Palm Beach, FL

Guests Diss Billionaire’s Trainwreck James Bond-Themed Birthday Bash: Report

By Matt Young
 3 days ago
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

A James Bond-inspired birthday bash for billionaire Robert F. Smith reportedly left guests rattled due to intense security measures at his Florida mansion—including the bizarre decision to close off all of the building’s 15 bathrooms to guests in favor of outdoor port-a-potties. The 60th birthday party, planned by Smith’s wife, Hope Dworaczyk, and held at the couple’s lavish Palm Beach home last weekend, was planned as a surprise, sources told the New York Post . However, security was so tight, an insider recalled how guests were forced to hand over their phones as they arrived, and guards “frisked you when you came out of the bathroom.” Usher performed at the event while a Bond-style “high-impact action sequence” was canceled due to bad weather. “They had something planned but it was too windy,” a partygoer told the Post . “The ‘Bond’ theme was a non-event. It wasn’t a great party.” Smith, who is head of Vista Equity Partners with a reported net worth of $8 billion, declined to comment.

New York City, NY
