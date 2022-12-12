Betty Jean Born, 88, of Marietta, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Pastor Jeffrey Baumer officiating. Visitation, 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday and one hour before the service. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO