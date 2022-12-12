Read full article on original website
Related
uc.edu
UC study: dietary education leads to healthier lives
In-store, individualized educational tours conducted by a supermarket-based dietitian improve dietary quality in a continuous manner. Education and training on online shopping, home delivery and nutrition applications further improves dietary quality. Clinical trials can be executed with superb quality, even in community-based populations, using thoughtful designs and the retail store’s...
uc.edu
UC DAAP students showcase talent through the Cincinnati Innovation District
A final stone placed at the top of a wall or building is the most significant. Known as the capstone, it is the most critical piece of architecture, marking the successful completion of the project. In academia, capstone projects represent the apex of a student’s college career. At the...
WKRC
With infectious diseases running rampant, would a mask mandate help?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Many people tossed out the masks months ago, but with cases of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu on the rise, experts say it may be a good idea to bring them back. A return to a mask mandate is unlikely though. Dr. Carl Fitchenbaum, professor of infectious...
uc.edu
How to write a letter of recommendation that strengthens a student’s college application
You may be asked to write a recommendation for students during their college application process. As students hope for an early decision in their favor and, often, financial aid, a well-written recommendation can give them a powerful advantage in today’s competitive environment. What's the purpose of a letter of...
Fox 19
Student pokes themself with syringe found on Cincinnati Public Schools’ grounds
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An elementary student poked themself with a syringe they found during recess, according to Cincinnati Public Schools officials. Two Carson Elementary School students found the syringe on school grounds Tuesday, which resulted in one student poking themselves, CPS said in a statement. Parents and school leadership were...
Fox 19
First case of Legionnaires disease reported at Western Hills Retirement Village
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio’s first case of Legionnaire’s disease was confirmed at a retirement village in Western Hills, according to the Hamilton County Department of Public Health. Managers at the Western Hills Retirement Village say they worked closely with public health officials to determine the source of contamination...
Fox 19
Police: Man used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they traced a rash of local thefts back to a Cincinnati man who is a convicted felon and repeat offender who now has found the perfect disguise. Breshawn Wynn, 33, of Walnut Hills is accused of burglarizing three apartment buildings and an office building in Walnut Hills and an apartment building in Corryville dressed as an Amazon delivery driver in October, according to Cincinnati police and court records.
WKRC
Mayor speaks about out-of-state landlords, concerned tenants living in poor conditions
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bad landlords are making housing problems in Cincinnati worse. In one well publicized case, the administration sent a list of 10 demands to a local apartment complex that has failed its residents on several levels that includes going without water for four days over the Thanksgiving holiday. Local 12's Cassy Arsenault spoke with Mayor Aftab Pureval about just how big a problem this is.
WKRC
100 jobs expected for new manfacturing facility planned at former Cincinnati Gardens site
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - When Cynthia Booth was looking for sites to build a new plant to make personal protective equipment, with the goal of employing local residents and reducing dependence on offshore manufacturers, her real estate broker took her to several sites outside the city of Cincinnati. “I’m...
WLWT 5
Colerain residents frustrated with delayed mail delivery
Residents in Colerain Township are frustrated with delayed mail delivery. Neighbors in several areas of the township have reached out to WLWT frustrated with infrequent mail delivery. People who live on Blanchetta Drive say they are getting mail approximately once a week. Others reported they have gone as long as...
moversmakers.org
Firemen protect Price Hill park goers
Two Cincinnati firefighters who placed themselves between dangerous dogs and park goers were among five firefighters honored for excellence by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati. The Dec. 2 event at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hotel recognized firefighters for valor, administrative excellence, community service and self-improvement. Firefighters Bryan Charles and...
Fox 19
Wedding videographer ‘completely ghosted’ Tri-State couples in alleged scam
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two local couples booked a wedding videographer they say took their money and then didn’t show up at the wedding. These are among numerous allegations against one videographer team. The couples accuse them of no-showing on their wedding day after accepting their payments, hence scamming them out of thousands of dollars.
St. Rita's teacher on leave after accusations they threw a student to the ground
A teacher at St. Rita School for the Deaf is accused of throwing one of her students down on the ground and the incident was partially caught on camera.
Mother says teacher threw daughter to ground at St. Rita School for Deaf; Police investigating
A Montgomery County mother no longer wants her daughter’s teacher anywhere near her. It’s because of a video the mom shared with News Center 7. She said the video shows the teacher threw her daughter to the ground at Saint Rita School for Deaf in Evandale, Northern Cincinnati.
Teresa Theetge officially announced as Cincinnati's newest police chief
Theetge's selection was previously confirmed by Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police president Dan Hils and other sources close to the department.
Fox 19
Car drives off after hitting woman on scooter in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is hospitalized Wednesday night after a crash in Walnut Hills. It happened around 8:40 p.m. at McMillan and Boone streets. Cincinnati police dispatchers initially referred to it as a “pedestrian crash.”. When first responders arrived, however, they found the woman had been riding in...
WLWT 5
Report of person shooting at passing vehicle on Reading Rd, Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of person shooting at a passing vehicle on Reading Road at Northwood Drive in Roselawn. There is also a report of another person with a gun at the same location. Police are responding. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Fox 19
Family despairs without answers in unsolved death of Anderson sophomore
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of Eli Jones remain in the early stages of grief and mourning weeks after his death at the hands of a driver who fled the crash scene. The driver is still on the run. Eli’s stepmother, Nikki O’Connor spoke through tears Tuesday, one day before...
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky tree service workers save large bird trapped in tree for several days
A couple of northern Kentucky tree trimmers saved a bird that was trapped in a large tree for days. It happened last week in Ft. Mitchell. "Whenever we get a weird call like this, if we can do it, we're on it," said Tiler Wright, who works for Clark Tree Service out of Edgewood.
Cincinnati Animal Care wishes for a "silent night" on Christmas
Cincinnati Animal Care is working to make sure all of the animals in their care will spend the holidays not at the shelter. They want to place all of their animals in short-term foster homes.
Comments / 0