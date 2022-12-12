Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
Carter County man charged with assault after hitting woman with chain, police say
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County man was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for hitting a woman in the head with a chain. According to court documents from the state of Oklahoma, 59-year-old Gregory Hacker is accused of attacking a woman with intent to do bodily harm, without justifiable or excusable cause.
news9.com
Oklahoma City Man Killed In Kay County Crash
An Oklahoma City man has died from his injuries after a crash in Kay County on Monday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Darrel Warren was driving westbound on State Highway 15 towing a 24-foot bumper pull-style trailer. At some point, the truck veered off the roadway causing Warren to overcorrect which troopers say steered the truck into a broadside and enter the eastbound lane. Then, a second vehicle slammed into Warren's car spinning it almost 180 degrees.
guthrienewspage.com
OKC woman charged in wrong-way traffic death; DUI alleged in the case
An Oklahoma City woman is out on bond after being charged with first-degree manslaughter following a vehicle crash that killed one person this past August. The August 13 crash took place on State Highway 33 just east of Country Road 76. As a result, 73-year-old Sharon Maloy, of Oklahoma City, died at the scene. Related article: Crash on SH-33 claims a life; another seriously injured.
KXII.com
Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested in Marshall County after one of them admitted to deputies that they were casing out a home to burglarize it. Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was asked to watch a house in the southern part of the county because the house was vacant.
KXII.com
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shuts down grow operations in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has shut down several marijuana growing operations this week, for moving thousands of pounds of marijuana to the out-of-state black market. According to a Facebook post, the OBN seized nearly 40,000 plants and 3,000 pounds of process marijuana packaged for...
KXII.com
Ardmore man accused of hitting patrol cars with truck
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested after allegedly hitting several sheriff’s deputies with his truck. According to court documents, Justine Wade Herriott is accused of using a truck with hay spikes to try and ram into officers’ patrol cars on Tuesday. He is also been accused of maliciously destroying several gates and fences, eyeglasses, and a door.
davisnewspaper.net
Murray County Deputies Seize 5 pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine
As the year comes to close, local lawmen are still working to keep Murray County great. In the evening hours of Dec. 10, a group of local and state lawmen gathered to intercept a methamphetamine delivery intended for the streets of Murray County. Near Highway 7 and I-35, the “known...
Police release arrest video of popular Norman bakery owner
Less than a week after her death, new body camera video is giving us a look at the arrest of a popular Norman bakery owner.
KXII.com
Duncan woman arrested by FBI in connection to child’s death
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department says a second arrest has been made in the death of a 3-year-old earlier this year. According to a press release, Kaitlyn Downs has been taken into custody and charged with second degree murder and two counts of child abuse in the death of her child.
Norman City Councilmember Raises Concerns Following Arrest, Death Of Well-Known Baker
Body camera video of the arrest of a well-known baker, who later died in the Cleveland County Detention Center, is shedding light on what state Shannon Hanchett was in leading up to her death. A Norman City councilmember now has a call to action following the arrest report and footage...
OKC Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Apartment Shooting
Cell phone towers and a messaging app helped Oklahoma City police identify an accused killer. Police arrested Akevia Davis, 22, on Monday for the November 13th murder of Dillard Tornes, 34, at his northwest Oklahoma City apartment. Davis was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one complaint of first-degree murder.
KOCO
Family dispute leaves one dead in rural Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A family dispute turned deadly Sunday in rural Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office said a man shot his brother and then killed himself after an argument broke out in a home near Newalla. "Our deputies arrived on scene and we quickly found out...
news9.com
Authorities On Scene Of Midwest City Rollover Crash
Midwest City emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash involving two vehicles that happened at around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Southeast 29th street and South Midwest Boulevard. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. This is a developing story.
Oklahoma Daily
Bodycam footage, 911 calls show Cookie Cottage owner sought child welfare check before arrest
The Norman Police Department released body camera footage and 911 calls Tuesday related to Shannon Hanchett’s arrest 12 days before her death in the Cleveland County Detention Center. Hanchett, owner of the Cookie Cottage on Main Street, was arrested around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 in the 1400 block...
KOCO
Two brothers arrested following Saturday shooting in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two brothers were arrested after a shooting in Oklahoma City's Bricktown district Saturday night. Oklahoma City police said the incident occurred outside Harkins Theatres. A 19-year-old and a 14-year-old are facing charges after three people were shot. "It was a dispute between two juveniles earlier in...
City of OKC: Gun Show advertisement signs popping up all over are illegal
You may have seen bright yellow signs advertising an OKC Gun Show event happening this weekend at the State Fairgrounds, but the City says while the event brings in a lot of money, those signs are illegal.
Police Searching For 2 Accused Of Stealing From Beauty Store
Oklahoma City Police are investigating another high-dollar heist at a metro beauty store. Police accused two people of walking out with more than $3,000 worth of items they didn't pay for at the Ulta near Penn and Memorial. Police say they were seen driving away in a grey Chevy SUV.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City police tactical units spotted outside home
An Oklahoma City neighborhood is back to calm after police shut down the area while trying to serve what they called a “high-risk” warrant Thursday morning.Sky 5 captured the moments around 6 a.m. when Oklahoma City police and tactical units surrounded a home near Northwest 39th and Independence. Police blocked several streets, including the road in front of the road and the ramp from Interstate 44 to Hefner Parkway. Sky 5 video showed officers with their guns drawn across the street and police using a drone to look inside the home.Authorities said they issued a high-risk warrant and made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting at an OnCue in October.Police said the case is still under investigation.
Man charged with retaliation for threatening witness
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with outstanding warrants is charged with retaliation when deputies said he told them his daughter would “smash” the woman who gave them his real name. Tyrone Staten is charged with retaliation and failure to I.D. and has several other local and out-of-state warrants, including robbery in Comanche County, Oklahoma. […]
news9.com
Norman Man Dies In Crash Near Wagoner
The highway patrol says a Norman man died after crashing his semi Monday morning outside Wagoner. OHP says it happened along Highway 69 just north of the Muskogee Turnpike. OHP says Jeremy Daley went off the road, hit a utility and then an embarkment. He was pronounced dead on the...
