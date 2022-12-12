Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School District announces new 75-minute early release schedule for 2023-24 school year
The Edmonds School District announced on Tuesday that starting in September 2023, all schools in the district will be having weekly early releases. Each Friday, schools will be let out 75 minutes earlier than they are the rest of the week. For example, if a student’s current dismissal time is 3:50 p.m., on Fridays it will be 2:35 p.m.
myedmondsnews.com
Council budget amendment work continues during Saturday session
The Edmonds City Council Saturday afternoon continued its work on amendments to the city’s proposed 2023 budget. Among the council’s actions: deleting a proposal to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for “green streets” projects and allocating $300,000 in ARPA funds for the city’s code rewrite process.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Planning Board, Tree Board to hold joint meeting Dec. 14
The Edmonds Planning Board will meet jointly with the Edmonds Tree Board on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the City Hall Brackett Room, 3rd floor, 121 5th Ave. N., starting at 7 p.m. Amendments to the city’s tree code will be discussed. You can attend in person or view the...
seattlebikeblog.com
Governor Inslee’s proposed budget includes millions for safety efforts
Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed 2023–25 budget responds to rising traffic deaths across the state by accelerating safety projects, creating a $5 million fund for responding to “emergent safety needs,” and $3 million specifically for SR-7 in Pierce County. “Like other states throughout the nation, Washington is...
Elections officials begin hand recount in Kitsap County sheriff election
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A voter-funded recount is underway in the Kitsap County sheriff’s race. Incumbent Sheriff John Gese overwhelmingly defeated challenger Rick Kuss in the November election by nearly 20,000 votes. The backers of the recount do not expect their effort to overturn the initial results, the...
nwnewsradio.com
North Sound city bans Facebook comments
(LAKE STEVENS) The city of Lake Stevens has turned-off the comments on its Facebook page, citing too many spam accounts were using it. Any agency, organization, or city will tell you that a social media presence requires manpower. You have to read, edit, patrol, and distribute messages to the right department.
The Stranger
Seattle City Council Endorses Whole Washington’s Initiative for Universal Healthcare
Last Tuesday, the Seattle City Council voted on Council Member Teresa Mosqueda’s resolution to signal support for Whole Washington’s ballot initiative, which would implement universal healthcare statewide. The council passed the resolution, even though Council Members Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen abstained like they have on past symbolic votes. No one presented a counterargument to Mosqueda’s resolution in the meeting, but some healthcare advocates hold strong concerns about Whole Washington’s plan. The campaign’s director calls bullshit on those criticisms.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz Makes Seattle Times Editorial List of Potential Gubernatorial Candidates
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz was featured as part of an editorial board in Sunday's edition of the Seattle Times. The article centered around the Times' choices for potential gubernatorial candidates in Washington State. Kuntz, who has already announced that he will not seek another term as Wenatchee's mayor in 2024,...
Investigation finds multiple 'likely' instances of racist slurs toward Lakes High students
STANWOOD, Wash. — An investigation by the Stanwood-Camano School District has found two "likely" instances of racist slurs being used toward Lakes High School students during a November football game by Camano High School students. Stanwood-Camano School District announced it had launched an investigation shortly after a Nov. 4...
Kitsap County commissioners withdraw ordinances that would restrict open carry, gun shows
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Board of Commissioners announced it will not take action on a proposed ordinance that would have banned gun shows at certain facilities and would have restricted where people could carry firearms. The commissioners held a public meeting on Nov. 14 to hear...
koze.com
Mental Healthcare Improvements On Tap For WA Legislative Session (Listen/Watch)
SEATTLE, WA – Washington State Governor Jay Inslee and officials with the University of Washington Medical Center Northwest in Seattle held a press conference on Friday to talk about the future of the State’s mental healthcare system. The facility will become the home of the first behavioral health teaching hospital in the history of the U.S., with a tentative opening date of June 2024. The facility is the result of a bill passed by the Washington State Legislature in April 2021 to improve access to mental healthcare.
Tuberculosis reportedly identified at Auburn School District
An instance of active tuberculosis has been identified in a community member of the Auburn School District, according to Seattle & King County Public Health. According to Public Health, authorities are working to determine the extent of any potential tuberculosis exposures and are conducting evaluations for those exposed. Tuberculosis, or...
KOMO News
Better Business Bureau issues scam warning for Seattle moving company
SEATTLE — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) issued a consumer warning on Tuesday about a Seattle-based moving company that has been accused of scamming customers. The BBB said it has received five complaints about the company over the past nine months, two scam tracker reports and five one-star customer reviews. When the BBB has attempted to reach out to Seattle Movers WA to resolve the claims, the company has not responded, BBB said.
Multiple King County cities ramp up protections for tenants
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Several King County cities rolled out significant changes to landlord-tenant law in 2022, in some cases providing renters more protections as pandemic-prompted eviction moratoriums expired. Cities across the county offer a patchwork of policies, and some advocates such as the Stay Housed, Stay Healthy Coalition,...
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle City Council incumbents are dropping out — Will Sawant run in 2023?
District 3 representative Kshama Sawant has some thinking to do as she faces reelection in 2023. Two of the seven incumbent council members with seats on the line next year are now out leaving their districts — and the progressive makeup of the council — up for grabs in the coming political season expected to pit Seattle’s hopes for progressive policies up against concerns over crime, drugs, and homelessness in the city.
q13fox.com
Health officials investigating tuberculosis infection in Auburn School District
AUBURN, Wash. - Health officials are investigating a single case of active tuberculosis (TB) in the Auburn School District. According to Public Health – Seattle & King County, a member of the Auburn School District was diagnosed with active TB. Now, health officials are working to identify possible TB exposures, with as many as 175 people between Auburn Mountainview High School and Auburn High School recommended for evaluation.
Tri-City Herald
Jury acquits Sheriff Troyer of false reporting in case involving newspaper carrier
A jury acquitted Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer on Wednesday of two gross misdemeanors stemming from a 2021 confrontation in his northwest Tacoma neighborhood where his report that a newspaper carrier threatened to kill him triggered a massive police response. Troyer’s defense team, led by celebrity attorney Anne Bremner, rested...
19-year-old UW graduate awarded prestigious Marshall Scholarship
SEATTLE — The prestigious Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to a University of Washington (UW) graduate, who is not even 20 years old yet. Since 1953, the Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to intellectually distinguished young Americans to study at any university in the United Kingdom. Sammamish local Daniel...
myedmondsnews.com
Lynnwood Convention Center unveils new name
The Lynnwood Public Facilities District on Wednesday announced the new name for the Lynnwood Convention Center. The former convention center has officially been renamed the Lynnwood Event Center, and the Public Facilities District will be known as the much simpler “The District.”. Along with the name change, The District...
