ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thescopeboston.org

Blue Hill Avenue: a lesson for Boston activists 50 years later

Lew Finfer, a longtime Boston organizer and activist, quips that the city is like “the Deep North,” referencing its long and sordid history of societal inequality and racial injustice. Finfer described the impact of redlining and other “well-intentioned” policies of the 1970s throughout America in a 2019 Boston...
BOSTON, MA
cambridgeday.com

Tufts locks down briefly for bomb threat

Tufts University spent nearly an hour and a half on lockdown Wednesday for an untrue threat claiming bombs had been planted in spots around campus. The threat was emailed to the Somerville and Medford university’s Diversity and Inclusion office at 2:53 p.m., leading to a call at 3:39 p.m. to evacuate the campus. “Take belongings with you. Follow instructions from authorities. Avoid the area,” Tufts’ emergency systems advised.
MEDFORD, MA
Boston

Meet the 9-year-old cartoonist from Cambridge who’s destined for comics conquest

“It all comes from IMAGINATION,” says Kellen Paul, quoting SpongeBob. You may not have heard of the comic book “Kellen the Kid.” Yet. But odds are pretty good that someday you will. It’s one of several comic books and strips created by Kellen Paul, a 9-year-old cartoonist and illustrator who’s been plying his trade at the Community Art Center in his hometown of Cambridge, and whose work has taken the center by storm.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston Globe

Here’s where readers say you should be thrifting in Greater Boston

"I feel like I am supporting a good cause while also saving money." The secondhand retail market is booming and Boston.com readers are among the millions of Americans who love browsing through their local thrift stores for vintage and unique finds. Readers love these local small businesses. We want to...
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
CHELSEA, MA
cambridgeday.com

Grilled cheese and burgers at Charlie’s Kitchen

Lots has changed in Harvard Square, and many will look at the big-dollar building sales, ever-growing battery of bank fronts and departure of old friends and tell you it’s not like it was. But there are the constants that tend to slip folks’ minds. On that surprisingly long list there’s Harvest, Pinocchio’s, Shay’s, Grendel’s Den, the Hong Kong, Mr. Bartley’s Burger Cottage – most of which we’ve written about here – and the elder statesman of the pack, Charlie’s Kitchen. It opened in the 1950s and hasn’t changed much along the way, while being pretty much everything to everybody. Want to drink a beer outside on a hot summer day and watch a Sox game? It’s got a beer garden with 24 brews on tap, a notable addition a decade ago. Want to listen to live punk music, play trivia or take a warbling try at karaoke? It’s got that going on at the upstairs bar, which is open till late. Charlie’s is also not a bad place for a bite. It’s basic, essential bar food, but good basic, essential bar food.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston Globe

The Crab Shack brings Cajun-Asian seafood to Roslindale

This will be the business' fourth spot in the country. A new Cajun-Asian seafood restaurant has dropped anchor in Boston. If you don’t mind getting your hands dirty, this may be your next dining destination. The Crab Shack officially opened at Roslindale Plaza on Dec. 1, serving guests freshly...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

New life for old plans to revive the long-empty Alexandra Hotel

Plans to convert the long-abandoned hotel on Mass. Ave. into condos just cleared their final city approval. Next up? Financing. Arthur F. “Bud” Larievy III used to walk past the long-dilapidated Alexandra Hotel at the corner of Massachusetts Ave. and Washington Street with a sense of longing, of sadness, of nostalgia.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $200,000 for a condominium

Paul Facey acquired the property at 1029 Pleasant Street, Worcester, from Ft Gallo on Nov. 17, 2022, for $200,000 which represents a price per square foot of $208. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. These nearby units have also recently been purchased:. A 1,232-square-foot unit at 10 Wrentham...
WORCESTER, MA
lazytrips.com

Is There A Ferry From Boston To Nantucket?

Nantucket is a charming island off the coast of Massachusetts in Nantucket Sound, with destinations to see year-round. It's about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod and 100 miles south of Boston. Being an island, the only way to get there is by boat, which begs the question - is there a ferry?
BOSTON, MA
Mashed

Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
LOWELL, MA
Eater

A Hyde Park Bakery Supplied Coffee Cake to the Royals During Their Boston Visit

During a radio appearance on GBH this week, Mayor Michelle Wu disclosed that the city snagged coffee cake from Hyde Park bakery My Grandma’s of New England to serve to the royals while they were in town earlier this month. The Boston Globe reports that the bakery donated three cakes for Wu to have on hand while welcoming Prince William and Kate: granny smith apple, a “Red, White, and Blue Patriot” cake with cranberries and blueberries, and the bakery’s most popular flavor, cinnamon walnut. Owner Bob Katz tells the Globe that he sent over two more cakes, chocolate and pineapple coconut, for the royals to bring home to the kids.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy