Read full article on original website
Related
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
A Millionaire's Abandoned Classic Car Collection
These trucks may soon get back on the road. There are many classic car collections circulating in the world waiting to be found. Some of them feature absolutely pristine models hidden away in a barn while others show a sad sight of what looks like a graveyard with vintage automobiles riding left and right. However very few are as versatile And interesting as this particular gathering of classic cars. So, let’s answer the question that many of us have had at some point in our lives, what kind of cars do millionaires like?
Mike Wolfe From American Pickers 'As Found' Collection Being Sold at Mecum's Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction
Classic bikes have a special style and these motorbikes show that. Vintage motorcycles are some of the coolest vehicles that you can hope to find on the classic automotive market. Bikes from manufacturers like India, Harley Davidson, and even a Honda might get you kind of excited about the prospect of purchasing one. However, some people are not strictly content to buying one motorcycle. Rather, they choose to purchase the whole lot from a collection. Well, here’s your chance to be one of those people.
RideApart
Did Honda Just Give A Sneak Preview Of An Upcoming Electric Motorcycle?
Art imitates life, and sometimes, life imitates art. Will that be the case with Honda’s latest parade float, which it’s designed to participate in the 134th annual Rose Parade in 2023? There’s plenty of reason to think that it could—and of course, our main point of interest is the one and only motorcycle that’s been sketched out in the official render.
Top Speed
Track Day Monster: Donkervoort Wants To Embarrass The World's Supercars With The New F22
There are several different kinds of performance cars, some like the Mazda Miata, are designed to be cheap, easy, and usable on a day-to-day basis while showing the driver one of the most fun driving experiences around. Ferraris and McLarens are designed to break lap records, be utterly exquisite, and look good parked outside a golf club. And then there is a much smaller, niche market of performance cars. The hardcore, ultra-track-focused machines are usable on-road only in the legal sense and forego any creature comforts or unnecessary technology in the pursuit of the purest and fastest track destroyer money can buy. The latest entrant into the latter category is from Netherlands-based Donkervoort, which has just revealed their version of a hardcore track machine called the F22.
Here's What Makes The Dodge Li'l Red Express Truck So Special
The OPEC oil crisis in 1973 profoundly impacted the car industry (via NPR). Gasoline rationing forced automakers to shift from land yachts to more efficient vehicles. Events around this same time, such as new emissions laws and tighter safety standards, rattled muscle car production as well. Amid the chaos, Dodge discovered that anything over 6,100 pounds was exempt from the new rules, so they cleverly took advantage of the non-eco-friendly loophole, according to MotorTrend.
RideApart
Best Women’s Motorcycle Boots
Finding the best women’s motorcycle boots can be challenging, with many boots prioritizing style over safety or being marketed to men. We think that women riders deserve a pair of boots that will match their motorcycle riding style, whether that’s a pair of riding shoes, or motocross riding boots that are tough enough to regularly ride off-road.
torquenews.com
Goodyear Introduces Two New Tires To Its Wrangler Line
Goodyear has two new Wrangler tires heading into 2023 that owners of Trucks and SUVs should take note of. Goodyear has two new Wrangler Tire models just coming to market. The new Wrangler Workhorse HT tire from Goodyear is engineered to deliver dependable all-season traction. Goodyear says that the Wrangler Workhorse HT provides a smooth, confident ride and the strength to go the extra mile through snow, rain, sleet, or shine.
RideApart
2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Is Ready To Gobble Up The Miles
As we stand on the precipice of a brand-new year, KTM just pulled the covers off the 2023 1290 Super Adventure S. Boasting a full complement of sport touring amenities, including WP semi-active suspension, adaptive cruise control, a seven-inch TFT display, and more, the creature comforts are many on the newest member of the Super Adventure family.
Autoblog
Ford Megazilla crate engine rumbles into Indianapolis
In 2020, Ford Performance announced the Megazilla V8 crate engine around the time the Performance Racing Industry trade show should have been happening in Indianapolis. The show was canceled that year, so the tuning division announced it in a video. This year's PRI trade show happened as scheduled, and Motor Authority reports Ford Performance went to Indy to debut the newest best thing to come in a crate. Megazilla uses the same cast iron block and forged crankshaft as its smaller brother, the Godzilla gas engine found in the newest Super Duty pickup. Megazilla also measures in at the same 7.3-liters of displacement and works with the same 10.5:1 compression ratio. But Megazilla gets Mahle forged pistons on Callies forged Ultra H-beam connecting rods, CNC-ported cylinder heads and a low-profile intake manifold breathing through the 92-millimeter throttle body pulled from the Mustang Shelby GT500's Predator V8 replacing Godzilla's 80-mm throttle body.
fordauthority.com
2020 Ford Mustang Driver Rear Ends Car While Racing: Video
Street racing almost never pays off, and often, innocent motorists find themselves in danger just because a foolish driver chooses to put their driving skills – or lack thereof – to the test. Unfortunately, a 2020 Ford Mustang was recently involved in a brutal street racing wreck in Texas, rear-ending another vehicle and crashing into its competitor in the process, as reported by DFW Scanner.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
RideApart
IXS Introduces Stylish And Waterproof Classic SO Moto 2.0 Jacket
Swiss motorcycle gear and equipment maker IXS has a wide selection of products for nearly all categories of motorcycling. Apart from, of course, being protective, IXS’ products are also known for being loaded with value. For the colder months, as well as moving into spring, the gear and equipment manufacturer has just released a new riding jacket that hopes to hit three birds with one stone.
Experienced Trucker Highlights Every Tesla Semi Design Flaw
The Tesla Semi has finally entered production, and already the revolutionary truck is receiving negative feedback from actual truckers. We've been keeping quiet on the Semi's abilities because we don't have the required truck driving experience to provide a sensible opinion, so the emerging comments from truckers are more than welcome.
A Quick Guide To Forced Induction
Once upon a time, a turbocharger was a mysterious thing that kicked in and delivered a whole new world of urgency to a car's acceleration, and a supercharger was something found on airplanes. Now, turbochargers are used on economy cars, and superchargers are strapped onto some of the most brutally fast muscle cars and trucks you can buy. Now a new name has made its way into the forced induction (we'll get to that term) lexicon next to supercharger, and that's ProCharger. What's the difference between a ProCharger and a supercharger? Is a twin-turbo the same as a twin-scroll turbo? We'll get into those questions as well.
Top Speed
Meet The Ultimate, Money-No-Object '35 Chevy Hot Rod
It’s almost unbelievable that a car from the 1930s is nearly 100 years old. Custom shop, Ironworks Speed & Kustom, based in Bakersfield, California, doesn’t discriminate and one of the shop’s latest projects shows what can be accomplished with a 1935 Chevrolet when the sky is the limit. YouTube channel, AutoTopiaLA managed to get up close and personal with the one-off custom Hot Rod. In case you were wondering, what unlimited budget and finical attention to detail can achieve, this masterpiece on wheels is the perfect example.
RideApart
CAKE Collabs With Polestar For Latest Limited-Edition Makka
In March, 2022, electric automotive manufacturer Polestar revealed its O2 electric roadster concept to the world. The resounding response from EV fanatics drove the Swedish brand to announce the production model, the Polestar 6, just five months later, in August, 2022. While the chiseled bodywork and 21-inch wheels imbued the e-convertible with a muscular silhouette, Polestar’s Sky Blue paint job made the model immediately memorable.
RideApart
CCM Introduce A Cruiser For Two-Up Customers
The British motorcycle brand, CCM, unveiled a new model at Motorcycle Live last November. The new model is called the “Cruiser,” and to set itself apart from the rest of its rivals, the bike is targeting riders and their passengers. Before we get into the details of the...
boatingmag.com
2023 Formula 270 Bowrider
Turn the wheel of Formula’s 270 Bowrider hard over at speed, and its deep 22-degree deadrise and 8-foot-6-inch-wide hull bank like an amusement park ride while never losing their tenacious grip on the water. That same deep-V also gives the boat one of the more impressive rides in poor conditions, whether you’re battling wakes in the waterway or serious chop in open water. It’s thrilling but also instills a dose of confidence in the captain and crew.
Flipped Ford Truck Cruises Around Town
It may look like an accident but in reality it’s a build. Have you ever flipped a car? If so, you might not find this spectacle particularly funny considering it might bring back some painful memories of a devastating car crash. However, it’s pretty safe to say that the rest of us can laugh along with the owner of this incredibly well designed custom truck. At first glance you might cringe at the thought of a terrible accident but soon realize that it was indeed built to look like it’s upside down. So why did the owner do this?
Comments / 2