Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Hulk Hogan Says His Helmet Was Not Universally Appealing
In a recent appearance with Ringside Collectibles, Hulk Hogan shared some details about his in-ring gimmicks over the years and pointed out one that seemingly only appealed to the wrestler himself (per Wrestling Inc). Hogan referenced the helmet he occasionally wore in matches but that did not seem to hold much value for anyone else in the industry. You can find a highlight from Hogan and watch the full interview below.
411mania.com
Details On What Led To Action Andretti Beating Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, Action Andretti scored an upset victory over Chris Jericho on last night’s AEW Dynamite and was then signed to the company. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Chris Jericho is the one who pitched the idea, which he came up with back in October.
411mania.com
William Regal Compares Rey Mysterio and Orange Cassidy, What Makes Them Great Babyfaces
On his final episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal talked about the first time he saw Rey Mysterio; why Orange Cassidy and Rey are similar and why he loves working with people like them. You can check out the highlights from the discussion below:. On Orange Cassidy being...
411mania.com
Mandy Rose On Her WWE Release: ‘Don’t Worry, The Page Is Still Up!’
In a message posted to the same Fantime page that allegedly got her fired from WWE this week, Mandy Rose issued a statement on her exit from the company. She wrote (via Fightful): “Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up!“
411mania.com
Karl Anderson vs. Tama Tonga Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously noted, Karl Anderson retained the NEVER Openweight title at the NJPW World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League Finals today, defeating Hikuleo. After the match, he was confronted by Tama Tonga, who challenged him to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Anderson accepted and the title match is now set for the show, which happens on January 4 in the Tokyo Dome. Here’s the updated card:
Gossip Girl Star Reacts to Grace's 'Gruesome' Reveal: 'I Was Shocked' — Plus, EP Confirms [Spoiler]'s Exit
Attention, followers: We’re about to spoil a major twist from Gossip Girl Season 2 Episode 4. Haven’t watched? Get to streaming. And just like that, Gossip Girl‘s blandest character just got a lot more interesting. While we already knew that Grace (yawn!) was cheating on Obie, Thursday’s episode reveals a far more twisted truth. Grace has been using the affair with Harris to conceal her true secret lover — her brother! “I did not see it coming at all,” Eli Brown (aka Obie) tells TVLine. “Our wonderful showrunner warned me a few episodes in advance — even before we started shooting Season 2,...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly ‘Underwhelmed’ By Recently Rehired Talent
According to a new report by Wrestlevotes, recently rehired WWE wrestlers may be not be performing as well as they were expected to. According to the report, Triple H in particular is said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by some of the talents, who have ‘underperformed’ since returning.
411mania.com
Final Card Announced For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the final card for Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome on January 4. It includes:. * IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada. * IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano. * NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre...
411mania.com
Bobby Lashley ‘Fired’ On WWE Raw By Adam Pearce
Bobby Lashley has been “fired” by Adam Pearce, with the moment coming at the end of tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Lashley battle Seth Rollins in the main event for a shot at Austin Theory and the WWE United States Championship. The end of the match came when the referee rolled out of the ring to avoid Lashley and Rollins, the latter of whom was in the Hurt Lock, but injured his ankle in the process. Lashley got a nearfall with a spear and argued with the referee, only to have Rollins recover enough to counter another spear attempt into the Pedigree to win.
411mania.com
DDP On Hollywood Becoming More Hospitable For Wrestlers, Compares MJF To Ric Flair
Diamond Dallas Page has a new film coming out, and he recently talked about how the industry has become more open to wrestling talent crossing over and more. DDP spoke with Wrestling Inc promoting his role in the new film High Heat and also shared his thoughts on MJF and more. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 12.13.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with Deadline and that means it is time to start the rather long road to Vengeance Day in February. Deadline saw the crowning of new Tag Team Champions and a pair of new #1 contenders. That should give us some places to go for the next few weeks and we should be in for some fun, though maybe not so soon after Deadline. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Note on NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
Another couple of NXT stars are backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are at the show and are likely to work the WWE Main Event taping. Blade and Enofe have worked as a tag team in NXT, recently getting an...
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 12.12.22 – Austin Theory Talks US Title Match with Seth Rollins, and More!
-RAW ended with Adam Pearce firing Bobby Lashley. Interesting! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They immediately get to the huge news of Bobby Lashley being fired by Adam Pearce. -Other headlines: Seth Rollins is the new #1...
411mania.com
Valerie Loureda Shares Details On Her Lola Vice Name Change For WWE
Valerie Loureda took some time to explain the process for choosing her ring name in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald (via Fightful). Loureda used her former name during her time as an MMA fighter and stated she feels the change to Lola Vice signifies her new path. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.
411mania.com
The Miz Recalls Asking The Rock for Acting Advice
– While speaking to Off the Beat, WWE Superstar The Miz discussed getting acting advice for The Rock before he was about to film his first movie. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. “I’ll never forget I actually called The Rock, I texted him and I said, ‘Hey, man, I’m...
411mania.com
MLW News: Mack vs. Fatu Challenge, Alex Kane Promo, & More
– MLW featured a video of Willie Mack and Jacob Fatu on their official YouTube channel that you can watch below, described as:. Jacob Fatu and Willie Mack cross paths for first time. The encounter puts in motion an explosive showdown. – MLW posted a promo clip with Alex Kane...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho and Danhausen To Team Up On Jericho’s Cruise
Chris Jericho has announced the main event of his upcoming cruise, which sees himself and Danhausen team up against The Gunns. The match will be the main event of the card. Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea takes place from February 2-6. It will travel from Miami, Florida to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and back.
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Weighs In On ROH TV Announcement: ‘The Money Is In Television’
Jimmy Korderas recently shared his thoughts on ROH TV going to HonorClub, arguing that he’d rather see the show on regular television. As reported, ROH announced after Final Battle that the show will appear on the HonorClub steaming service. Korderas weighed in on the situation in his latest Reffin’ Rant.
411mania.com
RevPro Live In Southampton 21 Full Results 12.11.2022: Eight-Man Elimination Tag Bout & More
The Live in Southampton 21 event was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on December 11 in Southampton, Hampshire, England, UK. You can see the complete results (via RevPro) below. *Shaun Jackson defeated JJ Gale. *Luke Jacobs defeated Chris Bronson. *Leon Slater defeated Callum Newman. *Will Kaven defeated Cameron Khai. *Dani...
411mania.com
Bayley Wants Michael Cole To Have a Terrible Christmas
The feud between Bayley and Michael Cole continues, and this time the role model is getting Santa Claus involved. Bayley posted a new video to social media in which she sits on Santa’s lap and gives him her Christmas list, which includes Cole having a terrible holiday season. She...
Comments / 0