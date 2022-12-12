Here's how Brock Purdy won over the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant and now has NFL asking 'what's up?' at his ceiling

Read full article on original website
NFL rumors: Tom Brady reportedly wants Byron Leftwich gone from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Here’s one out of left field. It’s not hard to argue that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t
Yardbarker
Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
iheart.com
Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing
The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 12/15/2022
The San Francisco 49ers will travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks in the latest edition of Thursday Night Football at Lumen Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a 49ers-Seahawks prediction and pick, laid out below. San Francisco,...
Yardbarker
Rob Gronkowski open to Tom Brady reunion but not with Buccaneers
Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski sounds open to a reunion with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady — as long as it doesn't involve playing. "That would be a great team to have him here at Fox," Gronkowski said about Brady while speaking with USA Today Sports' Mackenzie Salmon, as shared by Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire/USA Today. "You know, he’s a commentator, I’m an analyst. We’re going back and forth a little bit to each other. That would be a lot of fun."
thecomeback.com
Troy Aikman blasts ‘dumpster fire’ Arizona Cardinals
An ugly season for the Arizona Cardinals got much worse on Monday night. Arizona lost 27-13 to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. And the Cardinals lost quarterback Kyler Murray in the process to a knee injury that’s feared to be a torn ACL. After going 11-6 and making the playoffs in 2021, the Cardinals are now tied for the NFL’s fourth-worst record at 4-9. And with Murray’s injury and Colt McCoy taking over at quarterback for an already-bad team in a lost season, it’s fair to wonder if the Cardinals will win another game in 2022.
Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones claims Odell Beckham Jr. ‘isn’t ready to play’
Odell Beckham Jr. was not ready to play football in the estimation of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Jones and
Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'
In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their "lowest of lows" contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months away from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were trying to do their best to stay in his good graces.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray feared to have suffered torn ACL
Kyler Murray was carted off field after a non-contact injury on the first drive of the game.
WPXI
49ers All-Pro Deebo Samuel has ankle, knee sprains, expected to return during regular season
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that wide receiver Deebo Samuel has ankle and MCL sprains after being injured on Sunday, but that they anticipate that he'll return during the regular season. Samuel sustained the injury the second quarter of Sunday's 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His...
WPXI
Is Dak Prescott playing too aggressively? Jerry Jones expresses 'concern' with Cowboys trend
The Dallas Cowboys need to strike a balance. Right now, they’re not. The postseason-contending Cowboys long to be aggressive on offense, to control games and game plans complementary to a feisty defense. But there is a cost. Namely, the worst interception clip of quarterback Dak Prescott’s career. Prescott has...
Yardbarker
"We're definitely expecting an all-out war": Nick Bosa, other 49ers discuss clash with Seahawks
There's a lot at stake for both teams on Thursday night. For the San Francisco 49ers, a win over a division rival would mean clinching the NFC West title and ensuring San Francisco opens the postseason by hosting a game at Levi's Stadium. For the Seattle Seahawks, a victory would mean potentially climbing back into the playoff picture.
NBC Sports
Bosa explains differences with Seahawks, Rams rivalries
The 49ers have had their fair share of run-ins with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks over the years. San Francisco will reignite its rivalry with Seattle on "Thursday Night Football" at Lumen Field, but for the current 49ers squad, the matchup has lost the sizzle it once had.
'Whatever Jerry Wants'? Cowboys' Jones: 'Aggressiveness Without Turnovers' (and OBJ)
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he wants Dak Prescott and the offense to be aggressive but without the turnovers. Oh, and he's talking OBJ again, too.
NFL picks against the spread Week 15: Jaguars shock the Cowboys
Our NFL picks against the spread are back for Week 15 as the league prepares for the continuation of the
Brock Purdy, 49ers aim to clinch NFC West in Seattle
The Brock Purdy show is hitting the road in prime time. After outplaying Tom Brady and dominating the Buccaneers in his first career start, Purdy leads the San Francisco 49ers against Seattle on “Thursday Night Football.” Purdy, the last pick in this year’s draft, can follow up a spectacular performance by helping the 49ers (9-4) secure the NFC West. A victory over the Seahawks (7-6) would clinch the division title for San Francisco, which turned to Purdy after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury on Dec. 4. “The kid is a perfectionist and everything he does, he wants to see what he can do better,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said of Purdy.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Raiders Owner
A photo of Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is making the rounds on social media. The American businessman was spotted rocking an interesting outfit at the NFL owners meeting in Dallas on Wednesday. Take a look at the fit here:. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to...
NFL Playoff Projection: Dolphins still in good shape, but there's a doomsday path now
The Miami Dolphins had to be feeling good about their spot in the playoff field a couple weeks ago. They were 8-3 and still had hopes of winning the AFC East. There was a tough two-game road trip to California, but they had yet to lose a game that didn't involve Tua Tagovailoa being injured.
Jeff Saturday Reveals If He Wants Full-Time Coaching Job
Just a few weeks ago, the Indianapolis Colts shocked the football world by hiring ESPN's Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Saturday led the Colts to a win in his first game as interim coach, but lost three-straight before the team's bye week. With four more games to prove he's the right man for the job, it's fair to wonder if he actually wants to do this long-term.
