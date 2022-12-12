Thousands of bikers take part in Tulsa toy run

TULSA, Okla. — Bikers roared out of the Tulsa Fairgrounds parking lot for the 2022 ABATE Tulsa Toy Run, benefitting the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots campaign.

Thousands of bikes carried thousands of toys for thousands of kids on Sunday.

“6,000 bikes show up with toys and fill two trailers, and these toys all stay in northeastern Oklahoma,” said ABATE Tulsa President James Clark.

Rob Jones, the ABATE Tulsa’s State Board Rep, said every kid deserves to have a Christmas present.

“Every kid deserves to have a Christmas present every year, so that’s our goal,” he said.

Jones also the event has been going on for more than 40 years.

“It’s the 43rd year we’ve been doing this, and just knowing that we’re collecting that many toys for Oklahoma kids it’s a great feeling,” he said.

Once everyone met up they headed out on the parade route, riding from the Tulsa Fairgrounds to the Jenks Riverwalk.

In Jenks, Marines with “Toys for Tots” were waiting to collect the toys.

“The Marine Corps is all about helping people and giving back,” said Staff Sergeant Riley Saunders.

Saunders also said seeing the look on the kids’ faces is special.

“When the kids get to come through and grab the toys, and you see the look on their faces when they’re going through that, it’s a really special deal,” he said.

The U.S. Marine Corps started Toys for Tots in 1947. They said they’ve given away more than 620 million toys to more than 280 million kids.

If you’d like to request or donate a toy, click here.

