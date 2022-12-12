The Seahawks dropped another game Sunday, this time to the Carolina Panthers with a 30-24 defeat at home, to fall to 7-6 on the season. Many of the issues were the same, with the defense allowing over 200 yards on the ground for the second time in three weeks. But it was also one the worst games of the year for quarterback Geno Smith, who has been one of the better and more consistent quarterbacks in the league this year, as he completed 21 of 36 passes (58.33%) for 264 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO