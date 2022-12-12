ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wskg.org

Korchak declares reelection bid for Broome County district attorney

Michael Korchak said he would seek reelection as Broome County district attorney Wednesday. Korchak said he would seek his second term running on the Republican line. “I will be here. I’m not going anywhere, and we’re looking forward to starting our campaign,” Korchak said. Korchak narrowly won...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County moves forward with opposition to ‘strict’ concealed-carry state bill

The Cortland County Legislature will vote to send a letter in opposition to the New York State Legislature’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act next week. The state bill enacts a strict permitting process for concealed-carry licenses and it requires background checks for ammunition sales. It also restricts the concealed carry of firearms in locations such as government buildings.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

New Cortland Police Officer Sworn in by Mayor

Last Friday, the City of Cortland welcomed its newest officer during a ceremony at City Hall. Cortland Mayor Scott Steve swore in Nathan Hollenbeck to the police department. Officer Hollenbeck will now attend the Syracuse Regional Police Academy in January before joining the patrol division of the department later in 2023.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bijoy Datta to Step Down from Chairman Position

As reported last Friday, Bijoy Datta announced that he is stepping down as Chairman at the end of the year. He was Chairman since 2013, and will be followed by Benjamin Federman. Datta visited the Fox 40 station today to discuss his time as Chairman, and what the future holds...
wskg.org

Some Broome County schools on lockout again, after threat

Several school districts in Cortland, Chenango, Broome and Tioga counties went into lockout Wednesday after a person at a Cincinattus dollar store threatened a shooting. A suspect was apprehended by police at 1:15 p.m., according to a statement released Wednesday afternoon by the Cincinattus Central School District. For some school...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cortland Dispatch: Lockouts Lifted

UPDATE: The Cortland County Sheriff's Office says officers received information about an individual in the Town of Cincinnatus who made a comment about a possible school shooting. The office and county dispatch center alerted school officials in Cortland County and surrounding counties of the situation and multiple schools went into...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Dec. 2, 2022, property located at 808 Back West Creek Rd., Town of Candor, from Alvena Scriber to Daniel and Sarah Langendoerfer for $415,000. On Dec. 2, 2022, property located at 64-68 Ellistown Rd., Town of Barton, from Joseph Tracy to Ulster Realty LLC for $90,000. On Dec. 2,...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WBRE

City of Scranton issues Code Blue for the week

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton is issuing a ‘Code Blue’ for the week due to temperatures dropping below 20 degrees. According to city officials, temperatures will be dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area. Keystone Mission will assist the Weston Field House at 982 […]
SCRANTON, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Reports a Spike in Drug Overdoses

The Broome County Health Department says it has received reports of increased suspected drug overdose deaths during the past few days. According to a news release issued by Broome County officials late Friday, December 9, here have been a total of 75 suspected overdoses in Broome County to-date, compared to 54 deaths last year.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Heavy snow on the way to Southern Tier

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Tompkins, Cortland, and Tioga counties. Some spots may see up to 15 inches of snow by tomorrow night, especially if you live in higher elevations. Forecasters also warn of ice, sleet, and strong wind gusts.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy