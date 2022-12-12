Read full article on original website
South Carolina detention officer fired after allegedly letting inmate kiss her and use cellphone
South Carolina deputies say that a detention officer was fired after she allegedly let an inmate use her cellphone as well as kiss her.
NH hiker who fell to his death off mountain cliff while taking pictures with wife ID’d as Joseph Eggleston
Joseph "Eggy" Eggleston, 53, was identified as the hiker who fell 300 feet to his death from the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch near Hart's Location, New Hampshire.
Biden invites anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House: 'F--- the police'
President Biden extended an invitation to drag queen Marti Cummings to attend a White House event where he will sign the Respect for Marriage Act.
Idaho murders: Knife possibly used in slayings known to dull quickly, likely also caused injury to attacker
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed Nov. 13.
Florida man shot, killed outside McDonald's after unprovoked attack on driver eating meal in car: deputies
Brandon Turner was fatally shot outside a McDonald's in Port St. John, Florida, after physically attacking a driver who was eating his meal inside his car, authorities said.
Afghanistan's Taliban displays pallets of cash received for 'humanitarian aid'
The Taliban-controlled back of Afghanistan said last week it had received $40 million in cash.
Fentanyl and a stronger form of meth now driving American homeless crisis
Fentanyl and a more dangerous form of methamphetamine have not only driven America's opioid crisis, but greatly contributed to the country's renewed fight with homelessness.
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time.
‘Non-binary’ Biden official mocked after being fired for stealing luggage: ‘New pronouns are un/employed'
Conservatives reacted to news that the U.S. Department of Energy's "non-binary" nuclear waste official was fired after reports he allegedly stole airport luggage.
Portland mother fleeing neighborhood where she grew up after finding fentanyl in yard: 'Forcing me out'
The Portland mother called out the city for not doing enough to mitigate the drug and homeless crises after finding the deadly pills in her front yard
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
Rep. Nancy Mace praised for 'brilliant display' as LGBTQ activist ‘exposed as a violence-inciting fraud’
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., was praised on social media for confronting transgender rights witness Alejandra Caraballo on the latter’s violent rhetoric during a House hearing.
Biden administration boating proposal would be ‘greatest regulatory overreach’ of its kind, critics warn
A proposed Commerce Department rule that would restrict speed to 10 knots or 11.5 miles per hour for all boats over 35 feet is being called over-restrictive.
DeSantis urging COVID investigation puts Fauci on defensive: 'What's the problem with vaccines?'
On CNN Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci reacted to Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., request that the Florida Supreme Court probe the COVID vaccines.
Man vanishes in Massachusetts after getting locked out of vehicle, police say
Michael Gray, a 31-year-old from Maine, has vanished in the Boston area after getting locked out of his vehicle on Saturday night, Peabody Police say.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Idaho murders: Coroner weighs in on toxicology reports, describes her role in case
Toxicology reports for four slain University of Idaho students are unlikely to offer any new clues in the unsolved murders, the local coroner told Fox News Digital.
Oregon police worry gun permit requirement, magazine limits may include officers
Police don't know if they will need a permit to buy service weapons under Oregon's gun control law or whether the magazine limit will bar them from carrying off duty.
Idaho murders: JonBenét's half-brother gives Moscow police 'tremendous credit' for asking for help
JonBenét Ramsey lauded local cops for quickly enlisting outside agencies in their probe of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death last month in a home near campus.
LGBTQ activist activist exposed by Rep. Nancy Mace: ‘Do you believe your rhetoric is a threat to democracy?’
Rep. Nancy Mace on Tuesday exposed a transgender activist for saying violent rhetoric is dangerous, even though she has called for violence against the Supreme Court.
