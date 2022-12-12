Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Stormy cold front will disrupt afternoon commutes
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day with a strong cold front arriving. This morning the winds will pick up as clouds roll in. Gusts could exceed 25 mph. Rain should arrive mid-to-late morning. Morning commuters may experience some light rain in areas. But the more significant downpours will arrive in the afternoon, making for a wet and windy drive home. There is a slight chance for these storms to become severe, with gusty winds.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Weather Day as a tornado watch is up for the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tornado watch is up for the area until 4 p.m. Recall that a tornado watch means that conditions are right for the development of a tornado. A tornado warning means that one has been spotted or is indicated by radar in the area and immediate action needs to be taken to move to a safe location.
Mysuncoast.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: THURSDAY
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first big cold front of Winter is expected to move through on Thursday bringing a good chance for showers and thunderstorms some of which could turn severe with wind gusts up to 60 mph. There is even a very small chance for an isolated water spout or a brief tornado. So with all of this in mind we are calling Thursday an “ABC7 First Alert Weather Day” as a result of this cold front.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Weather Day developing for the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have daily changes to our weather as a massive storm moves across the country. We have potential for one last round of fog on the Suncoast Tuesday. To the west, severe thunderstorms hit the northern Gulf states while a major blizzard hits the northern plains. Wednesday the severe storm potential moves into the Florida Panhandle, and our winds and humidity increase.
Tampa Bay counties under tornado watch
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all counties in the Tampa Bay area.
Mysuncoast.com
Some fog then sunshine on Tuesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been all about the fog lately and will continue to be an issue to start the day on Tuesday but maybe not as extensive as it was on Monday morning. We will see the fog burn off by 9 a.m. and then more sunshine expected again during the late morning through the afternoon. Highs will be into the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the NE at 10-15 mph subsiding somewhat during the afternoon.
Mysuncoast.com
South Jetty closed due to incoming weather
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Venice Public Works staff have closed the South Jetty asphalt walkway today, Thursday, Dec. 15, due to the weather moving through the area bringing strong winds. Humphris Park, 2000 Tarpon Center Dr., remains open for South Jetty parking and access to Jetty Jacks concessions.
Mysuncoast.com
A Cold Front Changes Things Up Late in the Week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Morning fog will develop overnight and should mostly clear out after 9am. Fog over the coastline and Gulf may stick around a bit longer. Boaters should plan on heading out mid to late morning on Sunday. Aside from the morning fog, it will be a beautiful day on the water, with a high of 77.
YAHOO!
Cold front to bring rain, then a chill to Tampa Bay later this week
The first dip in December temperatures will come this weekend when the Tampa Bay area will drop into the high 40s and low 50s at night and reach only into the mid-60s during the day. On Thursday, a cold front bringing polar air from the north will slide into Florida...
Bay News 9
Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago
An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
New data reveals peak of storm surge height during Ian
New data reveals just how high the water rose, as Hurricane Ian moved ashore. Coastal Lee county sustained the highest storm surge, reaching 13 to 14 feet on Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach.
Mysuncoast.com
Man, 83, rescued after 7 hours trapped under golf cart
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WINK) - Two Florida Waste Management workers are being hailed as heroes after they saved an elderly man who had been stuck under a golf cart for hours. When Alex Galarza and Paulino Ortego got into their garbage truck early Monday morning, they never figured they would save a man’s life.
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide results in 1,700 pounds of dead fish along St. Pete Beach
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide is moving north up the Gulf Coast of Florida and it has resulted in significantly high levels of dead fish in Pinellas County. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, 1,700 pounds of dead fish have been collected from St. Pete Beach since Thursday of last week.
Clearwater Christmas Parade returns after 20 years
The Clearwater Historical Society hosted the "Making Spirits Bright Parade" as part of their 12 Days of Christmas celebration this month.
fox13news.com
More than 1 million lights featured in 'Festival of Lights' at Hillsborough County Fairgrounds
DOVER, Fla. - It may not feel like winter in Florida, but the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds can take you to a winter wonderland this holiday season. The Festival of Lights features more than 1 million lights at the fairgrounds location. It's a two-mile drive through to see all the lights from your car. It also features Santa's Village where attendees can park to enjoy food, crafts, and a chance to meet Santa.
Manatee County racing community fears new housing development will close historic racetracks
Ahead of a vote that could move the proposal forward this week, some community members are speaking out in opposition.
FDOT engineers unveil pair of Legacy Trail pedestrian bridges for Clark and Bee Ridge roads
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — An effort to enhance the experience and safety of cyclists and pedestrians using The Legacy Trail in Sarasota has advanced. We now know what a pair of proposed pedestrian overpasses along the trail would look like. The new design was just released to the public at the Sarasota County Commission meeting Tuesday.
Mysuncoast.com
US 41 Gulfstream Roundabout, Night Work and Traffic Shift
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will do work through Thursday night that will cause lane shifts at the US 41 Roundabout at US 41. The work will begin at 7 p.m. Nighttime paving will begin Tuesday night and will continue through Thursday night. The work will...
businessobserverfl.com
New spring break flights added to lineup at SRQ
A trio of Southwest Airlines flights were announced Tuesday to begin taking off at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport just in time for next year’s spring break. The Saturday-only direct service from SRQ, the airport’s call letters, to Buffalo, New York; Providence, Rhode Island; and Minneapolis, will begin operating March 11 and continue through April 8.
Longboat Observer
Roundabout plans progress for Lorraine Road and Players Drive
Plans to build a roundabout at the intersection of Lorraine Road and Players Drive in Lakewood Ranch are moving forward. Following a unanimous decision Dec. 6 by Manatee County commissioners to fund design costs, the concept will be developed in detail. Originally, a traffic signal was planned at that intersection with a budget of $1,730,000.
