Garvin County, OK

news9.com

Oklahoma City Man Killed In Kay County Crash

An Oklahoma City man has died from his injuries after a crash in Kay County on Monday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Darrel Warren was driving westbound on State Highway 15 towing a 24-foot bumper pull-style trailer. At some point, the truck veered off the roadway causing Warren to overcorrect which troopers say steered the truck into a broadside and enter the eastbound lane. Then, a second vehicle slammed into Warren's car spinning it almost 180 degrees.
KAY COUNTY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

OKC woman charged in wrong-way traffic death; DUI alleged in the case

An Oklahoma City woman is out on bond after being charged with first-degree manslaughter following a vehicle crash that killed one person this past August. The August 13 crash took place on State Highway 33 just east of Country Road 76. As a result, 73-year-old Sharon Maloy, of Oklahoma City, died at the scene. Related article: Crash on SH-33 claims a life; another seriously injured.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested in Marshall County after one of them admitted to deputies that they were casing out a home to burglarize it. Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was asked to watch a house in the southern part of the county because the house was vacant.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Ardmore man accused of hitting patrol cars with truck

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested after allegedly hitting several sheriff’s deputies with his truck. According to court documents, Justine Wade Herriott is accused of using a truck with hay spikes to try and ram into officers’ patrol cars on Tuesday. He is also been accused of maliciously destroying several gates and fences, eyeglasses, and a door.
ARDMORE, OK
davisnewspaper.net

Murray County Deputies Seize 5 pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine

As the year comes to close, local lawmen are still working to keep Murray County great. In the evening hours of Dec. 10, a group of local and state lawmen gathered to intercept a methamphetamine delivery intended for the streets of Murray County. Near Highway 7 and I-35, the “known...
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Duncan woman arrested by FBI in connection to child’s death

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department says a second arrest has been made in the death of a 3-year-old earlier this year. According to a press release, Kaitlyn Downs has been taken into custody and charged with second degree murder and two counts of child abuse in the death of her child.
DUNCAN, OK
KOCO

Family dispute leaves one dead in rural Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A family dispute turned deadly Sunday in rural Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office said a man shot his brother and then killed himself after an argument broke out in a home near Newalla. "Our deputies arrived on scene and we quickly found out...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Authorities On Scene Of Midwest City Rollover Crash

Midwest City emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash involving two vehicles that happened at around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Southeast 29th street and South Midwest Boulevard. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. This is a developing story.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Two brothers arrested following Saturday shooting in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two brothers were arrested after a shooting in Oklahoma City's Bricktown district Saturday night. Oklahoma City police said the incident occurred outside Harkins Theatres. A 19-year-old and a 14-year-old are facing charges after three people were shot. "It was a dispute between two juveniles earlier in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City police tactical units spotted outside home

An Oklahoma City neighborhood is back to calm after police shut down the area while trying to serve what they called a “high-risk” warrant Thursday morning.Sky 5 captured the moments around 6 a.m. when Oklahoma City police and tactical units surrounded a home near Northwest 39th and Independence. Police blocked several streets, including the road in front of the road and the ramp from Interstate 44 to Hefner Parkway. Sky 5 video showed officers with their guns drawn across the street and police using a drone to look inside the home.Authorities said they issued a high-risk warrant and made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting at an OnCue in October.Police said the case is still under investigation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Man charged with retaliation for threatening witness

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with outstanding warrants is charged with retaliation when deputies said he told them his daughter would “smash” the woman who gave them his real name. Tyrone Staten is charged with retaliation and failure to I.D. and has several other local and out-of-state warrants, including robbery in Comanche County, Oklahoma. […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
news9.com

Norman Man Dies In Crash Near Wagoner

The highway patrol says a Norman man died after crashing his semi Monday morning outside Wagoner. OHP says it happened along Highway 69 just north of the Muskogee Turnpike. OHP says Jeremy Daley went off the road, hit a utility and then an embarkment. He was pronounced dead on the...
WAGONER, OK

