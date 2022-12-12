There are several different kinds of performance cars, some like the Mazda Miata, are designed to be cheap, easy, and usable on a day-to-day basis while showing the driver one of the most fun driving experiences around. Ferraris and McLarens are designed to break lap records, be utterly exquisite, and look good parked outside a golf club. And then there is a much smaller, niche market of performance cars. The hardcore, ultra-track-focused machines are usable on-road only in the legal sense and forego any creature comforts or unnecessary technology in the pursuit of the purest and fastest track destroyer money can buy. The latest entrant into the latter category is from Netherlands-based Donkervoort, which has just revealed their version of a hardcore track machine called the F22.

