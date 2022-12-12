ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

myedmondsnews.com

Council budget amendment work continues during Saturday session

The Edmonds City Council Saturday afternoon continued its work on amendments to the city’s proposed 2023 budget. Among the council’s actions: deleting a proposal to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for “green streets” projects and allocating $300,000 in ARPA funds for the city’s code rewrite process.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Planning Board, Tree Board to hold joint meeting Dec. 14

The Edmonds Planning Board will meet jointly with the Edmonds Tree Board on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the City Hall Brackett Room, 3rd floor, 121 5th Ave. N., starting at 7 p.m. Amendments to the city’s tree code will be discussed. You can attend in person or view the...
EDMONDS, WA
seattlebikeblog.com

Governor Inslee’s proposed budget includes millions for safety efforts

Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed 2023–25 budget responds to rising traffic deaths across the state by accelerating safety projects, creating a $5 million fund for responding to “emergent safety needs,” and $3 million specifically for SR-7 in Pierce County. “Like other states throughout the nation, Washington is...
WASHINGTON STATE
nwnewsradio.com

North Sound city bans Facebook comments

(LAKE STEVENS) The city of Lake Stevens has turned-off the comments on its Facebook page, citing too many spam accounts were using it. Any agency, organization, or city will tell you that a social media presence requires manpower. You have to read, edit, patrol, and distribute messages to the right department.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
The Stranger

Seattle City Council Endorses Whole Washington’s Initiative for Universal Healthcare

Last Tuesday, the Seattle City Council voted on Council Member Teresa Mosqueda’s resolution to signal support for Whole Washington’s ballot initiative, which would implement universal healthcare statewide. The council passed the resolution, even though Council Members Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen abstained like they have on past symbolic votes. No one presented a counterargument to Mosqueda’s resolution in the meeting, but some healthcare advocates hold strong concerns about Whole Washington’s plan. The campaign’s director calls bullshit on those criticisms.
SEATTLE, WA
koze.com

Mental Healthcare Improvements On Tap For WA Legislative Session (Listen/Watch)

SEATTLE, WA – Washington State Governor Jay Inslee and officials with the University of Washington Medical Center Northwest in Seattle held a press conference on Friday to talk about the future of the State’s mental healthcare system. The facility will become the home of the first behavioral health teaching hospital in the history of the U.S., with a tentative opening date of June 2024. The facility is the result of a bill passed by the Washington State Legislature in April 2021 to improve access to mental healthcare.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tuberculosis reportedly identified at Auburn School District

An instance of active tuberculosis has been identified in a community member of the Auburn School District, according to Seattle & King County Public Health. According to Public Health, authorities are working to determine the extent of any potential tuberculosis exposures and are conducting evaluations for those exposed. Tuberculosis, or...
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Better Business Bureau issues scam warning for Seattle moving company

SEATTLE — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) issued a consumer warning on Tuesday about a Seattle-based moving company that has been accused of scamming customers. The BBB said it has received five complaints about the company over the past nine months, two scam tracker reports and five one-star customer reviews. When the BBB has attempted to reach out to Seattle Movers WA to resolve the claims, the company has not responded, BBB said.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Multiple King County cities ramp up protections for tenants

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Several King County cities rolled out significant changes to landlord-tenant law in 2022, in some cases providing renters more protections as pandemic-prompted eviction moratoriums expired. Cities across the county offer a patchwork of policies, and some advocates such as the Stay Housed, Stay Healthy Coalition,...
KING COUNTY, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle City Council incumbents are dropping out — Will Sawant run in 2023?

District 3 representative Kshama Sawant has some thinking to do as she faces reelection in 2023. Two of the seven incumbent council members with seats on the line next year are now out leaving their districts — and the progressive makeup of the council — up for grabs in the coming political season expected to pit Seattle’s hopes for progressive policies up against concerns over crime, drugs, and homelessness in the city.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Health officials investigating tuberculosis infection in Auburn School District

AUBURN, Wash. - Health officials are investigating a single case of active tuberculosis (TB) in the Auburn School District. According to Public Health – Seattle & King County, a member of the Auburn School District was diagnosed with active TB. Now, health officials are working to identify possible TB exposures, with as many as 175 people between Auburn Mountainview High School and Auburn High School recommended for evaluation.
AUBURN, WA
Tri-City Herald

Jury acquits Sheriff Troyer of false reporting in case involving newspaper carrier

A jury acquitted Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer on Wednesday of two gross misdemeanors stemming from a 2021 confrontation in his northwest Tacoma neighborhood where his report that a newspaper carrier threatened to kill him triggered a massive police response. Troyer’s defense team, led by celebrity attorney Anne Bremner, rested...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

19-year-old UW graduate awarded prestigious Marshall Scholarship

SEATTLE — The prestigious Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to a University of Washington (UW) graduate, who is not even 20 years old yet. Since 1953, the Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to intellectually distinguished young Americans to study at any university in the United Kingdom. Sammamish local Daniel...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Lynnwood Convention Center unveils new name

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District on Wednesday announced the new name for the Lynnwood Convention Center. The former convention center has officially been renamed the Lynnwood Event Center, and the Public Facilities District will be known as the much simpler “The District.”. Along with the name change, The District...
LYNNWOOD, WA

