Details On What Led To Action Andretti Beating Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, Action Andretti scored an upset victory over Chris Jericho on last night’s AEW Dynamite and was then signed to the company. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Chris Jericho is the one who pitched the idea, which he came up with back in October.
Hulk Hogan Says His Helmet Was Not Universally Appealing
In a recent appearance with Ringside Collectibles, Hulk Hogan shared some details about his in-ring gimmicks over the years and pointed out one that seemingly only appealed to the wrestler himself (per Wrestling Inc). Hogan referenced the helmet he occasionally wore in matches but that did not seem to hold much value for anyone else in the industry. You can find a highlight from Hogan and watch the full interview below.
Final Card Announced For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the final card for Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome on January 4. It includes:. * IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada. * IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano. * NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre...
WWE Reportedly ‘Underwhelmed’ By Recently Rehired Talent
According to a new report by Wrestlevotes, recently rehired WWE wrestlers may be not be performing as well as they were expected to. According to the report, Triple H in particular is said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by some of the talents, who have ‘underperformed’ since returning.
Karl Anderson vs. Tama Tonga Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously noted, Karl Anderson retained the NEVER Openweight title at the NJPW World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League Finals today, defeating Hikuleo. After the match, he was confronted by Tama Tonga, who challenged him to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Anderson accepted and the title match is now set for the show, which happens on January 4 in the Tokyo Dome. Here’s the updated card:
WWE NXT Taping Results For The Next Two Weeks (SPOILERS)
WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which will air on December 20 and 27. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Carmelo Hayes def. Axiom, who hit him with a moonsault after the match. * Grayson Waller told Bron Breakker to meet him in the...
Mandy Rose On Her WWE Release: ‘Don’t Worry, The Page Is Still Up!’
In a message posted to the same Fantime page that allegedly got her fired from WWE this week, Mandy Rose issued a statement on her exit from the company. She wrote (via Fightful): “Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up!“
DDP On Hollywood Becoming More Hospitable For Wrestlers, Compares MJF To Ric Flair
Diamond Dallas Page has a new film coming out, and he recently talked about how the industry has become more open to wrestling talent crossing over and more. DDP spoke with Wrestling Inc promoting his role in the new film High Heat and also shared his thoughts on MJF and more. You can check out some highlights below:
Bobby Lashley ‘Fired’ On WWE Raw By Adam Pearce
Bobby Lashley has been “fired” by Adam Pearce, with the moment coming at the end of tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Lashley battle Seth Rollins in the main event for a shot at Austin Theory and the WWE United States Championship. The end of the match came when the referee rolled out of the ring to avoid Lashley and Rollins, the latter of whom was in the Hurt Lock, but injured his ankle in the process. Lashley got a nearfall with a spear and argued with the referee, only to have Rollins recover enough to counter another spear attempt into the Pedigree to win.
Hall’s NXT Review – 12.13.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with Deadline and that means it is time to start the rather long road to Vengeance Day in February. Deadline saw the crowning of new Tag Team Champions and a pair of new #1 contenders. That should give us some places to go for the next few weeks and we should be in for some fun, though maybe not so soon after Deadline. Let’s get to it.
NJPW Announces Guidelines For Crowd Noise At Upcoming Events
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the guidelines for crowd noise at Wrestle Kingdom and other events in the Tokyo Dome. They include:. * Chants for wrestlers, boos and cheers (at a normal length) are allowed at full capacity. * ‘Call and response’, cheering catchphrases (De! Ja! Pon! Kaze ni...
The Miz Recalls Asking The Rock for Acting Advice
– While speaking to Off the Beat, WWE Superstar The Miz discussed getting acting advice for The Rock before he was about to film his first movie. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. “I’ll never forget I actually called The Rock, I texted him and I said, ‘Hey, man, I’m...
William Regal Compares Rey Mysterio and Orange Cassidy, What Makes Them Great Babyfaces
On his final episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal talked about the first time he saw Rey Mysterio; why Orange Cassidy and Rey are similar and why he loves working with people like them. You can check out the highlights from the discussion below:. On Orange Cassidy being...
Chris Jericho and Danhausen To Team Up On Jericho’s Cruise
Chris Jericho has announced the main event of his upcoming cruise, which sees himself and Danhausen team up against The Gunns. The match will be the main event of the card. Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea takes place from February 2-6. It will travel from Miami, Florida to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and back.
Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon Tops Tales From The Territories in Ratings, Audience
Last night’s Vince McMahon documentary on VICE TV brought in better ratings than most of Tales From The Territories, though it performed below Dark Side of the Ring. Last night’s The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon special drew a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 95,000 viewers. The demo rating tops every episode of Tales From The Territories since the second episode, while the audience was better than every episode of the show since October 25th.
AEW News: Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett Appears In NHL Video
The control center video for tonight’s Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite is online. You can see the video below, which previews tonight’s episode:. – Jeff Jarrett posted a video promoting last night’s Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL show. You can see the video below, which hyped up the Predators before their game:
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 12.12.22 – Austin Theory Talks US Title Match with Seth Rollins, and More!
-RAW ended with Adam Pearce firing Bobby Lashley. Interesting! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They immediately get to the huge news of Bobby Lashley being fired by Adam Pearce. -Other headlines: Seth Rollins is the new #1...
Kevin Nash Explains Why Triple H Would Make a Good President
– During his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash expressed his belief of why WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H would make a great President of the United States because of how level-headed he is. According to Kevin Nash, Triple H “would be a great president”
WWE Staff & Talent Reportedly Hopeful Vince McMahon Doesn’t Come Back
A report today suggested Vince McMahon plans on trying to return to WWE, but a new report says several within the company are hopeful it doesn’t happen. As reported earlier, McMahon is facing legal actions from former referee Rita Chatteron, who has claimed that McMahon sexually assaulted her in 1986, as well as a former spa manager he allegedly assaulted in 2011. Amid the Wall Street Journal’s report in the situation was a claim that McMahon wants to come back to the company and believes he received bad advice from those close to him to step down.
Note on NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
Another couple of NXT stars are backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are at the show and are likely to work the WWE Main Event taping. Blade and Enofe have worked as a tag team in NXT, recently getting an...
