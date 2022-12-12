Read full article on original website
wskg.org
Korchak declares reelection bid for Broome County district attorney
Michael Korchak said he would seek reelection as Broome County district attorney Wednesday. Korchak said he would seek his second term running on the Republican line. “I will be here. I’m not going anywhere, and we’re looking forward to starting our campaign,” Korchak said. Korchak narrowly won...
cortlandvoice.com
County moves forward with opposition to ‘strict’ concealed-carry state bill
The Cortland County Legislature will vote to send a letter in opposition to the New York State Legislature’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act next week. The state bill enacts a strict permitting process for concealed-carry licenses and it requires background checks for ammunition sales. It also restricts the concealed carry of firearms in locations such as government buildings.
wxhc.com
New Cortland Police Officer Sworn in by Mayor
Last Friday, the City of Cortland welcomed its newest officer during a ceremony at City Hall. Cortland Mayor Scott Steve swore in Nathan Hollenbeck to the police department. Officer Hollenbeck will now attend the Syracuse Regional Police Academy in January before joining the patrol division of the department later in 2023.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Bijoy Datta to Step Down from Chairman Position
As reported last Friday, Bijoy Datta announced that he is stepping down as Chairman at the end of the year. He was Chairman since 2013, and will be followed by Benjamin Federman. Datta visited the Fox 40 station today to discuss his time as Chairman, and what the future holds...
Cayuga Heights steps up enforcement against unlicensed short-term rentals
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y.—The Village of Cayuga Heights has been a leading municipality in terms of short-term rental (STR) legislation locally for several years, serving as a sort of test case for surrounding towns, villages and cities in Tompkins County that are grappling with the presence and prominence of Airbnb and other similar services locally.
wskg.org
Some Broome County schools on lockout again, after threat
Several school districts in Cortland, Chenango, Broome and Tioga counties went into lockout Wednesday after a person at a Cincinattus dollar store threatened a shooting. A suspect was apprehended by police at 1:15 p.m., according to a statement released Wednesday afternoon by the Cincinattus Central School District. For some school...
Broome County COVID-19 dashboard to be discontinued
Due to a change in statistical information sharing, Broome County will discontinue its COVID-19 Dashboard in 2023.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Cortland Dispatch: Lockouts Lifted
UPDATE: The Cortland County Sheriff's Office says officers received information about an individual in the Town of Cincinnatus who made a comment about a possible school shooting. The office and county dispatch center alerted school officials in Cortland County and surrounding counties of the situation and multiple schools went into...
14850.com
Dryden schools taking precautions as Cincinnatus and other districts are in lockout due to a threat
“There is no specific threat to Dryden,” but Dryden Central School District superintendent Joshua Bacigalupi says Dryden schools will take “a few precautions” due to a threat reported today in Cincinnatus that led to Cincinnatus Schools going into lockout and alerting adjacent districts. According to an alert...
wxhc.com
Multiple School Districts Enter Lockdown/Lockout After Shooting Threat
Today, December 14th, around 10:45 in the morning an individual informed a store employee in the Town of Cincinnatus that there was “going to be a shooting.” The threat was directed at a school within Cortland County. The store employee immediately dialed 911 to inform emergency officials of...
Broome, Tioga, Susquehanna, Bradford High COVID Transmission Risk
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention has moved Broome, Tioga, Bradford and Susquehanna Counties in the Twin Tiers into the “HIGH” category for risk of community transmission of COVID-19. The CDC updates its weekly COVID-10 County Check on Thursdays. Prior to the weekly revision dated December...
Two Broome County drug dealers get jail time
Today in Broome County Court, two area drug dealers were sentenced to prison time.
Schools on lockout for second time this week
Several local schools are on lockout today for the second time this week.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Dec. 2, 2022, property located at 808 Back West Creek Rd., Town of Candor, from Alvena Scriber to Daniel and Sarah Langendoerfer for $415,000. On Dec. 2, 2022, property located at 64-68 Ellistown Rd., Town of Barton, from Joseph Tracy to Ulster Realty LLC for $90,000. On Dec. 2,...
Several schools on lockout due to ‘community safety issue’
There are currently several Binghamton-area schools on lockout due to an ongoing community safety issue in Broome County.
City of Scranton issues Code Blue for the week
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton is issuing a ‘Code Blue’ for the week due to temperatures dropping below 20 degrees. According to city officials, temperatures will be dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area. Keystone Mission will assist the Weston Field House at 982 […]
Suspect in custody, Sheriff did not order lockouts
Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder tells NewsChannel 34 that a man was arrested in Chenango Forks today.
Broome County Towns Among Worst Ten Places to Live in New York
According to a RoadSnacks study by Nick Johnson, Binghamton and Endicott represented Broome County on a list of the ten worst places to live in New York State for 2021. The study ranked Binghamton as the seventh worst place to live in New York State in 2021. Binghamton actually moved...
Broome Reports a Spike in Drug Overdoses
The Broome County Health Department says it has received reports of increased suspected drug overdose deaths during the past few days. According to a news release issued by Broome County officials late Friday, December 9, here have been a total of 75 suspected overdoses in Broome County to-date, compared to 54 deaths last year.
whcuradio.com
Heavy snow on the way to Southern Tier
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Tompkins, Cortland, and Tioga counties. Some spots may see up to 15 inches of snow by tomorrow night, especially if you live in higher elevations. Forecasters also warn of ice, sleet, and strong wind gusts.
