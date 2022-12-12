Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Guardian ad Litem program needs volunteers to help dozens of Buncombe County children
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Volunteers are needed to help children who are abused or neglected. The Guardian ad Litem program needs people to be advocates for children as they go through the court system. Right now, there are 89 children in need of help in Buncombe County. Volunteers are...
WLOS.com
Some Brevard Elementary students surprised with bicycles
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Some students at Brevard Elementary School got a special holiday surprise today. All first- and second-grade students received their very own bicycles. The nonprofit Can’d Aid, Oskar Blues employees and local volunteers helped to make the donation possible. A professional mountain biker was also there...
WLOS.com
Hall Fletcher Elementary students build gingerbread community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Kindergarteners at Hall Fletcher Elementary School are building a community out of gingerbread. Hershey's Kisses, Graham Crackers and plenty of icing will make it a delicious community. Kindergarten teacher Shelley Haney said the project helps students to better understand what community means and how everyone...
WLOS.com
Apply now for Buncombe County's affordable parking program
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The application window is now open for those eligible for reduced parking in downtown Asheville. Buncombe County is offering an affordable parking program that could save drivers hundreds of dollars a year. The program is offering 150 spots in the Coxe Avenue parking deck at 11 Sears Alley. The cost is $40 a month.
WLOS.com
Evergreen Community Charter School pantry gets $1,500 boost from Food Lion
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Food Lion grocery chain has donated $1,500 to the food pantry at Evergreen Community Charter School. Evergreen will use the gift from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to strengthen the school’s food pantry, Robin’s Nest, which it operates in partnership with MANNA FoodBank.
WLOS.com
Evergreen raises Santa Pals money to help Haywood County students
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a long-standing holiday tradition in Haywood County. The Santa Pals program dates to 1926. Pactiv Evergreen and its employees raised and donated $80,000 to Haywood County Schools to help provide clothing to families that might need some extra assistance this year. “They are...
WLOS.com
'Help us save this treasure:' $2.1 million raised so far for Basilica St. Lawrence repairs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than $2 million has been raised for preservation work at the Basilica of St. Lawrence in downtown Asheville. “We’ve done our regular maintenance over the years, but we’re at the point where we need to do a big overhaul to make sure that it’s around another 113 years for people to enjoy,” said Mary Everist, president of the Basilica Preservation Fund.
FOX Carolina
Strange sounds lead Asheville woman to bear den in backyard
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina woman was surprised to learn she was sharing her property with an unexpected neighbor. Casey Vandergrift, a resident of Asheville, told Help Asheville Bears she was hearing sounds outside her home that she believed might be an animal in pain. HAB founder Jody Williams made a trip to assess the situation.
WLOS.com
Community Reparations Commission chair talks past, present and future goals
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since the early 1980s, Dr. Dwight Mullen and his wife have called the city of Asheville home. "We came here thinking I would go back to Nigeria and just never left," Mullen said. Now, Mullen chairs the City of Asheville and Buncombe County Community Reparations...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Dec. 15
Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 12/15/22, due to national weather service’s forcast projected to be 30 degrees. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville. and Buncombe County shelters and other...
WLOS.com
Despite challenges, BearWaters Brewing Co. plans to open third location
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Despite challenges from COVID-19, the flood of 2021 and the economy, BearWaters Brewing Company is expanding to a third location. They're returning to the place where it all started. The work is underway and there will be new amenities when it opens. A new logo...
WLOS.com
Law enforcement crisis training puts the focus on saving lives, including their own
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is taking a step forward, this week, in better preparing law enforcement officers and first responders to handle crisis situations. The county is hosting a Crisis Intervention Training session at the Buncombe County Training Center, in Woodfin. The training is designed to give participants the tools they’ll need to de-escalate crisis situations while keeping themselves and the community safer.
WLOS.com
Housing, retail, parking project approved for Asheville's River Arts District
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council has approved new housing, retail and parking for the River Arts District. The multi-family project will be located between the railroad and French Broad River along Lyman Street. The project will include more than 260 residential units, 13 of which are designated...
WLOS.com
WNC first responders get training on handling emotional, psychological challenges of job
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina law enforcement and emergency responders are participating in a one-week training program on how to best handle mental health issues in the community and within their own ranks. The crisis intervention training, provided by Vaya Health, is designed to help first responders...
WLOS.com
Plans underway to convert historic Rutherford school into affordable housing for educators
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans are underway to turn an old, historic school in Rutherford County into affordable housing for educators, as converging crises have school district leaders getting creative and trying something new. "I've worked in public education for almost 30 years and I would say recruitment...
WLOS.com
Asheville to break ground on permanent supportive housing project at Ramada Inn
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A big investment in housing opportunities for the homeless is coming to the city of Asheville. The city plans to create 113 units of permanent supportive housing at the former Ramada Inn at 148 River Ford Parkway. Advocates for the homeless believe the development will...
WLOS.com
Nonprofit receives large donation to help with mission of providing to those in need
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Beloved Asheville is receiving a large donation of canned food and other items from UScellular’s Nourishing Connections program to help them with their mission of providing free food to the less fortunate. In a time of economic turmoil and with it being so close...
WLOS.com
Rescheduled Waynesville Christmas parade draws folks downtown
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville's Christmas parade went off without a hitch Monday, Dec. 12, a week later than initially planned. Steady rain on the initial parade date, Dec. 5, led to the event being canceled and rescheduled. "We were very happy that it was beautiful today and the...
gonomad.com
Franklin North Carolina: Lost on Route 28
Franklin, North Carolina: a Southern sojourn into the Great Smoky Mountains. Driving south from Kentucky, my husband Kent and I found ourselves lost on Highway 28, a two-lane road sprinkled liberally with switchbacks. We were in the mountains alright. Only two road signs were visible: Reduce speed to 10 mph...
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: Wanda Greene, back home in Buncombe, talks about her prison odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
