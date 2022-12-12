ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Seahawks have major draft decision looming

The Seattle Seahawks will have a top pick in the 2023 draft, in line to draft a franchise QB. Just like we all envisioned. What wasn't expected was Geno Smith elevating his play to a level where the Seahawks have a question over what to do with the Broncos' first-round pick, projected to be second overall. (h/t Tankathon)
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks Playoff Chances: What stands in front of Seattle

Come Thursday night, following a highly-lauded matchup between division rivals San Francisco and Seattle, the fog hanging over the Seahawks’ playoff chances will hopefully clear up. With Carolina’s upset win Sunday over Seattle, anchored by the Panthers’ nearly 40 minutes of possessing the football, the Seahawks (7-6 record) are...
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks QB Geno Smith needs to rebound after ‘lowest grade’ of season

The Seahawks dropped another game Sunday, this time to the Carolina Panthers with a 30-24 defeat at home, to fall to 7-6 on the season. Many of the issues were the same, with the defense allowing over 200 yards on the ground for the second time in three weeks. But it was also one the worst games of the year for quarterback Geno Smith, who has been one of the better and more consistent quarterbacks in the league this year, as he completed 21 of 36 passes (58.33%) for 264 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
MyNorthwest.com

Lefko: What Seahawks do in draft and with Geno should be clear now

Two things became clear, if they weren’t already, after a 30-24 loss to the Panthers: the Seahawks are drafting a defensive lineman with their first pick, and the Seahawks need to franchise tag Geno Smith. Our terrific crew at SeattleSports.com has written extensively about the problems with the Seahawks’...
MyNorthwest.com

Fann: Seahawks have overachieved but need to show growth down stretch

There’s no way the 2022 Seahawks could be viewed as a disappointment. Oddsmakers gave them a win total of 5.5 games, and Seattle has already reached seven victories with four games left to play. Thus, this team is objectively overachieving based on preseason expectations. But that doesn’t mean this...
MyNorthwest.com

Kraken Breakdown: Are issues fixed just in time for tough stretch?

The vibes around the Seattle Kraken were feeling a little sketchy last week. Seattle followed up a franchise-best seven-game winning streak with three straight losses. On the road, things were looking bleak as the NHL schedulers had not done them any favors. That was all before Sunday’s 5-2 win in Florida against the Panthers.
MyNorthwest.com

What happened in Seahawks loss to Carolina? Bump’s Game-Changing Plays

For the third time in the Seahawks’ last four games, they come into the new week trying to shake off a disappointing loss. The latest was a 30-24 defeat at home at the hands of the Carolina Panthers, who followed the blueprint of the Seahawks’ other recent opponents, winning the battle of the ground game both on offense and defense.
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks-49ers Injuries: RB Walker clear, SF QB Purdy questionable

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game against Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career, while lead Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is clear after missing Seattle’s previous game.
