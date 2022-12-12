Read full article on original website
Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested in Marshall County after one of them admitted to deputies that they were casing out a home to burglarize it. Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was asked to watch a house in the southern part of the county because the house was vacant.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shuts down grow operations in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has shut down several marijuana growing operations this week, for moving thousands of pounds of marijuana to the out-of-state black market. According to a Facebook post, the OBN seized nearly 40,000 plants and 3,000 pounds of process marijuana packaged for...
Illinois man arrested for aggravated assault in Van Alstyne
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne Police arrested an Illinois man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he crashed into another vehicle while running from police. Police said Austin Nelin has warrants in Illinois and reportedly thought officers in Anna were following him. Nelin was speeding on...
Carter County man charged with assault after hitting woman with chain, police say
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County man was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for hitting a woman in the head with a chain. According to court documents from the state of Oklahoma, 59-year-old Gregory Hacker is accused of attacking a woman with intent to do bodily harm, without justifiable or excusable cause.
Ardmore man accused of hitting patrol cars with truck
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested after allegedly hitting several sheriff’s deputies with his truck. According to court documents, Justine Wade Herriott is accused of using a truck with hay spikes to try and ram into officers’ patrol cars on Tuesday. He is also been accused of maliciously destroying several gates and fences, eyeglasses, and a door.
Atoka boil advisory lifted Thursday
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Atoka has lifted the boil advisory Thursday morning. The city said the water passed the required testing and the water is safe to consume. The City of Atoka is under a voluntary boil advisory Tuesday night. The City of Atoka Emergency Management Director...
Several reports of storm damage across Texoma Tuesday morning
(KXII) - There have been several reports of storm damage in parts of Texoma Tuesday morning. In Fannin County, there have been multiple reports of damage and injuries, south of Bailey. There was at least one injury confirmed near County Road 5040. There is no word on the severity of that injury.
Adopt a senior in Durant this Christmas
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The new Durant Senior Activity Center is going all out for its first Christmas with its seniors. Coordinator Shawna Robbins said, “we opened it in June, it used to be a church and we purchased and rehabbed the building.”. And senior Bob Story couldn’t be more...
Hazmat teams clean up chemical spill near Durant Regional Airport
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Hazmat teams were called to a chemical spill at a Durant business Monday morning. A Southwest Pickling employee said two thousand gallons of sulfuric acid spilled, due to what they said was a ruptured valve. No injuries have been reported. Hazmat crews from Ardmore and McAlester...
City of Ardmore implements electronic bill pay service
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Ardmore announced the launch of its new online billing and payment service through Invoice Cloud. In a press release, the city said the billing service will offer customers greater flexibility to view and pay their utility, municipal court, contract, fees, and permits bills online.
UPDATES: Severe weather across Texoma
(KXII) - Here are the latest weather alerts for Texoma from the News12 Weather Center. Download the KXII Weather Authority app for Apple and Android devices.
Southeastern Oklahoma State University Choirs presents 102nd Annual Candlelighting Concert
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Department of Music at Southeastern Oklahoma State University will present the 102nd Annual Candlelighting Concert on Monday at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be in the Montgomery Auditorium at the Durant campus. This year’s event is titled Hallelujah and will feature something for everyone.
Durant’s Robinson signs with NCTC Cross Country and Track
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Big day for Durant’s Jacob Robinson, as he signs his NIL to run for North Central Texas College Cross Country and Track. Robinson has been a standout member of both Durant’s Cross Country and Track teams, as he now achieves a goal he’s had for almost his entire life.
