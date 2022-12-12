ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
uc.edu

UC study: dietary education leads to healthier lives

In-store, individualized educational tours conducted by a supermarket-based dietitian improve dietary quality in a continuous manner. Education and training on online shopping, home delivery and nutrition applications further improves dietary quality. Clinical trials can be executed with superb quality, even in community-based populations, using thoughtful designs and the retail store’s...
Fox 19

Police: Man used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they traced a rash of local thefts back to a Cincinnati man who is a convicted felon and repeat offender who now has found the perfect disguise. Breshawn Wynn, 33, of Walnut Hills is accused of burglarizing three apartment buildings and an office building in Walnut Hills and an apartment building in Corryville dressed as an Amazon delivery driver in October, according to Cincinnati police and court records.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mayor speaks about out-of-state landlords, concerned tenants living in poor conditions

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bad landlords are making housing problems in Cincinnati worse. In one well publicized case, the administration sent a list of 10 demands to a local apartment complex that has failed its residents on several levels that includes going without water for four days over the Thanksgiving holiday. Local 12's Cassy Arsenault spoke with Mayor Aftab Pureval about just how big a problem this is.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Colerain residents frustrated with delayed mail delivery

Residents in Colerain Township are frustrated with delayed mail delivery. Neighbors in several areas of the township have reached out to WLWT frustrated with infrequent mail delivery. People who live on Blanchetta Drive say they are getting mail approximately once a week. Others reported they have gone as long as...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
moversmakers.org

Firemen protect Price Hill park goers

Two Cincinnati firefighters who placed themselves between dangerous dogs and park goers were among five firefighters honored for excellence by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati. The Dec. 2 event at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hotel recognized firefighters for valor, administrative excellence, community service and self-improvement. Firefighters Bryan Charles and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Wedding videographer ‘completely ghosted’ Tri-State couples in alleged scam

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two local couples booked a wedding videographer they say took their money and then didn’t show up at the wedding. These are among numerous allegations against one videographer team. The couples accuse them of no-showing on their wedding day after accepting their payments, hence scamming them out of thousands of dollars.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Car drives off after hitting woman on scooter in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is hospitalized Wednesday night after a crash in Walnut Hills. It happened around 8:40 p.m. at McMillan and Boone streets. Cincinnati police dispatchers initially referred to it as a “pedestrian crash.”. When first responders arrived, however, they found the woman had been riding in...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy