ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Some Brevard Elementary students surprised with bicycles

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Some students at Brevard Elementary School got a special holiday surprise today. All first- and second-grade students received their very own bicycles. The nonprofit Can’d Aid, Oskar Blues employees and local volunteers helped to make the donation possible. A professional mountain biker was also there...
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Hall Fletcher Elementary students build gingerbread community

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Kindergarteners at Hall Fletcher Elementary School are building a community out of gingerbread. Hershey's Kisses, Graham Crackers and plenty of icing will make it a delicious community. Kindergarten teacher Shelley Haney said the project helps students to better understand what community means and how everyone...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Apply now for Buncombe County's affordable parking program

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The application window is now open for those eligible for reduced parking in downtown Asheville. Buncombe County is offering an affordable parking program that could save drivers hundreds of dollars a year. The program is offering 150 spots in the Coxe Avenue parking deck at 11 Sears Alley. The cost is $40 a month.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Evergreen Community Charter School pantry gets $1,500 boost from Food Lion

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Food Lion grocery chain has donated $1,500 to the food pantry at Evergreen Community Charter School. Evergreen will use the gift from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to strengthen the school’s food pantry, Robin’s Nest, which it operates in partnership with MANNA FoodBank.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Evergreen raises Santa Pals money to help Haywood County students

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a long-standing holiday tradition in Haywood County. The Santa Pals program dates to 1926. Pactiv Evergreen and its employees raised and donated $80,000 to Haywood County Schools to help provide clothing to families that might need some extra assistance this year. “They are...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

'Help us save this treasure:' $2.1 million raised so far for Basilica St. Lawrence repairs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than $2 million has been raised for preservation work at the Basilica of St. Lawrence in downtown Asheville. “We’ve done our regular maintenance over the years, but we’re at the point where we need to do a big overhaul to make sure that it’s around another 113 years for people to enjoy,” said Mary Everist, president of the Basilica Preservation Fund.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Strange sounds lead Asheville woman to bear den in backyard

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina woman was surprised to learn she was sharing her property with an unexpected neighbor. Casey Vandergrift, a resident of Asheville, told Help Asheville Bears she was hearing sounds outside her home that she believed might be an animal in pain. HAB founder Jody Williams made a trip to assess the situation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Dec. 15

Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 12/15/22, due to national weather service’s forcast projected to be 30 degrees. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville. and Buncombe County shelters and other...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Law enforcement crisis training puts the focus on saving lives, including their own

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is taking a step forward, this week, in better preparing law enforcement officers and first responders to handle crisis situations. The county is hosting a Crisis Intervention Training session at the Buncombe County Training Center, in Woodfin. The training is designed to give participants the tools they’ll need to de-escalate crisis situations while keeping themselves and the community safer.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Rescheduled Waynesville Christmas parade draws folks downtown

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville's Christmas parade went off without a hitch Monday, Dec. 12, a week later than initially planned. Steady rain on the initial parade date, Dec. 5, led to the event being canceled and rescheduled. "We were very happy that it was beautiful today and the...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
gonomad.com

Franklin North Carolina: Lost on Route 28

Franklin, North Carolina: a Southern sojourn into the Great Smoky Mountains. Driving south from Kentucky, my husband Kent and I found ourselves lost on Highway 28, a two-lane road sprinkled liberally with switchbacks. We were in the mountains alright. Only two road signs were visible: Reduce speed to 10 mph...
FRANKLIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy