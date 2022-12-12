ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Stormy cold front will disrupt afternoon commutes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day with a strong cold front arriving. This morning the winds will pick up as clouds roll in. Gusts could exceed 25 mph. Rain should arrive mid-to-late morning. Morning commuters may experience some light rain in areas. But the more significant downpours will arrive in the afternoon, making for a wet and windy drive home. There is a slight chance for these storms to become severe, with gusty winds.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Weather Day as a tornado watch is up for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tornado watch is up for the area until 4 p.m. Recall that a tornado watch means that conditions are right for the development of a tornado. A tornado warning means that one has been spotted or is indicated by radar in the area and immediate action needs to be taken to move to a safe location.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: THURSDAY

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first big cold front of Winter is expected to move through on Thursday bringing a good chance for showers and thunderstorms some of which could turn severe with wind gusts up to 60 mph. There is even a very small chance for an isolated water spout or a brief tornado. So with all of this in mind we are calling Thursday an “ABC7 First Alert Weather Day” as a result of this cold front.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Weather Day developing for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have daily changes to our weather as a massive storm moves across the country. We have potential for one last round of fog on the Suncoast Tuesday. To the west, severe thunderstorms hit the northern Gulf states while a major blizzard hits the northern plains. Wednesday the severe storm potential moves into the Florida Panhandle, and our winds and humidity increase.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Some fog then sunshine on Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been all about the fog lately and will continue to be an issue to start the day on Tuesday but maybe not as extensive as it was on Monday morning. We will see the fog burn off by 9 a.m. and then more sunshine expected again during the late morning through the afternoon. Highs will be into the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the NE at 10-15 mph subsiding somewhat during the afternoon.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

South Jetty closed due to incoming weather

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Venice Public Works staff have closed the South Jetty asphalt walkway today, Thursday, Dec. 15, due to the weather moving through the area bringing strong winds. Humphris Park, 2000 Tarpon Center Dr., remains open for South Jetty parking and access to Jetty Jacks concessions.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A Cold Front Changes Things Up Late in the Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Morning fog will develop overnight and should mostly clear out after 9am. Fog over the coastline and Gulf may stick around a bit longer. Boaters should plan on heading out mid to late morning on Sunday. Aside from the morning fog, it will be a beautiful day on the water, with a high of 77.
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago

An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man, 83, rescued after 7 hours trapped under golf cart

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WINK) - Two Florida Waste Management workers are being hailed as heroes after they saved an elderly man who had been stuck under a golf cart for hours. When Alex Galarza and Paulino Ortego got into their garbage truck early Monday morning, they never figured they would save a man’s life.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide results in 1,700 pounds of dead fish along St. Pete Beach

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide is moving north up the Gulf Coast of Florida and it has resulted in significantly high levels of dead fish in Pinellas County. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, 1,700 pounds of dead fish have been collected from St. Pete Beach since Thursday of last week.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

More than 1 million lights featured in 'Festival of Lights' at Hillsborough County Fairgrounds

DOVER, Fla. - It may not feel like winter in Florida, but the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds can take you to a winter wonderland this holiday season. The Festival of Lights features more than 1 million lights at the fairgrounds location. It's a two-mile drive through to see all the lights from your car. It also features Santa's Village where attendees can park to enjoy food, crafts, and a chance to meet Santa.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

US 41 Gulfstream Roundabout, Night Work and Traffic Shift

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will do work through Thursday night that will cause lane shifts at the US 41 Roundabout at US 41. The work will begin at 7 p.m. Nighttime paving will begin Tuesday night and will continue through Thursday night. The work will...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

New spring break flights added to lineup at SRQ

A trio of Southwest Airlines flights were announced Tuesday to begin taking off at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport just in time for next year’s spring break. The Saturday-only direct service from SRQ, the airport’s call letters, to Buffalo, New York; Providence, Rhode Island; and Minneapolis, will begin operating March 11 and continue through April 8.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Roundabout plans progress for Lorraine Road and Players Drive

Plans to build a roundabout at the intersection of Lorraine Road and Players Drive in Lakewood Ranch are moving forward. Following a unanimous decision Dec. 6 by Manatee County commissioners to fund design costs, the concept will be developed in detail. Originally, a traffic signal was planned at that intersection with a budget of $1,730,000.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL

