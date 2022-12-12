SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been all about the fog lately and will continue to be an issue to start the day on Tuesday but maybe not as extensive as it was on Monday morning. We will see the fog burn off by 9 a.m. and then more sunshine expected again during the late morning through the afternoon. Highs will be into the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the NE at 10-15 mph subsiding somewhat during the afternoon.

