Sixth Man of the Year trophy
The NBA recently mixed things up with their annual awards, plugging in names like Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon on some of the most prestigious individual plums. It has understandably caused quite a stir with various fans vocal about their thoughts on the sweeping changes. Add NBA veterans Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford to that […] The post Lou Williams, Jamal Crawford salty over John Havlicek getting nod for Sixth Man of the Year trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
