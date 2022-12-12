Read full article on original website
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Town Residents Spoke Out and a Decision Was Announced on the Dedham Christmas TreeThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Boston Red Sox DFA Top ProspectOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
thescopeboston.org
Blue Hill Avenue: a lesson for Boston activists 50 years later
Lew Finfer, a longtime Boston organizer and activist, quips that the city is like “the Deep North,” referencing its long and sordid history of societal inequality and racial injustice. Finfer described the impact of redlining and other “well-intentioned” policies of the 1970s throughout America in a 2019 Boston...
cambridgeday.com
Tufts locks down briefly for bomb threat
Tufts University spent nearly an hour and a half on lockdown Wednesday for an untrue threat claiming bombs had been planted in spots around campus. The threat was emailed to the Somerville and Medford university’s Diversity and Inclusion office at 2:53 p.m., leading to a call at 3:39 p.m. to evacuate the campus. “Take belongings with you. Follow instructions from authorities. Avoid the area,” Tufts’ emergency systems advised.
cambridgeday.com
Sheila Russell, former mayor and city councillor, known as conciliating voice in rent control fight (updated)
Sheila Russell, former mayor and city councillor, known as conciliating voice in rent control fight (updated) Sheila Doyle Russell, a mayor and city councillor in Cambridge in the 1980s and 1990s, died early Monday, it was announced at a roundtable that night. Russell served as the city’s 66th mayor, holding...
Meet the 9-year-old cartoonist from Cambridge who’s destined for comics conquest
“It all comes from IMAGINATION,” says Kellen Paul, quoting SpongeBob. You may not have heard of the comic book “Kellen the Kid.” Yet. But odds are pretty good that someday you will. It’s one of several comic books and strips created by Kellen Paul, a 9-year-old cartoonist and illustrator who’s been plying his trade at the Community Art Center in his hometown of Cambridge, and whose work has taken the center by storm.
cambridgeday.com
Eversource’s latest Union substation proposal hides machinery for most, doesn’t win over all
With its array of commercial and residential buildings under construction or in the pipeline and its plans to decarbonize to address climate change, Somerville is going to need a lot more electricity. Eversource proposes to add a third transformer to a substation on Prospect Street, across from the new green...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Boston Globe
Here’s where readers say you should be thrifting in Greater Boston
"I feel like I am supporting a good cause while also saving money." The secondhand retail market is booming and Boston.com readers are among the millions of Americans who love browsing through their local thrift stores for vintage and unique finds. Readers love these local small businesses. We want to...
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
iheart.com
'My Grandma's' Coffee Cakes Are Chosen For Royal Couple's Boston High Tea
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — When it came time to pick a coffee cake for the royal couple's teatime during their Boston visit, the mayor's office went with a local favorite: "My Grandma's Coffee Cakes of New England." WBZ's James Rojas got a behind-the-scenes look at the bakery's operation in...
cambridgeday.com
Grilled cheese and burgers at Charlie’s Kitchen
Lots has changed in Harvard Square, and many will look at the big-dollar building sales, ever-growing battery of bank fronts and departure of old friends and tell you it’s not like it was. But there are the constants that tend to slip folks’ minds. On that surprisingly long list there’s Harvest, Pinocchio’s, Shay’s, Grendel’s Den, the Hong Kong, Mr. Bartley’s Burger Cottage – most of which we’ve written about here – and the elder statesman of the pack, Charlie’s Kitchen. It opened in the 1950s and hasn’t changed much along the way, while being pretty much everything to everybody. Want to drink a beer outside on a hot summer day and watch a Sox game? It’s got a beer garden with 24 brews on tap, a notable addition a decade ago. Want to listen to live punk music, play trivia or take a warbling try at karaoke? It’s got that going on at the upstairs bar, which is open till late. Charlie’s is also not a bad place for a bite. It’s basic, essential bar food, but good basic, essential bar food.
Boston Globe
The Crab Shack brings Cajun-Asian seafood to Roslindale
This will be the business' fourth spot in the country. A new Cajun-Asian seafood restaurant has dropped anchor in Boston. If you don’t mind getting your hands dirty, this may be your next dining destination. The Crab Shack officially opened at Roslindale Plaza on Dec. 1, serving guests freshly...
Boston Globe
New life for old plans to revive the long-empty Alexandra Hotel
Plans to convert the long-abandoned hotel on Mass. Ave. into condos just cleared their final city approval. Next up? Financing. Arthur F. “Bud” Larievy III used to walk past the long-dilapidated Alexandra Hotel at the corner of Massachusetts Ave. and Washington Street with a sense of longing, of sadness, of nostalgia.
Sale closed in Worcester: $200,000 for a condominium
Paul Facey acquired the property at 1029 Pleasant Street, Worcester, from Ft Gallo on Nov. 17, 2022, for $200,000 which represents a price per square foot of $208. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. These nearby units have also recently been purchased:. A 1,232-square-foot unit at 10 Wrentham...
northeastern.edu
Would you thrift a holiday gift? Secondhand shopping gaining in popularity with college students
Would you thrift a holiday gift? Secondhand shopping gaining in popularity with college students. Thrift shopping is having a moment among college students eager to save the planet—and their wallets. The online consignment giant ThredUP published a resale report saying that, globally, secondhand clothing sales climbed from $96 billion...
Human rights commissioner in MA quits after mocking God, blasting 'trash' Christians amid Christmas tree spat
A member of the Human Rights Commission in Dedham, Massachusetts, resigned after making a vitriolic post on Facebook against God and Christians amid a spat over a Christmas tree.
lazytrips.com
Is There A Ferry From Boston To Nantucket?
Nantucket is a charming island off the coast of Massachusetts in Nantucket Sound, with destinations to see year-round. It's about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod and 100 miles south of Boston. Being an island, the only way to get there is by boat, which begs the question - is there a ferry?
Tribe chairman charged with theft of Wampanoag artifacts from Plymouth museum
A Mashpee man was also charged for allegedly stealing the artifacts. Two men, including the chairman of the Wampanoag Tribe, were charged with theft for allegedly stealing four Wampanoag artifacts from Plimoth Patuxet Museums, The Boston Globe reported Sunday. Plymouth police confirmed Sunday that they had filed charges against Brian...
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
wgbh.org
Amid calls to increase policing at Mass. and Cass, overtime spending surges under Mayor Wu
Last year, hundreds of people living in tents along the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue faced a traumatizing nightly choice: to freeze outside or risk theft, COVID-19 exposure or abuse at a nearby shelter. At the same time, residents in the area felt unsafe in their homes...
Eater
A Hyde Park Bakery Supplied Coffee Cake to the Royals During Their Boston Visit
During a radio appearance on GBH this week, Mayor Michelle Wu disclosed that the city snagged coffee cake from Hyde Park bakery My Grandma’s of New England to serve to the royals while they were in town earlier this month. The Boston Globe reports that the bakery donated three cakes for Wu to have on hand while welcoming Prince William and Kate: granny smith apple, a “Red, White, and Blue Patriot” cake with cranberries and blueberries, and the bakery’s most popular flavor, cinnamon walnut. Owner Bob Katz tells the Globe that he sent over two more cakes, chocolate and pineapple coconut, for the royals to bring home to the kids.
