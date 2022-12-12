ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

10 legitimate Utah charities to donate to or volunteer for this Christmas

By Aubree B. Jennings
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YiIGw_0jfKRt1p00

UTAH ( ABC4 ) — Christmas is a time for giving, and for many of us, that includes a gift of time or money to charities.

To help you with that decision, we have compiled a list of trustworthy organizations with ties to Utah. As not all donations are monetary, the list includes every form of donation or volunteer work the organization accepts.

These are by no means the only legitimate organizations you can give to, but this list is a start. If you do decide to give this holiday season,

From food and clothing drives to purchasing traditional Navajo gifts, there are many ways to give back to our community.

Utah Food Bank

The Utah Food Bank has been fighting hunger for 118 years. They work with partner agencies to distribute food to those in need all throughout the state. Last year they provided 56.1 million meals in Utah to those in need. There are many ways to donate, including by hosting a good drive, giving food or monetary donations, and time volunteering. They accept food donations in many locations, including at Harmons.

Salt Lake Valley Habit for Humanity

The Salt Lake Valley Habitat for Humanity constructs and repairs homes to provide affordable homes and improved communities for those in need. They also reduce the risk of living in damaged homes by replacing windows, donating heating units, and removing mold from the home. The organization welcomes volunteers to help construct and repair homes as well as donations of land, furniture and appliances, construction equipment, and money. If you are donating large items, they have a service to retrieve them from your home.

Saprea (Formerly the Younique Foundation)

Saprea , formerly called the Younique Foundation, assists in the healing process of female survivors of childhood sexual abuse. This Lehi-based organization provides retreats and training for survivors to help them find support and healing from their childhood trauma. They also provide preventative courses to help caregivers protect their children. You can donate, fundraise, or volunteer with the organization. A cost-free option of support is by selecting Saprea as your AmazonSmile charity of choice. For every eligible item purchased, Amazon will donate a portion of that cost to the selected charity.

Canines with a Cause

Canines with a Cause is a Northern Utah charity dedicated to training shelter dogs to be service pets for veterans. The purpose is to help veterans overcome their individual psychological or physical trauma through the process of training and bonding with a pet. They have classes in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. Support options include regular donations and volunteering as well as the option of adopting a pet or even fostering one for a weekend .

Rescue Mission of Salt Lake

The Rescue Mission of Salt Lake , primarily located in Salt Lake City and Ogden, assists the homeless by providing for their needs and preparing them for success in the future. They offer meals and a home base while providing resources such as addiction recovery and job leads. You can donate by hosting a donation drive for hygiene kits, clothing and food items. You can volunteer individually in the food kitchens, or do other projects with your business or organizational group. A cost-free option is to print out their help cards to give away with a granola bar or water bottle when you pass someone in need.

Mothers Without Borders

Mothers Without Borders is dedicated to supporting and providing assistance for children in Zambia, Africa. The organization, which has its office in Provo, works with Zambian locals to strengthen communities and empower women and youth. For this holiday season, MWB is selling ornaments for your tree for a range of prices, starting at $11. Each price is listed with what that money could provide, such as feeding three school children for a month, buying a goat for a family, and providing a borehole for clean water.

Humane Society of Utah

The Humane Society of Utah is an animal adoption and welfare nonprofit that focuses on caring for pets, including their medical needs, and finding them a home. The organization was founded in 1960 and recently celebrated its 200,000th adoption . Their main location is in Murray, but they have a Spay and Neuter Clinic in St. George as well. You can contribute to their mission through monetary donations, volunteering in the shelter, and fostering or adopting a pet .

Adopt a Native Elder

Adopt a Native Elder is dedicated to relieving poverty for the elderly on the Navajo Reservation. They build relationships with these seniors and help provide them with jobs, food, and medical supplies. They are located in Salt Lake City and accept volunteers and donations. During this season, volunteers pack and decorate food boxes, create Christmas stockings for the children, and make Grandma and Grandpa boxes. Another way to support the organization is by purchasing traditional jewelry and rugs made by these elders.

Memory Matters Utah

Memory Matters Utah is an organization in St. George that provides support and community for those suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia and their caregivers. They provide support groups, educational courses, and activity clubs and kits. You can volunteer in activity groups, their thrift store, or through serving in positions, such as grant writing or event planning. Donations can be made in honor and remembrance of someone who suffered from memory loss.

Orphanage Support Services Organization

Orphanage Support Services Organization (OSSO) has supported orphanages since 1999 throughout many countries and is currently focused on 8 Ecuadorian orphanages housing and caring for 350+ children. This Utah-based charity assists responsible and ethical orphanages by providing volunteers and funds. You can support this nonprofit through monetary donations or by planning a volunteer trip , individually or as a family, to serve in an orphanage.

Other trusted organizations that accept volunteers or donations in Utah include Meals on Wheels , Toys for Tots , and Big Brothers Big Sisters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

Related
KSLTV

Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson dies

PROVO, Utah — Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson has died at the age of 86. Wilkinson, who served from 1981 through 1989, passed away Saturday. He is survived by his wife, four children and 17 grandchildren. Current Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released a short statement Tuesday, saying:
UTAH STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Utah’s Oldest Town

If you’ve lived in Utah your entire life like I have, you probably think you know everything there is to know about Utah. It’s located on the lands of five indigenous tribes the Utes, Navajo, Paiute, Goshute, and Shoshone, it has the Salt Flats, many national parks, and a sometimes-smelly lake called the Great Salt Lake.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lastwordonnothing.com

In Utah, Out of Service

Last night I spent time with a friend who doesn’t have a cell phone. Can you imagine that? He shrugged and said he finds he doesn’t really need one. He had a flip phone for a while, then 3G went offline and he decided not to re-up. I wanted to cling to the hem of his robe and have him drag me with him, but I realized I might be as bad for him as owning a phone. So I left him alone. Which brings up this post of mine that ran in 2017, as true now if not more.
UTAH STATE
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Recycle Utah needs you to think outside the cardboard box this season

Bags, boxes and styrofoam… oh my… After all the presents have been opened, where does all of the wrapping and packaging go?. For those who live in Park City, the answer for many is Recycle Utah. Carolyn Wawra, executive director of Recycle Utah, said this time of year they get as many as 12 tons of cardboard every two weeks.
PARK CITY, UT
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Uinta Basin Railway opposition unites Colorado towns, Utah backcountry residents

Darrell Fordham is heartbroken. It took years for the resident of Lehi, Utah, to purchase 20 acres above Utah’s Argyle Canyon and build a cabin for family retreats. “I’ve sunk about $150,000 into that property,” he told Aspen Journalism. “We bought it back in 2006 just as a place to raise our kids. Get ’em out of the city, get ’em unplugged and off the cellphones.”
COLORADO STATE
ABC4

What to know if you’re getting a real Christmas tree in Utah

It's that time of the year when the debate on whether to buy a real Christmas tree or an artificial one becomes one of the hottest topics at the dinner table. While an artificial tree wins in terms of longevity, many families look forward to the experience of venturing out into the forest, choosing and cutting a live tree every year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI

BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
KETCHUM, ID
ABC4

ABC4

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy