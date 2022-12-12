ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than $2 million has been raised for preservation work at the Basilica of St. Lawrence in downtown Asheville. “We’ve done our regular maintenance over the years, but we’re at the point where we need to do a big overhaul to make sure that it’s around another 113 years for people to enjoy,” said Mary Everist, president of the Basilica Preservation Fund.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO