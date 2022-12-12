Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Maureen A. Shutts
Maureen A. Shutts, of Reynoldsburg, formerly of Belpre, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 9, 2022. Funeral service, 4 p.m., Saturday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday and 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
V. Parker Hood Jr.
V. Parker Hood Jr., passed away at his home on Nov. 15, 2022, with his family by his side. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church with Reverends Brian Daugherty and Cynthia Eakle officiating. Visitation, one hour prior to the service. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
David William “Peewee” Kimes
David William “Peewee” Kimes, 57, of Hartford, passed away Dec. 13, 2022. Memorial service, 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastor Charlie Hargraves officiating. Burial, Letart-Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation, one hour prior to the service Dec. 21, at the funeral home.
Christina Louise Carpenter
Christina Louise Carpenter, 49, of Mineral Wells, passed away Dec. 9, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Robert Ray Leonard
Robert Ray Leonard, 50, passed away Dec. 11, 2022, at The Willows in Parkersburg, WV, after a long battle with Huntington’s Disease. He was born Aug. 20, 1972, in Parkersburg, the son of Harry Ray Leonard Jr. and the late Betty A. (Sheaffer) Leonard. He is survived by his...
Mary Hazel Collins
Mary Hazel Collins, 92, of Reedy, passed away Dec. 13, 2022, at Elizabeth Care Center. Graveside service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Good Hope Cemetery near Reedy. Condolences may be sent to www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
Violet W. Hurst
Violet W. Hurst, 91, of Ravenswood, formerly of Spencer, died Dec. 4, 2022. Graveside service, 11:00 a.m. today, Swank Cemetery, Speed Road, Spencer.
Charles Robert “Bob” Flinn
Charles Robert “Bob” Flinn, 77, of Vienna, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare Center. He was born at Parkersburg, a son of the late Alonzo F. “Fletch” and Mabel C. Oldfield Flinn. Bob retired from the Kroger Co. after 42 years of service as...
Jaunita Lou Collins
Jaunita Lou Collins, 82, of Pullman, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at her residence. Services will be held at 1 p.m. today at the Pullman United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Pullman Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services today at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro.
Charles (Chuck) Kenneth Milhoan
Born in Wheeling, Charles (Chuck) Kenneth Milhoan was the second son of the late Gerald Kenneth Milhoan and the late Ruth Eileen Polk Milhoan Somerville. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gerry Allen (Faye) Milhoan of Ripley, and wife Patricia Cline Milhoan. He married Patricia Jane Cline of Elizabeth in December 1965, whom he met at Glenville State College.
Nicole Francis
Nicole Francis, 52, of Parkersburg died away Dec. 9, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Robert Edward McNemar
Robert Edward McNemar, 64, of Parkersburg passed away Dec. 8, 2022. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Reverend Calvin “Chuck” Ferrell Jr.
Reverend Calvin “Chuck” Ferrell Jr., 75 of Waverly WV, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at CCMH. Born in Bedford, Ohio, on Oct. 3, 1947. He was the son of the late Rev. Calvin and Imogene Ferrell. He graduated Clear Creek Baptist College and Eastern Theological Seminary. He...
H. Wade Riggs
H. Wade Riggs passed away at his home on Dec. 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after his courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Jan. 29, 1946, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Luthur and Eupha Pursley Riggs. He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Yvonne...
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation awards more than $334K
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates has awarded grants of more than $334,000 to nonprofit organizations and charitable projects throughout the region. The funds are through the fall Community Action Grant program with the foundation awarding grants from a variety of funds created by individuals,...
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Dec. 8:. * Joshua Charles Johnson, 952 Red Hill Rd., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to obstruction and fined $220.25. A charge of public intoxication was dismissed. * Chasity Hope Gibson, 4001 10th Ave., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to...
Mid-Ohio Valley Club News
PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution held its annual National Defense Luncheon Nov. 19 at the Parkersburg Country Club. Members from other chapters, guests and the DAR State Regent Jane Larke were in attendance. Cadets from Parkersburg South High School JROTC under the command of Col. Alex Cantu participated and presented the flags.
Pleasants County prosecutor, defense attorney in Slow Down program have business links
CHARLESTON — Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and a defense attorney facing ethics charges related to Carr’s dismissal of select misdemeanors in exchange for donations to a troubled Christmas gift program were once law partners. Wood County Board of Education President Justin Raber, an attorney with offices...
Picture This: Parkersburg South Lighting of the Lights
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South High School held its annual Lighting of the Lights Monday in the school’s auditorium to kick off the holiday season. Members of the PSHS Band, Cheerleaders, the Southern Belles and choir all performed, along with the Blennerhassett and Edison Middle School 7-8th grade choirs.
Tri-State Roofing donation pumps funds into Camden Clark Medical Center
PARKERSBURG — The WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center will be purchasing a new piece of equipment to help expand cardiac services locally. Tri-State Roofing’s Spartan Foundation made a check presentation of $105,000 to the Camden Clark Medical Center’s cardiac care program for the purchase of a 2-D Echocardiogram machine which will perform intricate views of the human heart which will help in the treatment of a number of cardiac conditions.
