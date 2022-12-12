Read full article on original website
WNDU
Ruthmere Holiday Tours are underway in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Ruthmere Holiday Tours are underway in Elkhart. Guests can learn all about the history of Elkhart’s founding families, and view Christmas elegance. This year’s theme is ‘Merry Mousley Christmas.’ It’s based off Ruthmere’s new children’s book, The Mousleys at Ruthmere, written and illustrated by...
WNDU
Wings Etc. hosting ‘Dine to Donate’ event Thursday for Humane Society of St. Joseph County
(WNDU) - Wings Etc. is holding a “Dine to Donate” event on Thursday, Dec. 15, for the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. 15 percent of all pre-taxed food and soft drink sales at the South Bend (Ireland Road and Cleveland Road), Mishawaka, Elkhart, Dunlap, and Osceola locations will be donated to the shelter.
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
WNDU
South Bend becomes Indiana’s 75th ‘Broadband Ready Community’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The deputy director of the Indiana Broadband Office made a big announcement on Wednesday — South Bend is now the state’s 75th “Broadband Ready Community!”. The Indiana Broadband Office made the announcement at the South Bend Technology Resource Center. City officials say...
WNDU
Goshen Parks Dept. installs new ‘Nights of Lights’ display at Shanklin Park
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - For the next month, Shanklin Park in Goshen will light up the night for all to enjoy!. Goshen’s Parks and Recreation Department is inviting residents to stop by and enjoy the new “Nights of Lights” display, which will be available any night starting this Thursday, Dec. 15, through Jan. 15 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.
WNDU
Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
WNDU
Elkhart Mayor hosts holiday open house at city hall
If you are doing your holiday shopping online, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning you to check how long it will take to get those gifts delivered. Bolt for the Heart donates 20 AEDs to LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office. Updated: 38 minutes ago. This donation helps complete the...
WNDU
Transpo announces holiday service schedule
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Public Transportation Corporation (Transpo) has announced its upcoming service schedule for the holidays:. Meanwhile, the #17 Sweep route will not run beginning on Monday, Dec. 19. Service will resume on Monday, Jan. 16. For the latest information, visit Transpo’s Facebook and Twitter...
WNDU
SBPD restarting ‘Community Crime Stat Meetings’ in January
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says it is bringing back its “Community Crime Stat Meetings” in January. The meetings will resume their normal schedule on the second Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is set for Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the SBPD Auditorium.
WNDU
Twin Branch Elementary teachers, staff sing holiday carols
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Staff from Twin Branch Elementary School spread Christmas cheer on Wednesday!. On Wednesday, teachers and staff sang holiday carols at the Martin’s off of Bittersweet in Mishawaka. Twin Branch’s music teacher accompanies the carolers by playing the saxophone. And as a frequent customer, Twin Branch’s...
WNDU
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms, which was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.” According to Maple Leaf Farms, the roast half duck is a fully-cooked dish that saves chefs time and allows consumers to create a restaurant-quality meal at home for their families.
WNDU
South Shore Line to undergo ‘realignment project’ to decrease travel time
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Millions of dollars are coming to the South Bend Airport Realignment Project which promises to significantly decrease the time it takes to travel between South Bend to Chicago. $6 million dollars will go towards designing a safer and more efficient route for commuters between the...
abc57.com
Elkhart Health and Aquatics to host Movie Splash!
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Health and Aquatics is inviting the community to two holiday movie screenings in their competition pool. Elf will be shown on Friday at 6 p.m. and Klaus will be screened on Dec. 23, also at 6 p.m. Both screenings are free and will be shown on...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Elkhart, IN
Elkhart is a city located within Elkhart County in northern Indiana. It is best known for its booming recreational vehicles and musical instruments industry. Elkhart's economy during the late 19th and early 20th centuries mainly relied on musical instrument factories and mill shops. In 1949, the city was officially dubbed...
WNDU
‘Elf the Musical’ comes to the Lerner Theatre this weekend
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elf the Musical comes to the Lerner Theatre this weekend. Buddy the Elf joined 16 News Now at Noon to share the details. To learn more or to purchase tickets, click here.
WNDU
Kids receive holiday toys during ‘Shop with a Cop’ event in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. The giving season continues to keep on giving during the “Shop with a Cop” event in Mishawaka on Wednesday. This year, officers with the Mishawaka Police Department treated 37 kids to a night filled with shopping. The kids were as young as 2-years-old and as old as 15.
WNDU
Families visit South Bend Police Department for ‘Cookies with Santa’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Santa Claus was in town for the “Cookies with Santa” event, hosted by the South Bend Police Department. Over 100 kids and their families came out for Monday’s event. “They told me about all of the presents they wanted,” Santa told 16...
WNDU
Riley High School sisterhood group gives ‘The Gift of Warmth’ this holiday season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana this holiday season?. How about Riley High School’s sisterhood group giving back to the community!. The group meets with South Bend Common Councilwoman Karen White, and President Sharon McBride, for mentoring throughout their high school careers. On Wednesday, they...
WNDU
Carly Pearce, Tyler Hubbard to perform at 2023 Elkhart County 4-H Fair
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County 4-H Fair has announced two of its Grandstand Acts for 2023. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Carly Pearce will perform at the fair July 24 and Tyler Hubbard, of Florida Georgia Line, will perform on July 25. Tickets for...
WNDU
2nd annual ‘Sights and Lights Decorating Contest’ underway in Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The polls are open in Niles!. Right now, voting is underway for the 2nd annual “Niles Sights and Lights Decorating Contest.”. This year, there’s nearly $4,000 in donated prizes!. “I love to see and appreciate the effort that people go to,” said Diane...
